 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   7pm Eastern (or thereabouts) - it's the Fark News Summary Livestream. One of the many fringe Covid-19 items Drew's been keep an eye on seems to have legs after all. Plus Great White are trying to kill us all, both the band and the sharks. And some other fun stuff   (twitch.tv) divider line
8
    More: Live, Twitch  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 13 Jul 2020 at 7:03 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is painfully bad..I can fill up more empty air space with some impromptu sitar playing
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're winging it again tonight - I'm still on my 10 year old replacement laptop so I had to memorize the articles.  Should be fine though
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: This is painfully bad..I can fill up more empty air space with some impromptu sitar playing


You're probably watching one of Dallan's playthroughs - that's not the usual livestream, he's been trying to push us over the 25 hours in one month threshold when we're not doing the main gig.  Join us at 7pm for the real deal
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Drew: It's all good brother *thumbs up*
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Magical English tooter available in the UK.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Magical English tooter available in the UK.


A Tudor who tooted the flute
Tried to tutor two Tudors to toot.
Said the two to the tutor
"Is it tougher to toot,
or to tutor two Tudors to toot?"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: This is painfully bad..I can fill up more empty air space with some impromptu sitar playing


Drove my friends crazy by constantly asking "Do you mind if I play a little guitar?" before playing my ukulele.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Needs more sitar.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.