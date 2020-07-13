 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Not to alarm anyone, but the Bonhomme Richard is still aflame, with the temperature of the flames reaching over a thousand degrees. No idea if that is Celsius or Fahrenheit though   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2020 at 3:30 AM



Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If that was Celsius the ocean would be boiling away under it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More like the Bonfire Richard.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guess the winds shifted. Didn't smell any burning electronics tonight.

/stay safe
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Poor Richard.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: [Fark user image 233x216]


NCIS: SOFY
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If not the fuel, what exactly is burning?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I sayeth, screw you guys.

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First one then the other.
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First one, then the other.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Get a room, you guys.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: If not the fuel, what exactly is burning?


Sounds like everything.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't a boat on fire usually a self correcting problem?
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1000 degrees isn't hot enough to melt steel!

Cover up!  Pre-planted explosives!  Bush knew!  Impeach Cheney!

/retro stupid
//there was a frog who used to howl 'round these parts many years ago....
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Le feu! Le feu!
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the better part of a billion dollars literally going up in smoke.

File the incompetence that let this happen along side decaying infrastructure, a pathetic COVID-19 response, and dysfunctional government, in the pile of examples of the US as a failing state.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goodbye, Bone-Me-Hard Richard.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's hot!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: If not the fuel, what exactly is burning?


My poorly educated guess is that there are a lot of aluminum alloys used in the superstructure to reduce weight. Aluminum oxide plus rust = thermite

Aluminum can be very energetic.

Aluminum reflects a lot of heat but it can burn if exposed to a lot of heat for a long time. I do not envy those tasked with fighting a fire like that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
John Paul Jones is like "I have not yet begun to fight this fire."

/watch him guys, he'll try to escape to the nearest British vessel.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: If not the fuel, what exactly is burning?


Cabling. Equipment. Stored provisions. By this point, almost certainly aluminum bulkheads and structure
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dryad: TheWhoppah: If not the fuel, what exactly is burning?

Cabling. Equipment. Stored provisions. By this point, almost certainly aluminum bulkheads and structure


Office supplies, clothing, bedding, basically anything that burns below 1000 degrees F now.
 
NEDM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: That's the better part of a billion dollars literally going up in smoke.

File the incompetence that let this happen along side decaying infrastructure, a pathetic COVID-19 response, and dysfunctional government, in the pile of examples of the US as a failing state.


It's yard time.  Accidents happen, especially with yard workers that don't take care about the ship, and the ship is in its least capable state to fight a fire.  It's not some kind of endemic failure of the entire system.

/it doesn't matter what country the shipyard is in, no sailor trusts a yard worker onboard their vesel
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good job the contactors who started the fire have insurance to pay for this.


How am I kidding, the actual contractors will be a shell corporation out of the Virgin Islands where the insurance will be paying out nothing.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Firefighting Efforts, July 13th Part Three
Youtube BdsxELNRg8U


She's still showing light fire on the island, you can see that the bridge is borked.
 
phedex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
probably a dumb question, but why can't they just sink it at this point?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phedex: probably a dumb question, but why can't they just sink it at this point?


Uh, in the harbor?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, it could be worse, we could have the sublime naval architecture and expert damage control of the Russian Navy.

img.republicworld.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: That's the better part of a billion dollars literally going up in smoke.

File the incompetence that let this happen along side decaying infrastructure, a pathetic COVID-19 response, and dysfunctional government, in the pile of examples of the US as a failing state.


This one was more expensive. It was arson by a worker who wanted to get off early. One nuclear sub down the drain. A billion down the drain.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Mia​m​i_(SSN-755)
 
PXMovie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm being naive, but why don't they just cut a hole in the bottom of it and let it sink? I figure it's going to do just that anyway, why not at least stop all those pollutants into the air.
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Well, it could be worse, we could have the sublime naval architecture and expert damage control of the Russian Navy.

[img.republicworld.com image 850x485]


No problem. It has to sink like that, how else is it going to get into its drydock?
 
