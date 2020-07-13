 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Cop points his gun at cuffed black man for refusing to give his name. Officers on the scene stand by and watch. Wait, they intervened, reported the bad cop and he has now been fired, arrested and charged? What is this world coming to?   (sfgate.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Police, Constable, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, black man's head, Janak Amin, Sheriff, memory of George Floyd  
•       •       •

882 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 8:12 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a start.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He said they were following recent training requiring them to intervene when they witness excessive force by colleagues.

Christ almighty. This whole abusive cop phenomenon isn't about lack of training. This is the manifestation of an entire culture of beta males who get off on intimidating and oppressing people. F*ck that pig.
 
fugeeface [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
good
that shiat don't flush
 
camarugala
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, they saw an opportunity for a Sgt.s position and they took the opportunity. Hey. If it works...
 
dutchmang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/PScmRiaZhwk
 
anfrind
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How long until the intervening cops get fired?
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm the first to dog pule on a piece of shiat cop like the one who was reported, bit to the other coos, i say "Good job, now watch each others backs while the rest of the force avenges their sergeant".
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Holy christ that was a spelling fail of a post...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This gives an opportunity to the cops that aren't completely ruined to do the right thing. Hopefully the retaliation from the rest of the rotten barrel won't be too bad.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He must have been very disliked by his fellow officers.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

anfrind: How long until the intervening cops get fired?


Pessimism never made anything better, and it doesn't even insulate you against feeling bad, since you already assume bad things will happen.

Good on these cops, here's to hoping this is one of many good stories to come.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Starting to dawn on some of these departments that people have had enough of their shiat.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The victim said in a statement later that he didn't give his name because he was "scared to death," Chronister said.


almost
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"why did you shoot me sir"

https://youtu.be/RBUUO_VFYMs
 
bigdanc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: He said they were following recent training requiring them to intervene when they witness excessive force by colleagues.

Christ almighty. This whole abusive cop phenomenon isn't about lack of training. This is the manifestation of an entire culture of beta males who get off on intimidating and oppressing people. F*ck that pig.


maybe, but the training worked in this case
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida tag?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No worries. While the police union is suing to get him reinstated with back pay plus interest, the cops will investigate the cops and find that the cops did nothing wrong.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Something tells me the cop has made other mistakes:

Once the sheriff's office realized the mistake, they went looking for him. They found him hiding behind a trailer, Chronister said. When officers confronted the man and put him in a "prone position" - lying flat on his stomach on the ground - the handcuffed man would not give his name, Chronister said.

So Amin knelt down next to him. He drew his firearm and pointed it inches from the man's head, the sheriff said.

Then, he told the man that if he refused to give his name, he would "splatter his brains all over the concrete."
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Chronicle is posting WaPo articles about Florida? I'm doing a shot.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hopefully this will become the norm and bad cops will be purged.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anfrind: How long until the intervening cops get fired?


Nope, they'll be ignored in crisis or bullied and ignored for promotion like the fraternal order of police wants.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In a neighboring story, Polk County Sheriff's office announced a new member to the force, Janak Amin, hired just today...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: Hopefully this will become the norm and bad cops will be purged.


It's a start.

Maybe the cops will see the public being slightly more cooperative if they continue this behaviour, and it starts a positive feedback loop.

Its doubtful, but it is a dream...
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
HOORAY!! A single instance of cops standing up for the public!!!
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a resident of the Tampa Bay area, I have been impressed with Sheriff Chronister's attitude towards dealing with the people in his department. Definitely has some integrity and some sense. Glad he's getting rid of the shiatheads that shouldn't have any kind of authority.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What is this world coming to indeed.
POLICE UNION TO THE RESCUE!

We'll have this blue wall breakers balls broken and off the force in no time flat
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
litheandnubile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cop should have made him say his name was Toby
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.