 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   German Special forces and helicopters are deployed in a huge manhunt for camouflage-wearing, bow and arrow-wielding maniac who overpowered four cops and went on the run in forest   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
71
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1086 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short list of suspects: Rambo, Predator, Robin Hood.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Short list of suspects: Rambo, Predator, Robin Hood.


Add Ted Nugent to the list.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve McQueen?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just kept pushin'.  You want a war?  I'll give you a war you won't believe.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prismic-io.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


der Verdächtige
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY DREW FIRST BLOOD!!!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I love this movie don't change the channel.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanted to pause and reflect on how Brian Dennehy was absolutely brilliant was as one of the most underrated film villains of all time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: THEY DREW FIRST BLOOD!!!


DREW DRANK FIRST BEER
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: Short list of suspects: Rambo, Predator, Robin Hood.

Add Ted Nugent to the list.


Did they check for zip lines because we haven't seen this guy for a while:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just like Budapest.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Hanna.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nabb1: I just wanted to pause and reflect on how Brian Dennehy was absolutely brilliant was as one of the most underrated film villains of all time.


Played a pretty good alien.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hana? Is that you?   Call your dad, he's looking for you!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see a local boy making the big time.
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murdoch, I'm coming for you.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha ha.  Let me show you it's features!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Short list of suspects: Rambo, Predator, Robin Hood.


Joerg Sprave.....
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Short list of suspects: Rambo, Predator, Robin Hood.


Joerg Sparve

https://www.youtube.com/user/JoergSpr​a​ve
 
khitsicker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Lambskincoat: Short list of suspects: Rambo, Predator, Robin Hood.

Joerg Sprave.....


*shakes tiny fist.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
AND MY AXE
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mockingjay
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This will be fun.

If it goes longer is will be great television.

But not too long.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: AND MY AXE


no body spray can save you now
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is that Ola Englund's cousin or do all Teutons just look the same?

It can chug bro, it's ok.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sie zogen das erste Blut!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One hundred officers are combing the forest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"bow and arrow-wielding maniac who overpowered four cops"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: This is just like Budapest.


You and I remember Budapest very differently.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nabb1: I just wanted to pause and reflect on how Brian Dennehy was absolutely brilliant was as one of the most underrated film villains of all time.


The teamster on the 30 Rock episode "Sandwich Day"?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cupid on Hydroxychloroquine.
 
alex10294
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They would have had better luck with him if they had had less restrictive use of force doctrine. ;)
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can actually dodge arrows if you see them coming from more than 50 paces. And even then, its really not as much damage as you would think. Proper medical care will save you unless it hits a vital organ or an artery
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Lambskincoat: Short list of suspects: Rambo, Predator, Robin Hood.

Add Ted Nugent to the list.


Hah, good one.  The Nuge would poop his pants and cry like a baby if that happened to him.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it me or did that article not explain in any way why he's considered a maniac? I mean, he was just hanging out in a hut in the forest not bothering anyone. Guessing it's only because he made the cops look like chumps.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: gameshowhost: AND MY AXE

no body spray can save you now


not even the new 'durian-cranberry' scent?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Germany, owns a bow, buch of lame tac gear; probably was an airsoft gun. Now he has real guns and a bow. Nice work German PD, USA 94 shots would have been fired, 15 hitting the guy.
 
kevljo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hunger Games cosplayer?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: You can actually dodge arrows if you see them coming from more than 50 paces. And even then, its really not as much damage as you would think. Proper medical care will save you unless it hits a vital organ or an artery


The problem is hearing them.  If someone 50 yards away is shooting at you, and you're not looking at them, you're not going to know you're being shot at, perhaps not even after several shots.

Anyone who has missed a deer with an arrow and got a second shot understands that.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Germany, owns a bow, buch of lame tac gear; probably was an airsoft gun. Now he has real guns and a bow. Nice work German PD, USA 94 shots would have been fired, 15 hitting the guy.


In the US the cops would have been sniped from a mile away and the criminal wouldn't have been interested in the cops guns because his are better.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm not the only one that thought of Jorg. haha
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Is it me or did that article not explain in any way why he's considered a maniac? I mean, he was just hanging out in a hut in the forest not bothering anyone. Guessing it's only because he made the cops look like chumps.


Dude has a secret lair, weapons, and speaks German.  Obviously, he's a super villain.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And even then, its really not as much damage as you would think.


I know an ER nurse who saw a guy come in who was alert and talking with a practice bolt stuck in his heart. Don't drink and arrow.

Hunting broadhead I'd rather not get hit with
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I'm glad I'm not the only one that thought of Jorg. haha


I feel sorry for his wife.  He likes slapping those breast-shaped pieces of ballistic gelatin.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?

Archery Extreme: Ode To Joy!
Youtube -zPDx6HQ_9w
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: [prismic-io.s3.amazonaws.com image 500x500]

der Verdächtige


Wo ist er? Und wann?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So he could afford guns and combat gear but couldn't pay his rent?

Wait, are you sure he isn't American?
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A good supply of body bags.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: So he could afford guns and combat gear but couldn't pay his rent?

Wait, are you sure he isn't American?


At least he'd qualify for instant citizenship. I don't think Germany would have a problem with that either.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.