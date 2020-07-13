 Skip to content
Couple keeps spark in the relationship
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, this is the first time I recall my hometown being on Fark
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Having the same third-degree burns totally beats love tattoos.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God blessed them with a match made in heaven.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Holy shiat, this is the first time I recall my hometown being on Fark


Is this a humblebrag that you were busy on October 12 2005?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to wonder what flames smelled like, so one day I went to the fire for a whiff.

Apparently, flames smell like burned nose hair.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I use to set off fireworks with sun power and a magnifying glass., but I'm focusing on something else for now.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Take your clothes off before putting sparklers in your hoo-hoo.

/why does it smell like bacon in here?
 
