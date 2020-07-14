 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gannett Images)   Photoshop a new focus for this golfer   (gannett-cdn.com) divider line
18
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 8:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Original:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alligator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vortex Dweller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asstamassta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it possible to be quicker and dirtier?  I don't think so.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE.
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.