Grant Imahara dead at 49 due to sudden brain aneurysm
86
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#goddamnitsofarkingmuch
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It doesn't say any such thing in TFA.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you know that?  No details about his death have been released.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: How do you know that?  No details about his death have been released.


The THR article on it says so.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hollywood Reporter states it was a brain aneurysm

This is so sad.  Fark 2020 with a rusty spork.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So long and thanks for all the cool shiat.

RIP
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Benevolent Misanthrope: How do you know that?  No details about his death have been released.

The THR article on it says so.


Well, shiat.

Goddammit, 2020 can go to hell.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Da fuq? That's sudden and extremely unexpected. RIP
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God, that's a gut punch.

Hulu has most of the Mythbusters if you'd like to see some of Grant's excellent work.
 
picodenico [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look out, there's a monster coming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm shocked he was 49. For some reason I thought late 30s or early 40s. He looked damn good for his age.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a good track record for that show right now. . .

Fark 2020 so hard.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His Baby Yoda

Fark user imageView Full Size


I need to figure out how to imbed a twit.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something like this has to happen to someone like him, when there are so many other, far more worthy of sudden death to have had it happen to.

RIP, and FU*K 2020!
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm shocked he was 49. For some reason I thought late 30s or early 40s. He looked damn good for his age.


Much like black don't crack, asian don't raisin.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fuuuuuuuuuu...
😡😕
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just stop already 2020. Who else has passed away from the show?
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark you 2020
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn that's rotten luck. Happened last year to a co worker of mine that was in her mid 20's. Walking out a meeting and made a comment about suddenly getting a headache, was on the floor by the time she got to the elevator, gone by the time the paramedics arrived even though CPR was started immediately. 

RIP Grant - you were a gift to your craft,
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*sniff*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just sad...he was a good soul through and through. RIP robot man.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark this
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's someone I would have been friends with in middle school.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: It doesn't say any such thing in TFA.


I really need to stop googling shiat for people
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year sucks
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so sorry for his family, friends, and co-workers.  I never had the pleasure of meeting him, but it sounds like everyone who did lost a great person today.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 is dildos
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Damn that's rotten luck. Happened last year to a co worker of mine that was in her mid 20's. Walking out a meeting and made a comment about suddenly getting a headache, was on the floor by the time she got to the elevator, gone by the time the paramedics arrived even though CPR was started immediately.

RIP Grant - you were a gift to your craft,


I have a good friend whose mother died of a brain aneurysm at age 38.  My friend was paranoid about the rare genetic risk of also developing an aneurysm and found a neurologist who was willing to perform diagnostic tests on an asymptomatic client.  She paid out of pocket for a CTA scan (as insurance will not generally pay for diagnostic procedures in the absence of symptoms/pathology)...and discovered she too had a farking brain aneurysm.  In many cases surgery is more risky than observation, but in her case they decided it needed to be dealt with immediately, which entailed removing a section of her skull (and putting it back) to access the aneurysm.  She was in rehab for 8 weeks and was damned lucky she acted on her instincts.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grim reaper took the wrong Myth Buster.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston and Grant Imahara. Hopefully that's it for a few days... until the COVID death wave.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Grim reaper took the wrong Myth Buster.


Why would you wish that on any of them. They are all good people.
Btw he's not the first Mythbuster to go.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The f*ck?!?
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I'm shocked he was 49. For some reason I thought late 30s or early 40s. He looked damn good for his age.


He and Tory Belleci were both a lot longer in the tooth than they looked. Belleci's just a few months younger than him. I'm two years younger than either of them and I look like I fought in Vietnam.

Do what you love, stay young forever. I had so much fun watching him, Tory, and Kari on Mythbusters. One of the first shows I ever binge-watched, actually. I remember watching it in hotel rooms while at conventions and just getting such a kick.
 
floorpie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad. Goddammit so much.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they check him for Covid. It's been known to cause aneurisms in otherwise healthy middle aged people.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's what happens when you use your brain too much
 
SuperNES461 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Posted this elsewhere, but bears repeating.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saying fark 2020 feels cliché at this point, but I don't have any more explanation.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: NeedlesslyCanadian: Benevolent Misanthrope: How do you know that?  No details about his death have been released.

The THR article on it says so.

Well, shiat.

Goddammit, 2020 can go to hell.


I hated 2020 before it was cool.

Bye Dad.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Jesus. My favorite mythbuster. Dead at 10 years older than me.  With all of the 2020 shiat going on, I am feeling very mortal. I liked it better in my teens when I viewed myself as immortal.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Noooo! Fark you, 2020!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That sucks.

That is all.
 
moike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had the honor of working with Grant and the Mythbusters B-Team on a couple myths. Grant was kind, brilliant, funny, and it was so much fun to vanish down tech rabbit holes of discussion with him.

The first time we met was working on the MB 'Bug Special'. I was teaching Tory how to pilot a motorcycle with a sidecar over 100 MPH with enough accuracy to hit a small suspended target with the force plate mounted in the chair. Discussing sidecar physics with Grant was a blast.

The second time was when they brought me back for the MB 'Flaming Reel' myth. That was probably my favorite day as it was easy filming, "Go that way, really really fast, don't crash." We goofed off a lot, and had fun with my F1 sidecar.  Grant geeked out quite a bit over the F1 chassis and the pushbutton gear selector system it used.

Finally, before the Flaming Reel myth Grant wrapped parts of the F1 body in white vinyl and hand-painted the shark theme for the episode. It looked awesome when he was done.  Only a handful of people have this photo, and now... well everybody can have it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll cherish the memories forever, and my condolences go out to the MB family and all those who's lives were touched by Grant.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's sudden and extremely unexpected


That's not uncommon of brain aneurysms.  Only something like 5% present symptoms before the actual aneurysm occurs.  Usually you feel fine and then out of the blue, you have the worst headache you've ever experienced.  By then it's often too late.
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP brilliant engineer entertainer
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is really heartbreaking for me.

RIP, dude. I loved your contributions to Mythbusters as a kid and young adult.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The events of the past six months could give someone an aneurysm.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Godspeed.
 
