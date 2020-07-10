 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Burn Facebook to the farking ground and salt the smoking rubble, exhibit #7,395   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Cancer, Oncology, Chemotherapy, Metastasis, Facebook feed, Facebook, Breast cancer, pseudoscience companies  
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bonus: This one reminds me of the Amazon Christmas commercial/Winter Soldier creepstravaganza:

https://vimeo.com/436565651
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit, wrong thread.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

duppy: Dammit, wrong thread.


You made my brain work really hard for NOTHING?!?!?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: duppy: Dammit, wrong thread.

You made my brain work really hard for NOTHING?!?!?


I blame Facebook.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Her first mistake was having a Facebook account. F*ck Zuckerburg.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

duppy: Marcus Aurelius: duppy: Dammit, wrong thread.

You made my brain work really hard for NOTHING?!?!?

I blame Facebook.


My as well... they will do their best to find a way to be guilty, if history is any indication.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Facebook is the equivalent of water cooler gossip location.
Some people, need to just get over it. And others need to take everything with a grain of salt. Jezzzzzz
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Burn it to ash, salt the earth, and then burn the salted rubble with some chlorine trifluoride.
 
Ranolin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Facebook is the equivalent of water cooler gossip location.
Some people, need to just get over it. And others need to take everything with a grain of salt. Jezzzzzz


That is the primary portal for many businesses and customers for much of the modern world to access the internet makes it much more than a water cooler gossip location.  Needs serious regulations, FCC style
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Facebook is the equivalent of water cooler gossip location.
Some people, need to just get over it. And others need to take everything with a grain of salt. Jezzzzzz


If one of my coworkers at the water cooler tries to show me 300 photos of their toddler eating spaghetti, things are going to get Falling Down.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And then piss on the ashes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ranolin: waxbeans: Facebook is the equivalent of water cooler gossip location.
Some people, need to just get over it. And others need to take everything with a grain of salt. Jezzzzzz

That is the primary portal for many businesses and customers for much of the modern world to access the internet makes it much more than a water cooler gossip location.  Needs serious regulations, FCC style


Well, yeah, now.
But, that wasn't the case.
And sure it should be regulated.

But, the thing is, the users are stupids. And there is no fixing stupid.
My Facebook is cats, family, and products I use/like. So my Facebook doesn't act like everyone else's. So, I think a lot of the issues people have with Facebook are self-made I have managed to get rid of most of them.  But, yeah the biggest problem. Visiting one site or buying one thing makes advertising get pushed to you, isn't a Facebook problem it's a internet problem.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: waxbeans: Facebook is the equivalent of water cooler gossip location.
Some people, need to just get over it. And others need to take everything with a grain of salt. Jezzzzzz

If one of my coworkers at the water cooler tries to show me 300 photos of their toddler eating spaghetti, things are going to get Falling Down.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Thx for the LOL I needed that.
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After buying a Lego set online, Facebook started embedding a shiat-ton of Lego ads in my feed (there are ads that make it past Adblock) - the vast majority being ads for fly-by-night cookie-cutter pop-up Chinese stores selling fake knock-off Lego kits and instruction book rip-offs. They're definitely prioritizing ad revenue over quality control and ethics.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FB is the herpes of the internet
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why does anyone still have a facebook account?
Trump's election wasn't enough for you?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Twitter is fine though, since we get 1/3 of our greenlights from there."
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some ads promise luxury clinics - or even "nontoxic cancer therapies" on a beach in Mexico.

You know how they say "cancer" in Spanish? El cancer.
 
Ranolin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hammettman: Why does anyone still have a facebook account?
Trump's election wasn't enough for you?


that was the cause of my quitting, but well before the election.  That really turned the fire hose of BS and lie on, couldn't take it
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nytmare: After buying a Lego set online, Facebook started embedding a shiat-ton of Lego ads in my feed (there are ads that make it past Adblock) - the vast majority being ads for fly-by-night cookie-cutter pop-up Chinese stores selling fake knock-off Lego kits and instruction book rip-offs. They're definitely prioritizing ad revenue over quality control and ethics.


Ethics?
Since when did Mark Zuckerberg have any ethics?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, moron posts details about personal life on Facebook, gets butthurt when Facebook uses that info to target ads at them relating to the personal info they gave to it. Then doubles down on butthurt because the ads are for the very things she crusades against as a career, and that hurts her fee fees even more because this time its personal.
 
