(CNBC)   Last Call in California for a while
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That took long enough
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh.  None of this shiat should be open.

And let's face it, the US is going to have to go full on UBI until we get a vaccine.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just doing this now? Idiots.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: They're just doing this now? Idiots.


No they did it before, the idiotic part was in relaxing the proscriptions
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe trumps fluff boy in Florida will take note, 15,000 a day here
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
back to the bunker then...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Markets didn't like it. Which is odd. More closures = more Fed printing = higher inflated asset prices. Honestly, I figured they would have popped.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clock on the wall say COVID o clock. Last call for alcohol.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is the American way of debt. They'd rather pay double tomorrow than get a discount today. It is common among children, who don't have a concept of the future.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the details:

https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counti​e​s/

Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:
Dine-in restaurants
Wineries and tasting rooms
Movie theaters
Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
Zoos and museums
Cardrooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.
Fitness centers
Worship services
Protests
Offices for non-essential sectors
Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors
Hair salons and barbershops
Malls

Which counties are on said list?  If you go outside, do you see more redwood trees than cars?  Then your county is not on the list.  Pretty much everybody else is on the list.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: The clock on the wall say COVID o clock. Last call for alcohol.



So finish your whiskey or weed.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Markets didn't like it. Which is odd. More closures = more Fed printing = higher inflated asset prices. Honestly, I figured they would have popped.

[Fark user image 697x628]


You realize we're going to have to move away from a market based economy since it doesn't work in time of pandemic like this?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommonName2: It is the American way of debt. They'd rather pay double tomorrow than get a discount today. It is common among children, who don't have a concept of the future.


Marshmallow experiment. Just read about it last night in Adaptive Markets by Lo. About how the markets are not efficient, but adaptive to change. Based more around biology of the human brain than the most economic sensible option.

You can have 1 now, or if you wait 15 minutes, 2 later. The kids who chose 2 later, did better through life as the study tracked grades, finances, job performances through their life. They were inclined to use their frontal cortex more, which is used for thinking in the future etc. The kids who chose 1, used more emotional sides of their brain.

Good book.
 
trerro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Well duh.  None of this shiat should be open.

And let's face it, the US is going to have to go full on UBI until we get a vaccine.


Good. It gives us a trial run before automation makes us need it period.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico too. Everything shut back down today.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to be done, of course, but I don't see this helping much. The problem is that people are too lazy, too distracted, and/or too Republican to wear masks and socially distance.
 
Protests are an industry?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless states coordinate shutdowns they may as well forget there being a long term fix.  Yes, this will temporarily help new cases and hospital census but Florida, Texas, et al., will keep infecting us like Typhoid Mary.

COVID is showing how well and truly farked we are as a country.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Well duh.  None of this shiat should be open.

And let's face it, the US is going to have to go full on UBI until we get a vaccine.


♫ Not gonna happen because the Senate is a thing! ♫
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dine in service, bars, and anything else where there's no getting around exposing yourself ought to have been the last things to reopen
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three days is not going to do it, Gavin.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Karen had worn a mask...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I guess that means no permits for such will be issued.  That should be "fun" to enforce-almost as fun as enforcing the ban on "worship services".
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Well duh.  None of this shiat should be open.

And let's face it, the US is going to have to go full on UBI until we get a vaccine.


Yes, absolutely. But most places will stay open. Schools in most places will open. UBI ain't gonna happen. Hospitals in a number of states will be overwhelmed within a month or two. And if anybody doesn't understand why all of that is true they haven't been paying attention.

Oh, and based on the recent reports that humans are shedding the C19 antibodies within several months I'm not sure a vaccine will work at all, not without some new innovations in the medical field.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So finish your whiskey and beer.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it. We reopened way too farking early.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also close the farking border to Arizona.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: CommonName2: It is the American way of debt. They'd rather pay double tomorrow than get a discount today. It is common among children, who don't have a concept of the future.

Marshmallow experiment. Just read about it last night in Adaptive Markets by Lo. About how the markets are not efficient, but adaptive to change. Based more around biology of the human brain than the most economic sensible option.

You can have 1 now, or if you wait 15 minutes, 2 later. The kids who chose 2 later, did better through life as the study tracked grades, finances, job performances through their life. They were inclined to use their frontal cortex more, which is used for thinking in the future etc. The kids who chose 1, used more emotional sides of their brain.

Good book.


Its worth pointing out that there is solid reasoning in some cases for taking the first marshmallow. If you have reason to not trust the system then taking the thing offered now is better than not and hoping the better thing is delivered later. People who grow up in poverty have reason to not trust the system and thus are more likely to take the first marshmallow, they also do worse later on because they grew up in poverty while the kids who wait more commonly grew up in a more middle class family and so are more liable to trust the system.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: They're just doing this now? Idiots.


At least they're doing it, unlike the red states of death.

By the way, my belief is most of the massive increases are in Trump supporter locations (I'm talking California now).  I know this from the L.A. County coronavirus map which shows very little increase in upper middle class and rich neighborhoods in the last 2-3 weeks.  But the middle class to poor white neighborhoods are filled with Trump cult members who think this pandemic is a hoax.  Wanna guess where those increases are happening? - never mind the rest of rural California which also has a lot of (let me be charitable) "conservatives" who are also contributing to California's overall problems with this situation.

If you wanna know if stupid is a problem for all of us not just those with the "condition", just observe what's happening in America today.   By election day, over 200,000 Americans will be dead because of rampant stupidity.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: Maybe trumps fluff boy in Florida will take note, 15,000 a day here


That's a lot of deaths.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I completely agree with closing everything statewide today. The only reason Newsom re-opened so quickly is because 1) MAGA rural counties complained loudly and 2) the state UI fund ran out of money and now the state is borrowing from the Feds to cover payments.

We're going to need an extension on that the weekly $600 UI payments or we're going full Mad Max..
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least we no longer have the Antabuse shortage this time.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Also close the farking border to Arizona.


As someone who wanted to perhaps go camping in Cali next week ... I agree. Arizona needs to shut back down as well.
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eeeeeeveeybody must get stoned!!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: Also close the farking border to Arizona.


I counted six cars with Arizona plates here in the Bay Area over the weekend...
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: AsparagusFTW: Markets didn't like it. Which is odd. More closures = more Fed printing = higher inflated asset prices. Honestly, I figured they would have popped.

[Fark user image 697x628]

You realize we're going to have to move away from a market based economy since it doesn't work in time of pandemic like this?


You'll see them fully embrace fascism and force people back to work under threat of violence, before you see them acknowledge that capitalism has ZERO room to take time and heal during a pandemic. It will grind its citizens into dust in the name of profit.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I completely agree with closing everything statewide today. The only reason Newsom re-opened so quickly is because 1) MAGA rural counties complained loudly and 2) the state UI fund ran out of money and now the state is borrowing from the Feds to cover payments.

We're going to need an extension on that the weekly $600 UI payments or we're going full Mad Max..


That UI comes from somewhere. Sure they can print out some more money but the piper is getting pretty antsy for his due.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: ifky: The clock on the wall say COVID o clock. Last call for alcohol.


So finish your whiskey or weed.


Then gimme three steps towards the door
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: AsparagusFTW: Markets didn't like it. Which is odd. More closures = more Fed printing = higher inflated asset prices. Honestly, I figured they would have popped.

[Fark user image 697x628]

You realize we're going to have to move away from a market based economy since it doesn't work in time of pandemic like this?


Markets will adapt. Gov may mandate company XYZ to produce ABC for a set amount for things like this. And they do already to an extent when they forced companies 2 months ago to produce ventilators. But we are a consumer based populace that will continue on as market based. I assume that those contracts too, are cost +x%, where there is still incentives for the company to produce.

But, to your point, the "free market" as of now, does not exist. The Fed has said they will backstop everything. And if bond rates naturally rise, they will step in to do yield control. So effectively they are the market, in terms of the financial markets. They dictate the stock market, and soon the bond market. But we as consumers demand a more market based approach because our wants for consumer based items far exceed rationality.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I hungry for this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  People should drink at home, alone, and in the dark.  Like god intended.  Even in non corona times.  Bars are for people not confident enough to drink alone and they need mommy or daddy to hold their hand while they tip back a zima.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soros has a lot of people on the payroll.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: AsparagusFTW: CommonName2: It is the American way of debt. They'd rather pay double tomorrow than get a discount today. It is common among children, who don't have a concept of the future.

Marshmallow experiment. Just read about it last night in Adaptive Markets by Lo. About how the markets are not efficient, but adaptive to change. Based more around biology of the human brain than the most economic sensible option.

You can have 1 now, or if you wait 15 minutes, 2 later. The kids who chose 2 later, did better through life as the study tracked grades, finances, job performances through their life. They were inclined to use their frontal cortex more, which is used for thinking in the future etc. The kids who chose 1, used more emotional sides of their brain.

Good book.

Its worth pointing out that there is solid reasoning in some cases for taking the first marshmallow. If you have reason to not trust the system then taking the thing offered now is better than not and hoping the better thing is delivered later. People who grow up in poverty have reason to not trust the system and thus are more likely to take the first marshmallow, they also do worse later on because they grew up in poverty while the kids who wait more commonly grew up in a more middle class family and so are more liable to trust the system.


Valid counterpoint.

That was not brought up in the book. The tests were strictly the 1-2 marshmallow. But I do like your point. I can see that as being a rational choice but specific dependent.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I completely agree with closing everything statewide today. The only reason Newsom re-opened so quickly is because 1) MAGA rural counties complained loudly and 2) the state UI fund ran out of money and now the state is borrowing from the Feds to cover payments.

We're going to need an extension on that the weekly $600 UI payments or we're going full Mad Max..

That UI comes from somewhere. Sure they can print out some more money but the piper is getting pretty antsy for his due.



There are a shiat ton of billionaires and millionaires around this country not paying their fair share. Let's start there
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Well duh.  None of this shiat should be open.

And let's face it, the US is going to have to go full on UBI until we get a vaccine.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Congrats you dumb farks.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: Three days is not going to do it, Gavin.


That's not what that means.  It applies to counties that have been on the "county monitoring list" for the past three days.

What specifically places a county on said list?  Fark if I know, but it basically means Corona-chan is running wild in said counties.

Here's the definition: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/P​rograms/CID/D​CDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID19CountyMonito​ringOverview.aspx

Like I said, I can't figure that shiat out.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Are you kidding? I've got a Protest-a-Rama two blocks away and a freaking Protestopia outlet store five miles away. And my neighbor down the block is doing post-doctoral research into protest sign aerodynamics. Ever since some TV shows moved their filming up to Toronto, "The Industry" in Hollywood has come to mean "Big Protest."

// Save the Whales, Motherfarkers!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Subtonic: They're just doing this now? Idiots.

At least they're doing it, unlike the red states of death.

By the way, my belief is most of the massive increases are in Trump supporter locations (I'm talking California now).  I know this from the L.A. County coronavirus map which shows very little increase in upper middle class and rich neighborhoods in the last 2-3 weeks.  But the middle class to poor white neighborhoods are filled with Trump cult members who think this pandemic is a hoax.  Wanna guess where those increases are happening? - never mind the rest of rural California which also has a lot of (let me be charitable) "conservatives" who are also contributing to California's overall problems with this situation.

If you wanna know if stupid is a problem for all of us not just those with the "condition", just observe what's happening in America today.   By election day, over 200,000 Americans will be dead because of rampant stupidity.


There are no major Trump supporter locations in California, beyond the non-hippie parts of the very north (which are the main areas not subject to this order) and greater Bakersfield.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


That's by county (darker blue means more for Clinton), but you get the point.
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's my weekend in S. Tahoe looking like?
 
