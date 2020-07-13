 Skip to content
(CNN) Airplanes have always been metal tubes of festering disease. Now they are tubes of fatal disease? Pass, until there's a Rona vaccine
    Obvious, Vaccine, Anxiety, Vaccination, Travel, air travel, Chris Trinh, Dr. William Schaffner, Dean Calin  
posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 9:30 PM



King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You'd think an airplane would be a bit healthier, considering that it looks like a big Tylenol.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's also, he says, because he feels that no matter how careful he is, he can't guarantee others will be similarly conscientious.

HesRightYouKnow.jpg
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing that airlines, government officials or fellow travelers can say will convince them to step on board.

Considering all three are lying to us right now, I'll at least wait for a reality-friendly political climate.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family has decided we'll have my Dad's funeral once there's a vaccine. He's not in any rush to have it, and I don't want anyone dying to be there.
 
IP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: You'd think an airplane would be a bit healthier, considering that it looks like a big Tylenol.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It gets worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My suggestion is to have the lasagna.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Congratulation subby.  You're never flying again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There may never be a vaccine.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do a barrel roll.
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IP: King Something: You'd think an airplane would be a bit healthier, considering that it looks like a big Tylenol.

[Fark user image 850x478]


ironic that you'd post that here, considering the fact. that actor died of AIDS
 
FatinAugust
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been wondering if the plane's oxygen mask system could be adapted for constant use to provide fresh air through a better mask.  That would be better than the current setup.  I don't know how feasible that would be, but I'm curious.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Make novelty vacation packages where you get your SCUBA certification on the flight itself?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet the airlines handled a lot better back in 1918
 
ocelot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I fly Branniff,they haven't crashed in 40 yrs.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: It gets worse.

[Fark user image 850x314]


What?  It's true.  Inanimate cargo can be strapped down for a predictable weight distribution, doesn't complain when you stick it on a scale in order to figure out what that distribution is, and does not require hundreds of pounds of dead weight to be carried in addition to its own weight.  (stewardesses, drinks carts, meals, sewage tanks, and seats are heavy, you know!)
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: ve been wondering if the plane's oxygen mask system could be adapted for constant use to provide fresh air through a better mask. That would be better than the current setup. I don't know how feasible that would be, but I'm curious.


No, those masks are connected to oxygen bottles, not enough air for an entire flight.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Chef Boyardee Tic-Tac-Toe's "X's & O's" TV Ad - 1989
Youtube HU3segdsDvc


/ some millenials  should be used to it
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: I've been wondering if the plane's oxygen mask system could be adapted for constant use to provide fresh air through a better mask.  That would be better than the current setup.  I don't know how feasible that would be, but I'm curious.


IIRC, the masks are connected to oxygen generators that are designed to last long enough for the pilot to get to an altitude where oxygen isn't required. So, probably not.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chemica​l​_oxygen_generator

The pilots have canister O2...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: Make novelty vacation packages where you get your SCUBA certification on the flight itself?


The U stands for Underwater. That's not a flight I'm willing to take.

/SCBA is a thing
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: Make novelty vacation packages where you get your SCUBA certification on the flight itself?

The U stands for Underwater. That's not a flight I'm willing to take.

/SCBA is a thing


Say Scuba
Youtube _5Uqc20z_dY
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I haven't traveled that much, and even then I've seen enough to make me want to avoid traveling by plane during a pandemic. More than a few people will ditch the rules and common sense when it suits them. At my job (a pharmaceutical company) there are signs everywhere telling people to always be masked up, and to keep socially distance from people when possible. And before you even go up into the building, your temp is taken, and if it is high then you can't enter the offices.

Despite this, I've seen people in the building walking around either wearing their mask improperly, or in the case of one guy, not wearing it at all. As for keeping their distance from other people, some people treat it as a suggestion instead of a rule.

Personally, I'd be surprised if coronavirus infections have gone down before next spring.
 
Riche
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe there will never be an effective COVID vaccine. Maybe other diseases will start popping up. Mabe humanity will just have to go back to accepting a much higher death rate like it was 60-100 years ago.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have admittedly flown a couple of times this summer.

The good: airports are ghost towns and about 95% of people were wearing masks (at LAS, PDX and SEA.) Delta, at least, is flying at only 60% capacity and I saw 100% mask compliance on those flights, plus they hand out single use Purell gel and wipes. Supposedly the air inside the plane is replaced by fresh air and not recirculated and they're sanitizing between flights.

The bad: well, being around other people, especially indoors, is risky right now. But it was a risk I was willing to take. I also live alone and work remotely so self-quarantining has been easy. Same goes for the people I visited.

The ugly: the airport bars were all closed.
 
voodoomedic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

if it's good enough for Ted Cruz, it's good enough for me!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: You'd think an airplane would be a bit healthier, considering that it looks like a big Tylenol.



How about some coffee, Johnny?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FatinAugust: I've been wondering if the plane's oxygen mask system could be adapted for constant use to provide fresh air through a better mask.  That would be better than the current setup.  I don't know how feasible that would be, but I'm curious.


Not. They use oxygen generators that only provide a couple of minutes of oxygen. The drill for depressurization is to get the plane below 12,000 feet as fast as possible.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: FatinAugust: I've been wondering if the plane's oxygen mask system could be adapted for constant use to provide fresh air through a better mask.  That would be better than the current setup.  I don't know how feasible that would be, but I'm curious.

Not. They use oxygen generators that only provide a couple of minutes of oxygen. The drill for depressurization is to get the plane below 12,000 feet as fast as possible.


"Six hundred miles an hour: blank faces, calm as Hindu cows."
 
