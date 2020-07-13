 Skip to content
(KWWL Waterloo)   Sewage keeps backing up in Waterloo   (kwwl.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Abba - Waterloo
Youtube Sj_9CiNkkn4
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how can I flush refuse
The toilet backs up I lose
WATERLOO, sewage untreated it stinks some more
WATERLOO, promise you'll fix it or I'm out the door
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My my
I tried to hold you back, but you were stronger
Oh yeah
And now it seems my only chance is giving up the fight
And how could I ever refuse
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blimey.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ageing infrastructure.
Trump could have made America again by fixing all of it in a massive public works campaign and federal funding. It would have put his base go work.
But he doesn't actually care about America or his base.

Yes, drink, and one for myth busters.
😔
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Years ago a friend was hanging out with the University maintenance people at a large engineering school.   The power went out.   A few hours later a radio call comes in that the basement of one of the buildings was filling up with water.   The engineer thought about the facilities in play and quickly came to the conclusion:

THAT'S NOT WATER!

Apparently, the building was central to an area that used sewage ejection pumps to, as they say, move the shiat uphill.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The loo is full of poo.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Duh.  Place has "loo" right in the name.  WTF did you expect?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, what you're saying is that we shouldn't wear our normal footwear, but instead put on a pair of Wellingtons?
 
buntz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There was something in the air that night, the stench, the blight, Fernando!
The sewage flowed in front of you and me,
It made me flee, Fernando!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
