(KSTU FOX 13)   Now people are dying while waiting in line at drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites   (fox13now.com) divider line
One less person to test positive and "screw up" Trump's numbers, at least.

/I'm sure he actually thinks this, too.
 
"Caregivers acted quickly and followed correct procedures."

Really?
 
Maybe he just died.
 
> The testing center was fully staffed and there were lower testing volumes.

> Testing lines on Monday were very long, with dozens of cars spilling out onto 2300 North because they did not fit into the clinic's parking lot.

> "It seems like it was quite sudden," Berube said. "The line is quite long which I believe is the case at most testing facilities today... the waits could be up to several hours long."


Seems to me that if the waits are that long, and the line is overflowing the parking lot, you might not have sufficient staff and your testing volumes might not actually be that low....
=Smidge=
 
EVERYTHING IS FINE!!!
 
When a patient is resting his eyes and pining for the fjords of Norway, correct procedures are to let him relax and pine.
 
So clearly the plan of testing fewer people is working to resolve this crisis.
 
But did he get his test?
 
Honestly, it sounds like this had nothing to do with the testing or testing site at all. How about the nursing home staff who brought him there in the company van but couldn't apparently be bothered to monitor the one(s) they had with them? If the information in the article is correct, he wasn't suspected to have Covid19, but was just getting precautionary pre-surgery testing that many places are now requiring.
 
"When the nursing facility's van reached the drive-thru testing tent, their patient was unresponsive, cold to the touch, and likely deceased,"

I think someone from the State should hurry over to that nursing facility and find out how many other patients are unresponsive, cold to the touch and likely deceased.
 
Once he's dead, "don't abuse the corpse" is pretty much the prime directive...
 
