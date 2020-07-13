 Skip to content
 
Looks like "Get a brain, morans" guy has found a new career
29
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kinda looks like his handwriting, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe it just means he farts with his little pinky extended.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

pueblonative: Maybe it just means he farts with his little pinky extended.


Or he's a horn player in a London jazz band.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What an English tooter may look like.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
💨
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.theconversation.comView Full Size


What an English tooter might look like.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That has to be a joke.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They obviously meant "English Tudor" at a very affordable price!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. English Two-four.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: [images.theconversation.com image 850x561]

What an English tooter might look like.


That's basically the image I had in my head, well done good sir.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen..,
Presenting the new head of Trump's Office for Racial Equality and Acceptance!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any chance it's a gimmick?  To stick out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it's meant to be funny.  If so, it's partially successful.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
maybe he meant "truther" ?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, Flim Springfield was a big bust, but we'll surely do better with an English Tooter to teach our American actors proper British accents. Sign up Kevin Costner as a test case.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skyotter: [i.redd.it image 438x397]


"Tooting" is how he got the nickname Doctor Doom in the first place.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Combustion: They obviously meant "English Tudor" at a very affordable price!


Just in case, bring in Sir Philip Sydney for questioning.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Maybe it just means he farts with his little pinky extended.


That's funny. Your screen name says you are a pueblo native, not a British native.
 
rcain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice to see internet minions jumping to conclusions again

For all you know is that it could be a fine British chap who has a fondness for beans and trumpet solos
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't get Pinterest.  I seriously have no idea why it exists, and I've tried to figure it out, but nope.  What's it's purpose, how do people make money off of it, and why do they have pics of shiat that don't belong to them?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

almejita: I don't get Pinterest.  I seriously have no idea why it exists, and I've tried to figure it out, but nope.  What's it's purpose, how do people make money off of it, and why do they have pics of shiat that don't belong to them?


It's an image  board.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A tooter who tooted a flute
Tried to tooter two tooters to toot.
Said the two to the tooter
Is it harder to toot
Or to tooter two tooters to toot?
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

almejita: I don't get Pinterest.  I seriously have no idea why it exists, and I've tried to figure it out, but nope.  What's it's purpose, how do people make money off of it, and why do they have pics of shiat that don't belong to them?


It's sort of an image aggregator by topic. People make boards like "40 Best Drarry Fanart Images" or "50 Slime Recipes" --that sort of thing. I have no idea how it makes money.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

almejita: I don't get Pinterest.  I seriously have no idea why it exists, and I've tried to figure it out, but nope.  What's it's purpose, how do people make money off of it, and why do they have pics of shiat that don't belong to them?


I think its purpose is so you the user can collect shiat you've found around on your own pinboard, instead of bookmarks or something. I loathe it. Too many times I've been looking for a recipe and i'll find it on someone's board on Pinterest. Ok, let me click to read it, and turns out they had pinned the recipe from someone else, so it takes me to the next persons page, rinse repeat  this stupid cycle never finding the original recipe until i just give up and look for something else.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Kinda looks like his handwriting, too.

[Fark user image 600x585]


You know, now that you mention it, he does have some pretty good penmanship. I doubt I'd be able to make such a well crafted sign.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's obviously an advert for a small, fine, perhaps etched metal coke straw from the UK.

/that stuff's bad for ya
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: almejita: I don't get Pinterest.  I seriously have no idea why it exists, and I've tried to figure it out, but nope.  What's it's purpose, how do people make money off of it, and why do they have pics of shiat that don't belong to them?

It's sort of an image aggregator by topic. People make boards like "40 Best Drarry Fanart Images" or "50 Slime Recipes" --that sort of thing. I have no idea how it makes money.


There are ads in there too. So while you are looking at cool stuff you want to own, they put in some pics of stuff they hope you'll want to own.
 
