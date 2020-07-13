 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBW Buffalo)   According to the poll's data, by 70-22 percent, New Yorkers prefer the government's priority be containing the spread of COVID-19, even if it hurts the economy. Maybe some people are listening after all   (wkbw.com) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy, Government, new poll, New Yorkers, Siena College, government's priority, poll's data, Majorities, Siena College Research Institute Director  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 11:27 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dadoody
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unless the government enacts martial law and we go total authoritarian, we're too far beyond the point of containment.

Should just work to balance economic impact and viral impact at this point, such as making ppe mandatory along with new guidelines on how businesses must operate. Maybe even let businesses enact temporary pandemic fees so they can cover their cleaning supplies.

Total lockdown will lead to cascading economic failures and a rubberband effect as impacted citizens stop listening to government.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When they say "f*ck you, buddy", they really just want to maintain social distancing and are looking out for you.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
New Yorkers have brains.

Red-state Republicans? No so much.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Unless the government enacts martial law and we go total authoritarian, we're too far beyond the point of containment.

Should just work to balance economic impact and viral impact at this point, such as making ppe mandatory along with new guidelines on how businesses must operate. Maybe even let businesses enact temporary pandemic fees so they can cover their cleaning supplies.

Total lockdown will lead to cascading economic failures and a rubberband effect as impacted citizens stop listening to government.


PPE??  What is that?

I'd actually be ok if the goverment clamped down saying "fark you guys, wear masks to keep your farking droplets to yourselves, no medical grade shiat for you.  Our healthcare workers need them ASAP."

I would have been ok if we actually utilized the Defense Production Act to make manufacturers start cranking out PPE 3 months ago, but that ship has sailed.  We used it to defend our meat production instead.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: New Yorkers have brains.


With one notable exception.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Unless the government enacts martial law and we go total authoritarian, we're too far beyond the point of containment.

Should just work to balance economic impact and viral impact at this point, such as making ppe mandatory along with new guidelines on how businesses must operate. Maybe even let businesses enact temporary pandemic fees so they can cover their cleaning supplies.

Total lockdown will lead to cascading economic failures and a rubberband effect as impacted citizens stop listening to government.


Or we could have a functioning social safety net, wherein the federal government would take the appropriate measures at any financial expense to protect their citizens and mitigate economic collapse.  Lol nah, it's the economy, stupid!  Have we done a corporate tax cut this quarter?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: New Yorkers have brains.

Red-state Republicans? No so much.


Gonna be fun if New York #s tick back up after the lockdown ends
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just luv the government......
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: New Yorkers have brains.

Red-state Republicans? No so much.


We're going through our first wave idiot. Lockdown was wasted when there were 3 cases in county.
/ now it's over 2000.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: New Yorkers have brains.

Red-state Republicans? No so much.


Lol. Partisan hack.
 
Alunan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bob Vagene: When they say "f*ck you, buddy", they really just want to maintain social distancing and are looking out for you.


What social distancing enforcement might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dadoody:

Total lockdown will lead to cascading economic failures and a rubberband effect as impacted citizens stop listening to government.

Not to mention people going apeshiat on each other as a result. Cabin fever + snitch phone lines + The rise of super Karens = somebody gonna get killed.
 
slantsix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know it's not going to last forever, but I keep updating the numbers here for my little part of the world.

Manitoba, Canada: population 1.4M including a capital city of 700K (about same as Portland)...

...71.5k tests performed
...325 total cases to date
...7 deaths
...1 active case
... nobody in hospital
... no new cases in 13 days

Wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep your distance. It's not farking rocket surgery.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It just kills me that so many of our fellow citizens are willing to take medical advice on a life-and-death issue from people like Donald Trump and Chuck Woolery. I mean, one of these guys is a slobbering, flatulent, washed-up, room-temperature IQed window-licking dipshiat C-list celebrity game show host. And the other one is Chuck Woolery.

Get your shiat together, America.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.