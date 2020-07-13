 Skip to content
(Queerty)   Parking Lot Patty decides to park in a space for electric cars, and gets called out for it. Her reply involved coronavirus, Grindr, and at least two bored security guards   (queerty.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Surprised someone didn't do this to he car:

Model X Towing a Chevy Silverado Truck out of a Supercharger Station
Youtube ClDpGqj3PGA
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTA: "You go on Grindr and do hookups! You show every part of your body, and you have no self-respect."

Pretty ballsy words for a tart who's showing so much shoulder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ay yi yi...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What do you think her reaction would be to a Tesla parking at the petrol station pump
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They need to be kept on a leash and muzzled.  They have their own place to roam and play freely:
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"You go on Grindr and do hookups!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yours goes up, mine goes up, and it will have a lot to say!"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Megathuma: FTA: "You go on Grindr and do hookups! You show every part of your body, and you have no self-respect."

Pretty ballsy words for a tart who's showing so much shoulder.

[Fark user image 535x383]


Every accusation is a confession...
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Megathuma: FTA: "You go on Grindr and do hookups! You show every part of your body, and you have no self-respect."

Pretty ballsy words for a tart who's showing so much shoulder.

[Fark user image 535x383]

Every accusation is a confession...


Okay so ordinarily I'd probably be a joykill and wag my finger a bit at the implication that her homophobia is confessional but, uh...

"Oh, please," she says at the top of the video. "Take this!" Then she starts violently spanking her own butt.

...Karen agrees to move her vehicle, but not before threatening the man, "Yours goes up, mine goes up, and it will have a lot to say"

So yeah I usually reject 'jokes' about how homophobes are actually super gay, but wow this lady gives off strong angry-closeted-jealous gay-transmasc vibes. Like every single thing she says is a double entendre about being a gay man doing gay sex with gay men.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2010 called and wants its horrid cold-shoulder shirt back.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She sounds...stable...
 
FarkQued
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2020s girlfriend the Karen...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Grinderman - No Pussy Blues (Live on Later)
Youtube Nxqlb1--uKc
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am living in a country full of narcs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Old and busted: an armed society is a polite society.

New hotness: Post everybody's childish tantrums on Twitter.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [Fark user image 425x566]


There are 12 year olds on Grindr now?
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Surprised someone didn't do this to he car:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ClDpGqj3​PGA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'd have at least keyed the truck.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, who's going to gif her little spanking routine? Because I can see that little loop having a long and hilarious life in the tubes...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Surprised someone didn't do this to he car:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ClDpGqj3​PGA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


on ice
 
ISO15693
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does every one of the comments after that article say it was posted at exactly 7 minutes after the hour? 3:07 4:07 5:07 6:07  etc?

Every. Single. One.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Posted at x:07 x:07 x:07
 
