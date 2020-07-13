 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Because it's 2020, the odds have tripled for a major earthquake along the San Andreas fault   (ktla.com) divider line
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Learn To Swim


TOOL - Ænema (Audio)
Youtube rHcmnowjfrQ
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Obligatory: "So have my odds of banging [hot actress] senseless".

/ holding steady at 0%
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sleep tight California farkers!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh for Fark's sake man......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Shake, Rattle and Roll
Youtube rJoTiZ0tHYc
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

raerae1980: Oh for Fark's sake man......
[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


There is a shockingly large number of Aubrey Plaza animated gifs out there.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look at it this way:

The West Coast can finally geographically secede from the Nation of Derp.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure I'd feel it if we had a quake in the northern portion. I felt Loma Prieta quite clearly

/But I'm far enough away to avoid much if any damage
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
30+ million people without a 3 or 7 day emergency plan for food, fresh water, or fuel enough to get to areas of aid distribution and medical care.

They have toilet paper, though.

I've always lived by the philosophy that in today's world without phone books, Sears catalogs, or canonical religious texts, the man who has comfortable toilet paper will be king.

Use the bible for rolling a fattie, like God herself, meant us to do.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've come to believe that of all the natural disasters, quake is the least of our worries.

I could be wrong. I'm probably wrong. Fire is a bigger threat , CA.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm sure I'd feel it if we had a quake in the northern portion. I felt Loma Prieta quite clearly

/But I'm far enough away to avoid much if any damage


The Hayward fault is what I worry about.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otisburg?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I've come to believe that of all the natural disasters, quake is the least of our worries.

I could be wrong. I'm probably wrong. Fire is a bigger threat , CA.


A 9+ on the west coast anywhere from BC to northern Mexico would be... unfortunate.

Southern BC is already sitting in the sweet spot for one that happens every 3-4 hundred years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's all good as long as you remember where your Yoshi is at...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ooooh I can't wait!!!!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
2020 had a banner day today. That actress from Glee this morning. Grant Imahara this evening.
I'm ready for this year to be over.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I keep thinking the New Madrid fault line will wake up soon.  "Hey don't forget about me!"
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you don't have a bug-out bag ready at all times in SoCal, you aren't doing it right.

/fires, earthquakes, protests, power outages. . .
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They had better be sure to rake out the crack if they want any federal aid.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a local problem. New Madrid would about fit, unless there's a global cascade.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It would be nice for once if we could stop throwing all the bad events, celebrities dying, natural disasters, political upheavals and environmental disasters into one category based on the calendar year and begin cursing that year.  I'm not saying we can actually have that in this timeline, but it would be nice.  Fluck this quantuum field.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Peki: If you don't have a bug-out bag ready at all times in SoCal, you aren't doing it right.

/fires, earthquakes, protests, power outages. . .


My brother who is about 10 miles off the gulf on hurricanes is "I'm going to bring you the wife and my daughters and then come back and ride it out.".  I'm like I'm going back with you before I live with 3 females even for just a few days.  He's had time to adjust.  I have not.
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Peki: If you don't have a bug-out bag ready at all times in SoCal, you aren't doing it right.

/fires, earthquakes, protests, power outages. . .


The problem is that we're all about the freeways. If there's an earthquake big enough for someone to want to grab their bug-out bag and run for it, they aren't going anywhere. The freeways will be impassable. The ones that aren't damaged will be flooded with traffic, traffic consisting of panicked drivers.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Otisburg?


Fark it.

*pushes chips across table*

All in.  Let's do this.
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well at least Dwayne "the rock" Johnson lives nearby, he's been trained to fight the earthquake monster all the way from LA to SF
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Oh for Fark's sake man......
[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


I don't know what Aubrey Plaza has to do with any of this but I'm down with it.
 
