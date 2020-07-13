 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   New study suggests herd immunity, much like your upcoming date with Morgan Fairchild, is not possible   (businessinsider.com)
2farknfunny
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So what your saying is there's a chance
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Let's open the schools."
~Ronald Dump
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But do continue to invest in the market.  They have secret knowledge of the upcoming cure and return to normal.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The recent redeveloped excuse from The Babbling Maniac Research Facility is that we can't do anything about it so we're better off sacrificing a chunk of our population every day to the disease. The economy demands blood.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed"

StarshipAngel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
suggests
 
Iczer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So Long Farewell from The Sound of Music
Youtube Qy9_lfjQopU
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


If your country is not the US, probably not.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Between the desire
And the spasm
Between the potency
And the existence
Between the essence
And the descent
Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is
Life is
For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

T.S. Eliot.
The Hollow Men
 
dennysgod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Then maybe they can start focusing their efforts on effective treatments.   OC meds that you can take to cut down on hospitalizations.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


As someone who is lonely and already depressed, but also as someone with social anxieties and mild germaphobia, it is a wash.  But my broke ass is doing well in the "not spending money pointlessly" department.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


The faux concern over the suicide rate as a justification towards discarding public health measures is pretty sad. Losing family members and friends to an avoidable disease is also likely to increase the suicide rate.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, this sucks.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


These are all about ambiguous antibody issues in some people. Antibodies are just one part of the complex thing that is immunity. T-cells are another component.

Most of these stories are poorly sourced clickbait.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lady J: This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.


The words I have quoted appeared on a poster in the late '60s over a gas mask. If I recall correctly, the poster was done in green, black and white.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


It means we stop farking around and do shiat properly and it will burn itself out but that requires people to act like farking grownups, so we're SoL for the time being
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed"

The "not yet" means that it's in line. Peer reviewing often takes 3-6 months, so if there's a need to get the information out in a timely manner, releasing it before peer review is acceptable if that fact mentioned. That way we can know that it's tentative information, and judge the weight we put on it based on the reputation of the researcher..

This idea that antibodies are temporary is backed up by the story a few threads down about a guy getting Covid for the second time, with 3 months between cases. While that doesn't prove anything, it does provide supporting data.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J: Between the desire
And the spasm
Between the potency
And the existence
Between the essence
And the descent
Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is
Life is
For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

T.S. Eliot.
The Hollow Men


radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Morgan Fairchild, what are you subby...90?

/Betty White
 
geggam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you look at the various countries in Asia and specifically Japan...their culture is a clean one. Wearing masks is a part of their culture. Compare infection rates.

While china has a less clean culture and obviously disease seems to proliferate in dirt there is but one conclusion. 

Where a mask and be clean... anything less is uncivilized and prone to infection.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty sure my wife and I had it in March. Doctor was pretty sure too. 2 antibody tests within the last 2 weeks negative. Absolutely terrifying. It was 2 weeks of hell. Either we had it and now have 0 immunity or we had some other nasty bug similar to covid and have 0 immunity.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady J: Between the desire
And the spasm
Between the potency
And the existence
Between the essence
And the descent
Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is
Life is
For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

T.S. Eliot.
The Hollow Men


Well the US, UK, and Brazil maybe. The countries that don't have pompous ignorant populists weak strongmen for leaders are doing just fine.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is great news. Booster coronavirus vaccines every three months mean a killing for the pharmaceutical industry. The stock market surge is gonna be huge!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Lady J: This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

The words I have quoted appeared on a poster in the late '60s over a gas mask. If I recall correctly, the poster was done in green, black and white.


It reminds me so much of...

(Macbeth)

Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,
Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,
To the last syllable of recorded time;
And all our yesterdays have lighted fools
The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle!
Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.

These are all about ambiguous antibody issues in some people. Antibodies are just one part of the complex thing that is immunity. T-cells are another component.

Most of these stories are poorly sourced clickbait.


What if the hypothetical COVID-19 vaccine requires yearly administration much like influenza's? We already don't have anywhere close to 100% of people taking the latter.

/maybe other countries will start demanding Americans show proof of recent vaccination kinda like for yellow fever?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.

The faux concern over the suicide rate as a justification towards discarding public health measures is pretty sad. Losing family members and friends to an avoidable disease is also likely to increase the suicide rate.


That'd probably only work on the non-psychopath portion of the population, which seems like a small er and smaller portion by the day.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


Corner the market on these, because glory holes are going to make a comeback.

docmattic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.

These are all about ambiguous antibody issues in some people. Antibodies are just one part of the complex thing that is immunity. T-cells are another component.

Most of these stories are poorly sourced clickbait.


Totally agree. There is very good reason and some preliminary research to support cell-mediated immunity as being the key to immunity against coronaviruses. The problem is that our currently available diagnostics focus almost exclusively on serology and humoral immunity... so we do not have a reliable way to measure immunity to SARS-CoV-2 (or many other pathogens).
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: So what your saying is there's a chance


/ you never had one
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: Between the desire
And the spasm
Between the potency
And the existence
Between the essence
And the descent
Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is
Life is
For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

T.S. Eliot.
The Hollow Men


Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

William Butler Yeats
The Second Coming
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Lady J: Between the desire
And the spasm
Between the potency
And the existence
Between the essence
And the descent
Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is
Life is
For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

T.S. Eliot.
The Hollow Men

Well the US, UK, and Brazil maybe. The countries that don't have pompous ignorant populists weak strongmen for leaders are doing just fine.


I started to answer that and then thought naaah he's a dick.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: "The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed"

[live.staticflickr.com image 221x240]

The "not yet" means that it's in line. Peer reviewing often takes 3-6 months, so if there's a need to get the information out in a timely manner, releasing it before peer review is acceptable if that fact mentioned. That way we can know that it's tentative information, and judge the weight we put on it based on the reputation of the researcher..

This idea that antibodies are temporary is backed up by the story a few threads down about a guy getting Covid for the second time, with 3 months between cases. While that doesn't prove anything, it does provide supporting data.


The thing is there's a lot of variables. The first time viral load might be kind of light. Some people's immune systems aren't as robust as others so it might have cleared up without imprinting solidly into t-cells. And then different viruses just behave differently for various reasons. And then to top it off, many of these studies have very limited populations and other issues that make it difficult to draw firm conclusions that hold up over time. Of course most media doesn't do a good job of communicating that aspect so you get a lot of that "well, maybe" response.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good. 

Sweeney Todd (2007) Epiphany (With Lirycs)
Youtube _jcLbfUZT9A
 
Ashelth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC109522/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC4125530/


How many threads do we have to have about this?  Antigen -> antibody production; antigen leaves, antibody production goes down.  Every other corona virus produces a memory response so unless this one is the magical discharge for Jesus's wang it's going to act like other corona viruses.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC7045880/

And apparently it is closely related to bat coronaviruses... so...

I mean I can keep doing a 30 second search from the literature about how absolutely nothing we're seeing is shocking or surprising.  Like a 2017 paper talking about how a good portion of historic fatal coronavirus outcomes were due to cytokine storms.  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov​/pmc/artic​les/PMC7079893/
 
mrparks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Lady J: Between the desire
And the spasm
Between the potency
And the existence
Between the essence
And the descent
Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is
Life is
For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

T.S. Eliot.
The Hollow Men

Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;
Surely the Second Coming is at hand.
The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out
When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi
Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

William Butler Yeats
The Second Coming


SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since when has a herd ever been *immune* to wolves?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: Between the desire
And the spasm
Between the potency
And the existence
Between the essence
And the descent
Falls the Shadow
For Thine is the Kingdom

For Thine is
Life is
For Thine is the

This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
This is the way the world ends
Not with a bang but a whimper.

T.S. Eliot.
The Hollow Men


Thanks.  Just looked up J. Alfred's lovesong.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


It seems possible to get the virus under control once we get competent national leadership. Few hundred thousand to a few million dead between now and January 20, 2021, Biden starts his term with a strict stay at home order for a month or two, and testing and contact tracing commence after that. It would be a huge effort that shouldn't be necessary, but it's still not the end of the world.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: So, does this basically mean being alone, social distancing, and masks for quite possibly the rest of our lifetimes?  If so, you're going to see the suicide rate go up quite a lot.


It could mean that any vaccination for SARS-CoV-2 will require periodic boosters.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: 2farknfunny: So what your saying is there's a chance

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x1237]
[c8.alamy.com image 850x1359]
[www3.pictures.stylebistro.com image 638x1024]

/ you never had one


Are those wrinkles or facial hair?
 
geggam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: The thing is there's a lot of variables. The first time viral load might be kind of light. Some people's immune systems aren't as robust as others so it might have cleared up without imprinting solidly into t-cells. And then different viruses just behave differently for various reasons. And then to top it off, many of these studies have very limited populations and other issues that make it difficult to draw firm conclusions that hold up over time. Of course most media doesn't do a good job of communicating that aspect so you get a lot of that "well, maybe" response.


It amazes me that such a simple organism can baffle the entire worlds medical community so profoundly. 

They have had time... they have had lots of cases to analyze. 

The longer this goes on the more the medical community is looking like they dont know their shiat...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, what you're saying, subby, is that once again Morgan Fairchild has screwed us all.  Damn that woman.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Then maybe they can start focusing their efforts on effective treatments.   OC meds that you can take to cut down on hospitalizations.


As a Californian, I'm not sure whether you meant over-the-counter or Orange County.

We need both.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Morgan Fairchild is 70 years old.

Subby has some weird kinks.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ashelth: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC109522/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC4125530/


How many threads do we have to have about this?  Antigen -> antibody production; antigen leaves, antibody production goes down.  Every other corona virus produces a memory response so unless this one is the magical discharge for Jesus's wang it's going to act like other corona viruses.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC7045880/

And apparently it is closely related to bat coronaviruses... so...

I mean I can keep doing a 30 second search from the literature about how absolutely nothing we're seeing is shocking or surprising.  Like a 2017 paper talking about how a good portion of historic fatal coronavirus outcomes were due to cytokine storms.  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/​pmc/articles/PMC7079893/


This is why I have much more faith in therepudics than vaccines for this one.

Also, the cynic in me thinks Pharma would prefer that, too.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This is why I have much more faith in therepudics than vaccines for this one.

Also, the cynic in me thinks Pharma would prefer that, too.


That would basically guarantee universal healthcare getting passed, if the past seven months didn't already make its necessity very much clear.

/an expensive enough vaccine that needs yearly boosters might, too, but possibly less likely if the virus is mostly under control otherwise by then.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ashelth: elgrancerdo: 2farknfunny: So what your saying is there's a chance

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x1237]
[c8.alamy.com image 850x1359]
[www3.pictures.stylebistro.com image 638x1024]

/ you never had one

Are those wrinkles or facial hair?


Since when do you mind the wrinkles or the hair of the cougar?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Morgan Fairchild is 70 years old.

Subby has some weird kinks.


She'll always be Dottie to me
scarymommy.comView Full Size
 
