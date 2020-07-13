 Skip to content
(The Onion)   I'm SO glad somebody finally found the man responsible for all of those COVID-19 deaths   (theonion.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse. During Captain Kirk's five year mission a total of 94 Enterprise crew members were killed. That averages out to about 19 people per year. The ship's standard complement was 430 crew-members.
That means that the ship lost 4.4 percent of her crew each year! That's if the deaths were happening at a somewhat constant rate. But, maybe 20 or so died all at once. Like, they all got eaten by salt vampires or something. Still, over the entire five years, 22 percent of the crew died!
And Kirk got a promotion!
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Master criminal Fanthony Ouchee!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Spartacus.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just too dumb for the Onion, at least compared to the Onion stuff that usually reaches me under my rock.
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word on the street is his accomplice is invisible
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Trump is winning them all! MAGA, baby!
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a REALLY big bed, and it would still fail to cover the extra 30k bodies.
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump should build a wall of bodies and make Antifa pay for it!
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Cause of Cancer
Youtube gJ7uXqRWx84
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pup.socket: This is just too dumb for the Onion, at least compared to the Onion stuff that usually reaches me under my rock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's funny, now somebody pull my finger.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On a serious note Trump did in cat have operatives in wuhan to release the virus and other operatives from there were sent on airplanes to different countries after being infected.His plan was to rule the world and decrease the population by a third.he as all war mongers would then come in to vanquish his enemies.
he also started this by not helping Blue states and having the Government agencies deflect the PPE to his son's enterprises and his friends enterprises. Now here we are at a time he wants open everything thus furthering his cause of death worldwide.He is an egomaniac and must be stopped AT ALL COSTS.
The further proof of this is his starting of more race riots now global. Think CI A operatives disrupting foreign governments in the past. Oh Wait well Rusia DID in fact put him in office and like kennedy's death we will never know the truth . Why ? because Lyndon Johnson yes he was KKK "driven" as a white man and all the elite want the Black man and poor white subjugated to the government itself. Only his nemesis the True party The Democrats can save us but i despair that the sheeple are drunk on his Jim Jones style of leading.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lol, I remember in the early days of this when some Farkers were calling Dr. Fauci Trump's stooge.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
cat shuld have been fact sorry phone typing is hard
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: cat shuld have been fact sorry phone typing is hard


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: cat shuld have been fact sorry phone typing is hard


Corona cat approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gJ7uXqRW​x84]


Came to post that myself.  Thanks for saving me the trouble.
 
bismark189
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phrawgh: It could be worse. During Captain Kirk's five year mission a total of 94 Enterprise crew members were killed. That averages out to about 19 people per year. The ship's standard complement was 430 crew-members.
That means that the ship lost 4.4 percent of her crew each year! That's if the deaths were happening at a somewhat constant rate. But, maybe 20 or so died all at once. Like, they all got eaten by salt vampires or something. Still, over the entire five years, 22 percent of the crew died!
And Kirk got a promotion!


I love you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I am Spartacus.


I am Groot! Hi!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The White Cotton gloves have come off at The Onion! Usually their wit is a dry subtle wit which has nothing whatsoever to do with The Donald.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 266x189]

That's a REALLY big bed, and it would still fail to cover the extra 30k bodies.


Do you know what the difference is?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x342]


I can imagine bored CIA agents waiting all day for just such an opportunity.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
About time!!!!!


Too bad they've got the wrong guy!!!!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x342]

I can imagine bored CIA agents waiting all day for just such an opportunity.


If that poor bastard was actually paranoid before...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Captain Kirk's five year mission


That's yet another thing that lasted longer than the Confederacy.
 
