(WJAC TV Johnstown)   For approximately 24 hours it was a living metaphor for the Trump administration   (wjactv.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's one tough birb to tread water for 24 hours.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: That's one tough birb to tread water for 24 hours.


Do you want to drown in a pile of shiat?
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: That's one tough birb to tread water for 24 hours.


It wasn't treading water.  It probably wishes it was.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
American Bald eagle under the Trump administration :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: iheartscotch: That's one tough birb to tread water for 24 hours.

Do you want to drown in a pile of shiat?


No, but I'm not Melania Trump....
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Straight Outta Wells Branch: iheartscotch: That's one tough birb to tread water for 24 hours.

Do you want to drown in a pile of shiat?

No, but I'm not Melania Trump....


Every time she sees toad in a Mario game, she has PTSD flashbacks.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 540x304] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love the expression on his face when he is fleeing in fear.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Straight Outta Wells Branch: iheartscotch: That's one tough birb to tread water for 24 hours.

Do you want to drown in a pile of shiat?

No, but I'm not Melania Trump....


She's fine.  She knows she'll out live the farker.  If he doesn't dump her for another pay bimbo that talks funny later of course.  If I was her I'd be looking at the dates on the wills.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't think of a more appropriate time for this song
John Ashcroft
Youtube woLQI8X2R6Y

/yes, sarcastic as hell
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not news......it's ORANGE GUY BAD!!

Yes. Yes he is.

Just be prepared for November. Biden needs a stellar running mate and I'm not sure even that can do it for him.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hopefully that will serve as the bookend for the one that was fished out of a sewer drain 2 days after the election.

Not literally, please don't try to use eagles as bookends. I just meant that since there was one incident at the start, and now another one, hopefully this one signifies the end.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I spent a few seasons watching the Decorah eagles raise their young. It was very cool. Dad would bring in a nice big fish and mom would rip it apart while it is still wiggling. Now that is fresh food. Mom and dad covered in snow sitting on the eggs.

They track them and post the whereabouts. One was killed by a high tension line and they eagle proofed it. One year they installed hi def cameras and the eagles built a new nest. Always something entertaining.

https://www.raptorresource.org/birdca​m​s/decorah-eagles/

They live on a fish farm which is perfect for an eagle. Eventually I wondered if they could swim. Yep!


Bald Eagle swimming after too large of a catch - Alaska
Youtube UMft3Ny7hFk


/a different cam was shut down because people complained it ate a cat
//deal with it. they are predators. don't watch.
///they are also super bad ass. go to youtube and find the goat drop.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why is this on the politics tab?
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: It's not news......it's ORANGE GUY BAD!!

Yes. Yes he is.

Just be prepared for November. Biden needs a stellar running mate and I'm not sure even that can do it for him.


He could pick Barack
 
