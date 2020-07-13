 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   Back to a "new" Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT). A Triple Play of Our Miss Brooks, My Favorite Husband and starting a new 15 part Superman episode, and a Fred Allen interview of Jerry Siegel   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - E16 - Model School Teacher - 11/21/48

My Favorite Husband - E34 - George's Mother-in-Law - 3/4/49. Another appearance in the series by Bea Benaderet and Gale Gordon, but they haven't gotten their final roles as George's boss Mr. Atterbury and his wife.

Superman - parts 1 to 5 of The Yellow Mask and the Five Million Dollar Jewel Robbery - October 1940

Clip of Fred Allen interviewing Superman writer Jerry Siegel
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I FINALLY succeeded in refreshing Windows in the main PC.  It took a good part of a week to save off what was on the drives and break up the storage pools.

One 'nice' thing that Windows does is tell you all the software that got removed so you could decide if you wanted to install everything again.

Tonight I'm just doing all the chats from the laptop sitting on the sofa.  Maybe Sophie will join me.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good evening!

wooden_badger: Tonight I'm just doing all the chats from the laptop sitting on the sofa.  Maybe Sophie will join me.


Mom & I are catsitting for my brother and his family. Peppermint is being antisocial, and has been sitting on a dining room chair ever since he was dropped off 5 hours ago. He'll let me pet him, but he won't move.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sophie decided my "gaming chair" is HERS
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Peppermint (Pepper) under the dining room table:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a cat treat next to him. Hopefully he'll eat it soon. I think he's depressed and thinks that his family has abandoned him.
 
WertTheFerk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hi all. finally made it. Tough with the recent move in with the kids. All good.

Paul, how is the wife?! I hope she is well.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I recall that this stuff came in a pink and white jar during the 1960s.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
