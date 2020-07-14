 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   So wait. You're telling me that some MRA lawyer guy who did stuff like sue battered women's shelters to force them to accept men got himself shot dead over the weekend? Imagine that.No one could have possibly seen that coming   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
74
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time."

Yup. It's a mystery for the ages.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Did the shooter wear a wife-beater?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Normally I agree with John Donne, but I don't think this death diminishes me.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More of this please.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
90% of shooting deaths are women shooting men, so it was probably a woman that did it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They really need to come up with another word besides "activist" to describe this particular sort of asshole.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They really need to come up with another word besides "activist" to describe this particular sort of asshole.


Asstivist?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They really need to come up with another word besides "activist" to describe this particular sort of asshole.


Prolapsivist?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.


You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Men's Rights Movement is abhorrently predicated on bad faith, yet there are almost no resources for men that find themselves victims of domestic violence.  The man can always leave, but then they'll have to deal with a Family Court Judge viewing them as a walkout.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


You'll get over it, rooftop.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The Men's Rights Movement is abhorrently predicated on bad faith, yet there are almost no resources for men that find themselves victims of domestic violence.  The man can always leave, but then they'll have to deal with a Family Court Judge viewing them as a walkout.


Much of what happens in this world is abhorrently predicated on bad faith.

It's not an excuse to murder someone and never will be.  Ever.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


Lighten up, Francis.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A shiatbag shot a lawyer after he got handed a decision he didn't like in court?  That's rare.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


Dittybopper is right, the real problem with America is people who are glad when garbage human beings are murdered.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?


You threatened that "Some people" might "vote from the rooftops" if Hillary were elected.

Don't go clutching your pearls now.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Much of what happens in this world is abhorrently predicated on bad faith.


Like a good chunk of your feigned outrage?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harlee: Play stupid games win stupid prizes.


Wow, you're a horrible person.
 
tamsnod27
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: backhand.slap.of.reason: The Men's Rights Movement is abhorrently predicated on bad faith, yet there are almost no resources for men that find themselves victims of domestic violence.  The man can always leave, but then they'll have to deal with a Family Court Judge viewing them as a walkout.

Much of what happens in this world is abhorrently predicated on bad faith.

It's not an excuse to murder someone and never will be.  Ever.


I ain't saying it's right, just that I understand.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Did the shooter wear a wife-beater?


How does one wear a man?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They really need to come up with another word besides "activist" to describe this particular sort of asshole.


And the damnedest thing is their objections to the unfair treatment, at least in theory, has SOME philosophical merit. In a messy divorce, women are given priority in child custody (on average, there are outliers). If we as a society truly want to be equal, it's time to say that single dads can be great parents or that single moms can be terrible parents... or vice versa. Or, even more egregiously, the stigma on men taking positions of nurturing or caring. A male pre-school teacher is either gay or a pedophile. A male nanny is clearly a predator. A male teacher has to teach math or science or history to high school kids, not elementary school music classes.

When I worked for a summer camp in my college days, I made damn sure to never be alone with a young camper - even for reasons related to me being a lifeguard and trained in first aid. Nope. I'm not into children and never plan to be, but the mere accusation will ruin a man's life. I've half-joked that if I was ever accused, I'd kill the kid because you can be a reformed murderer. Half-joked.

I wish there WAS a discussion about the stifling social expectations put on men and how we as a society could change them. Instead, we got autistic manchildren rage screaming about cooties because they learned everything they know about women from porn. Such a damn waste.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Felgraf: dittybopper: You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You threatened that "Some people" might "vote from the rooftops" if Hillary were elected.

Don't go clutching your pearls now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


This.

The average commenter in this thread has revealed themselves to be below contempt.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They really need to come up with another word besides "activist" to describe this particular sort of asshole.


Troll, now, does in fact mean a$$hole. Thanks to it's over use by sensitive little cry babies.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.

This.

The average commenter in this thread has revealed themselves to be below contempt.


How about we describe his death as someone "voting from the rooftops"? Cuz Ditty has been super-cool with that.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey now, Dittybopper has a good point. We should not be celebrating the death of this piece of human excrement, we should be electing him to gov't.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.

Dittybopper is right, the real problem with America is people who are glad when garbage human beings are murdered.


"Garbage human beings"?

You sound like a klansman or Nazi.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Um... has it been ruled out as suicide?
 
Alcaste
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


when you click the funny button and it goes up ten points
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.

You'll get over it, rooftop.


And when men decide they're sick of this shiat and undo the centuries of progress made toward treating women as equals (because if threads like this are the result, why bother?), I hope you'll be equally as stoic.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So sad. As a white male, I have so few public advocates who are willing to stand up to all the injustices I face in this oppressive society, particularly in these trying times. How am I to tell the women I encounter to smile, if I can't see whether they do or not behind their masks? Who will stand up for me when I can call a young girl and get disgusted looks in return?  My god, it's a rough life - you people just don't know the burden men carry in this society.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


Odd. I have you farkied as claiming guns protect civilization. But now it seems like you don't want people to get killed.

Huh... It's a puzzle.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mouser: NuclearPenguins: dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.

You'll get over it, rooftop.

And when men decide they're sick of this shiat and undo the centuries of progress made toward treating women as equals (because if threads like this are the result, why bother?), I hope you'll be equally as stoic.


surejan.gif
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.

Dittybopper is right, the real problem with America is people who are glad when garbage human beings are murdered.


Dittybopper Johnson.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if he saw this 1993 made for TV movie.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They really need to come up with another word besides "activist" to describe this particular sort of asshole.


"Provocateur"
 
odinsposse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Pocket Ninja: I wish there WAS a discussion about the stifling social expectations put on men and how we as a society could change them. Instead, we got autistic manchildren rage screaming about cooties because they learned everything they know about women from porn. Such a damn waste.


The problem is that's already a concept that's part of feminism. It's called toxic masculinity. But if you set yourself as against feminism then you can't deal agree with them and also deal with those issues in a useful way. All that's left is hating women.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: Jaws_Victim: dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.

Dittybopper is right, the real problem with America is people who are glad when garbage human beings are murdered.

"Garbage human beings"?

You sound like a klansman or Nazi.


Do I? How awful, I guess I should take the high road and not call out terrible people for their terrible actions.

Nah. Klansmen and nazis are garbage human beings, and trumps administration is a burning dumpster of garbage people.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Sin'sHero: Did the shooter wear a wife-beater?

How does one wear a man?


Many women say "wrapped around your little finger"
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


Are you sure the shots didn't come from the rooftop? Maybe this was just another civic-minded patriot voting against men's rights.
 
Zasteva
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: Dittybopper is right, the real problem with America is people who are glad when garbage human beings are murdered.


"Garbage human beings"?

You sound like a klansman or Nazi.


Sure, if your only problem with KKK or Nazis is that they think some people are garbage; while totally overlooking the who and why.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

To be fair, some people can't stand being told they are as wrong as the people they oppose.
Making women as powerful as men ignores that we should want everyone equal. Which isn't what powerful men have. The Powerful have an unfair amount of the power. Giving half of that to women doesn't empower the powerless. Unless women are trying to say they are the only powerless people in the mix.  Their not. They're just the most vocal.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Pocket Ninja: They really need to come up with another word besides "activist" to describe this particular sort of asshole.

And the damnedest thing is their objections to the unfair treatment, at least in theory, has SOME philosophical merit. In a messy divorce, women are given priority in child custody (on average, there are outliers). If we as a society truly want to be equal, it's time to say that single dads can be great parents or that single moms can be terrible parents... or vice versa. Or, even more egregiously, the stigma on men taking positions of nurturing or caring. A male pre-school teacher is either gay or a pedophile. A male nanny is clearly a predator. A male teacher has to teach math or science or history to high school kids, not elementary school music classes.

When I worked for a summer camp in my college days, I made damn sure to never be alone with a young camper - even for reasons related to me being a lifeguard and trained in first aid. Nope. I'm not into children and never plan to be, but the mere accusation will ruin a man's life. I've half-joked that if I was ever accused, I'd kill the kid because you can be a reformed murderer. Half-joked.

I wish there WAS a discussion about the stifling social expectations put on men and how we as a society could change them. Instead, we got autistic manchildren rage screaming about cooties because they learned everything they know about women from porn. Such a damn waste.


Take a step back.

The validity of the problems and concerns should be independent of the people complaining about them.

A rape victim is no less worthy of the full force and protection of the law if she's a prostitute than if she were a doctor or a lawyer...or someone who had been convicted of a crime and sent to prison.

Perhaps some of your labeling of the people currently complaining is the result of gaslighting on behalf of those who don't want any of these discussion to occur.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eKonk: So sad. As a white male, I have so few public advocates who are willing to stand up to all the injustices I face in this oppressive society, particularly in these trying times. How am I to tell the women I encounter to smile, if I can't see whether they do or not behind their masks? Who will stand up for me when I can call a young girl and get disgusted looks in return?  My god, it's a rough life - you people just don't know the burden men carry in this society.


I know you're snarking, and I appreciate a good whopper.

But domestic violence resources available to men are practically non-existent. If you (hypothetical you, you specifically) hit a women, you're a run of the mill asshole. If she hits you, you're a pussy. There's no magic safety tech that prevents a woman from grabbing a hammer or a kettle full of hot water. She may not win in a straight up fistfight, but the average house has a TON of force escalation devices.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: More of this please.

You disgust me.   How absolutely *VILE* can you be to want people *MURDERED* in cold blood?

You're worse, *FAR* worse, than Mr. MRA Rights Lawyer.

I mean, disagree with someone?  Fine.  Disagree with them vehemently?  Also fine.

Saying you want more people murdered?  That's beyond the pale.  Seriously.   You need farkin' help.   And so does every single person in this farkin' thread who agrees with you.

If you wonder WTF has happened to society recently, go look in a mirror.  You're what's happened to society recently.   You're 2020 personified.


Don't respond to him, just report him for advocating violence and get on with your day.
 
