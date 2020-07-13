 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Along with being refurbished, officials are also deciding on a new name for the sculpture - Goatse and Dat A## are candidates   (kitchener.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
i.redd.itView Full Size
images.thestar.comView Full Size

Definitely seems intentional on the photographer's part.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lemon Party. It's an abstract piece!
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.

newbedfordguide.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And then someone will tag it again,
vmcdn.caView Full Size



Looks like a giant rusty turd.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
how about...

we're married, it's OK, do what you want.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's clearly a large intestines.
Perhaps call it 'Fortitude'.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretzel logic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Better than the big blue ring we have in Calgary.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
no   "just   ice"    for   the   poor  ??
 
doomjesse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was hoping it was the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue getting a rainbow paint job.  Leaving disappointed.
 
JNowe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pee Wee's Big Adventure Let's talk about your big but
Youtube 0yfJQUoxN3U
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's truly amazing what crap cities will spend money on.

How the fark is that supposed to be 'art'?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: It's truly amazing what crap cities will spend money on.

How the fark is that supposed to be 'art'?


It looks like a big twisted sausage. How is that *not* art?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g0ats3x
‘’ 1 minute ago  
approves
 
