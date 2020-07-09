 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Because what 2020 needs is disturbing an Indian burial site   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Archaeology, Tulsa City-County Health Department, truth of Tulsa, Human Remains, The Massacre, Truth, What Happened, Arena  
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What 2020 needs is less superstitious bullshiat and more reality-based thinking and acting.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Between the Black Wall Street riot and the Osage Murders, it's a safe bet that most of the immediate area surrounding Tulsa is a cursed burial ground.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tulsa may now be "Native American land," but I'm not sure that qualifies this one as an "Indian Burial Site" (?)
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No. What we need is to bare witness to the truth and injustices that plagued us, learn from them, shed light on them. Acknowledge them. Apologize for them and heal.

Minimizing this to some silly Hollywood superstition is inherently disrespectful and incredibly tone deaf.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Tulsa may now be "Native American land," but I'm not sure that qualifies this one as an "Indian Burial Site" (?)


Hurrdurr

Hundreds of people were murdered and it (at best) was never acknowledged and (at worst) pretended it didn't happen and attempted to bury the reality.

This is so important. And the flippancy of this headline is disgusting
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was surprised that The Watchmen TV show started out with a re-enactment of the Tulsa Massacre. It was more surprising that many people thought that massacre was fictional, but it was based on fact, even down to the biplanes fire bombing buildings.
 
bsmz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They are excavating a mass grave for blacks mass-murdered by whites. It's only an Indian burial site if we have decided that Tulsa in general is Indian territory today. Recent SCOTUS decisions may have decided that, depending on which part of Oklahoma Tulsa is in.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can relate.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Murflette: Hurrdurr


?

Question was 100% sincere. How is this an Indian Burial Site?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bsmz: They are excavating a mass grave for blacks mass-murdered by whites. It's only an Indian burial site if we have decided that Tulsa in general is Indian territory today. Recent SCOTUS decisions may have decided that, depending on which part of Oklahoma Tulsa is in.


Most of Tulsa was indeed included.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Murflette: Hurrdurr

?

Question was 100% sincere. How is this an Indian Burial Site?


It's not.

That's the hurrdurr

Subby is being flippant about the recent court ruling about Indian/indigenous territories in the state.

And because moronic Hollywood tropes are so f*cking hilarious when used in reference to a massacre of Americans by Americans here in america.

The Tulsa Massacre is a massive blemish on the already pockmarked face of america. White people deliberately tried to bury this atrocity and continuing to regard this through the lens of some stupid farking movie trope is just not funny. It's not witty. It's not clever.

Its hurrdurr
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fig 1.1. Actual file photo of 2020's disasters
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
litheandnubile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OH LOOK AT ME IM THE WASHINGTON POST NOBODY CAN LOOK AT MY PRECIOUS FARKING ARTICLES WITHOUT PAYING ME

I AM SO GOD DAMN SPECIAL AND IMPORTANT, SUCK MY TIMES NEW ROMAN COCK GAYWADS

/this is my impression of the washington post online
 
