 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   Casino bans indoor smoking over coronavirus risks. Burning up your savings playing slots is still OK   (koin.com) divider line
13
    More: Fail, Clark County, Washington, Ban, Effectiveness, Clinical trial, Washington casino ilani, Cowlitz language, Lens, Portland, Oregon  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll be honest, I would have never guessed there were public places where you could legally smoke indoors in 2020.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AngryTeacher: I'll be honest, I would have never guessed there were public places where you could legally smoke indoors in 2020.


the Phoenix metro area is ringed with Native-owned casinos.  I've been to them for unrelated events a couple of times, they smell like the early eighties.

They always have these ads featuring glamorous, well-dressed middle-aged people having a wonderful time.  I wouldn't wear my nice clothes there, I don't think I could get the smell out.

Something else to consider, if you cna smell smoke, that means you can smell what people are exhaling, which means it should be pretty friggin' obvious that being in the same room as someone infected may be a path to your infection six-plus feet bedamned.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you smoke through a trache tube you can wear a mask and not get spit droplets all over everyone.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's flatten the curve together" I've been getting the tribal casino ads for a month. I find them in truly bad taste and I'm an offensive person.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: I'll be honest, I would have never guessed there were public places where you could legally smoke indoors in 2020.


Carnival cruise line had a smoke free ship. Problem is gamblers like their vices so it didn't last long.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: I'll be honest, I would have never guessed there were public places where you could legally smoke indoors in 2020.


Kansas. Got stuck on a smoking floor at the hotel. My suitcase still stinks. Next door room apparently chain smoked in spite of all their coughing fits.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My closest casino has a non-smoking section with video poker at good odds and the dirtiest chili-cheese fries in the world. Pulled pork chili-cheese fries!

At least I don't feel hungry when it's hot.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we havin fun yet??
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The least they could do.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My formative bar years were in smoking bars before it was banned most places. I went back after having been away for years. I don't know how we ever survived all that cigarette smoke.  Back in the day I used to hang my coat over the back of a chair to air out. Now? Nope. Crazy how things change.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually like the smell of a good cigar or cigarette.  I quit smoking after 45 years or so in January but I still like the smell.  It won't make me rush out to buy a cigar but I'd be lying if I said I didn't like it.  It reminds me of walking in my uncles house in the 1960's.  Now I've had friends walk in and say "did you quit smoking?" at my house.  It's interesting.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So basically no vices in parallel, but daisy chain is ok.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlueBox: I actually like the smell of a good cigar or cigarette.  I quit smoking after 45 years or so in January but I still like the smell.  It won't make me rush out to buy a cigar but I'd be lying if I said I didn't like it.  It reminds me of walking in my uncles house in the 1960's.  Now I've had friends walk in and say "did you quit smoking?" at my house.  It's interesting.


The smell of a cigar (I love cigars) doesn't bother me. One cigarette doesn't bother me. A bar full of smoke does effect me now, but I put myself there so I get what I get. I don't fault people for doing what they enjoy as long as they don't bother anyone.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.