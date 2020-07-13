 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   A record 5.4 million Americans have lost their health insurance in the pandemic. World's greatest healthcare system, ladies and gentlemen   (nytimes.com) divider line
SingaporeSling [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Medicare is better than nothing

/Except that you gotta be a relic to get it
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. Hospitals are too crowded to provide health care anyway.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were successfully-run programs in other countries where people just get health care simply for being residents of the country they're in that we could copy. Obviously none exist so we just have to keep piecemealing and patching our health insurance system until a miracle occurs and we achieve something no one can fully explain that would work here.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not counting the employed people who did not have insurance, before Covid.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If only there were successfully-run programs in other countries where people just get health care simply for being residents of the country they're in that we could copy. Obviously none exist so we just have to keep piecemealing and patching our health insurance system until a miracle occurs and we achieve something no one can fully explain that would work here.


Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Meh. Hospitals are too crowded to provide health care anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody goes to the hospitals anymore. They're too crowded.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This triggers the Rapethuglicans because Obama has signed countless life-long leases at $0.00/month, shrunk himself, and cloned himself in order to occupy their empty skulls.
 
Hertzfeld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If only there were successfully-run programs in other countries where people just get health care simply for being residents of the country they're in that we could copy. Obviously none exist so we just have to keep piecemealing and patching our health insurance system until a miracle occurs and we achieve something no one can fully explain that would work here.


I'm reminded of Starcraft bunker build times here.
 
rcain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!


Subsidized by what? These people are losing their insurance because they lost their jobs, it was the employers doing the subsidizing of the premiums. Self-Insuring with Obamacare is more way more expensive than self-insuring used to be.

Bronze level shiat-tier plan that only offers basic coverage and has a huge co-pay costs about 3x as much as insurance cost before Obama came along and decided he needed a "legacy" after Hillary shat the bed with her single-payer plan
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rcain: SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!

Subsidized by what? These people are losing their insurance because they lost their jobs, it was the employers doing the subsidizing of the premiums. Self-Insuring with Obamacare is more way more expensive than self-insuring used to be.

Bronze level shiat-tier plan that only offers basic coverage and has a huge co-pay costs about 3x as much as insurance cost before Obama came along and decided he needed a "legacy" after Hillary shat the bed with her single-payer plan


"What is inflation? I don't know. Never heard of it. fark people with Pre existing conditions."
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*for those who can afford it.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!


And most of them voted against it.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!


Can I still do that? My income fluctuates so hard to budget.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: rcain: SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!

Subsidized by what? These people are losing their insurance because they lost their jobs, it was the employers doing the subsidizing of the premiums. Self-Insuring with Obamacare is more way more expensive than self-insuring used to be.

Bronze level shiat-tier plan that only offers basic coverage and has a huge co-pay costs about 3x as much as insurance cost before Obama came along and decided he needed a "legacy" after Hillary shat the bed with her single-payer plan

"What is inflation? I don't know. Never heard of it. fark people with Pre existing conditions."


That.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rcain: SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!

Subsidized by what? These people are losing their insurance because they lost their jobs, it was the employers doing the subsidizing of the premiums. Self-Insuring with Obamacare is more way more expensive than self-insuring used to be.

Bronze level shiat-tier plan that only offers basic coverage and has a huge co-pay costs about 3x as much as insurance cost before Obama came along and decided he needed a "legacy" after Hillary shat the bed with her single-payer plan


Stick your BSAB crap up your ass. They got a watered down improvement through and that in the face of astonishing vicious objection. But it was a large improvement, as evidenced by the constant attempts to water down or remove it from those who just want everyone to shut up and die.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Evictions potentially mean 28M homeless
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
rcain is unironically supporting Trump and a life-long Republican for the revolution that will never come:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1085354​2​/127722843#c127722843
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rcain: SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!

Subsidized by what? These people are losing their insurance because they lost their jobs, it was the employers doing the subsidizing of the premiums. Self-Insuring with Obamacare is more way more expensive than self-insuring used to be.

Bronze level shiat-tier plan that only offers basic coverage and has a huge co-pay costs about 3x as much as insurance cost before Obama came along and decided he needed a "legacy" after Hillary shat the bed with her single-payer plan


You do understand who farked up the ACA in the House, right?
Probably not, you unmitigated pillock
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: rcain: SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!

Subsidized by what? These people are losing their insurance because they lost their jobs, it was the employers doing the subsidizing of the premiums. Self-Insuring with Obamacare is more way more expensive than self-insuring used to be.

Bronze level shiat-tier plan that only offers basic coverage and has a huge co-pay costs about 3x as much as insurance cost before Obama came along and decided he needed a "legacy" after Hillary shat the bed with her single-payer plan

"What is inflation? I don't know. Never heard of it. fark people with Pre existing conditions."


Except that Obama's big BS claim was that with EVERYONE on it, it would make insurance more affordable than before. Which is why the came up with COVERAGE MANDATE that required all Americans spend their after-tax dollars on purchasing Health Insurance at the Insurance market in their State, which rightly got stricken down as unconstitutional

So explain how with every single employer putting their FT staff on Obamacare, it was 3x more expensive across the board

Obama was more than happy to ass-fark the American Public with a shiat-headed solution because he wanted a "legacy"
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Trumper argument:

If only they had let Trump repeal Obamacare we'd be living in healthcare paradise.

Most of them truly believe this, but I've found that some of the more intelligent Trump-voters will go along with anything as long as it involves a lot of liberal-pwning, so they're pretty much just pure evil. Luckily there's not a whole lot of them. I'm hoping. Because I can't think of anything more sickening than a marginally intelligent Trump-voter.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ringshadow: Evictions potentially mean 28M homeless


Too bad we don't have a real leader at the moment. They'd do something to prevent this.
 
otherideas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JerryHeisenberg: rcain: SingaporeSling: Meaning: 5.4 million Americans will sign up for subsidized Obamacare!

Subsidized by what? These people are losing their insurance because they lost their jobs, it was the employers doing the subsidizing of the premiums. Self-Insuring with Obamacare is more way more expensive than self-insuring used to be.

Bronze level shiat-tier plan that only offers basic coverage and has a huge co-pay costs about 3x as much as insurance cost before Obama came along and decided he needed a "legacy" after Hillary shat the bed with her single-payer plan

"What is inflation? I don't know. Never heard of it. fark people with Pre existing conditions."


"Inflation" is your premiums tripling in 2 yrs. :eye roll:
 
