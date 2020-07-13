 Skip to content
(Slate)   Why Boomers suck at technology, unless it involves reposting that FWD: FWD: FWD: FWD: THE REAL TRUTH ABOUT KILLARY message to Facebook   (slate.com) divider line
131
•       •       •

standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And when you tell them politely to 'stop forwarding this to everyone in the family' you get called a thin skinned snowflake.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hate these people.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance. What's more is when they call support, they get all bent out of shape that they're asked to participate or do anything at all.

And these Luddites vote. Keep that in mind this November.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
abe_simpson_it_will_happen_to_you_too.​jpg
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
85 and 91 years of age aren't boomers, they are parents of boomers.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. According to the article, it's not that many of them won't use technology, they just won't adopt technology that doesn't provide value or that they don't find useful. They don't feel the need to be tethered to Facebook or Instagram twenty hours a day. I can respect that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My old man worked at IBM when he got out of the Navy in the '60s, as a mainframe repairman, so I've always been around computers, we had a home computer relatively early as well.  However, I still get the occasional anti Jane Fonda email FWD.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes yes, we all suck and don't contribute anything to society. Get off our lawn.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: My old man worked at IBM when he got out of the Navy in the '60s, as a mainframe repairman, so I've always been around computers, we had a home computer relatively early as well.  However, I still get the occasional anti Jane Fonda email FWD.


Water-cooled computers with radiators? UYK!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blocked my in-laws from emailing me early on. Sometimes they have other relatives send me their RW propaganda. I usually just donate to AOC or ACT BLUE in their names now and make sure they are put onto a mailing list. They haven't learned how to unsubscribe yet.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, you get get older, your teeth get weaker, and it becomes harder to eschew.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance.


No, they haven't.

Computers were expensive in the 80's.  I'd say home computers weren't a normal thing until the very late 90's early 2000's.  I built my first in the early 90's, but my folks didn't have their own at home until about 2004-2005.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't get the smartphones from out of my boomer parents' hands.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father could not figure out how to turn on the AC.  He said it was too complicated because it has a digital display.  There is an analogue switch with three positions:  heat, cool, and off.  So complicated.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a younger type boomer and computer addict, I understand where they are coming from.

The sheep tag we carry around in our pockets is really insidious and we rapidly become Pavlov's dog.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.


I'd like to see a millennial use a landline to order a pizza then leave the house to go pick it up.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.


I remember learning that at Boomer High
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real truth about "Killary" is that nobody in the United States has that name.  Probably because it has the work "Kill" in it.

"Killing" or "Murder" is illegal and is not something someone would traditionally want their child to be associated with.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: 85 and 91 years of age aren't boomers, they are parents of boomers.


The greatest generation!
 
kfbolger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so 27% of boomers can't join facebook and this is a problem because...?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.


Neither a boomer nor a millennial but I could do it with my eyes closed with one hand tied behind my back.

Now hand wiring core memory...that is out of my reach.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So easy to cut 'n' paste these links!

Kevin McDonald is the Taxman | Corner Gas Season 1
Youtube szFKZz64bMQ
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saddest part about the restaurant business, Devitt said, was watching people come in to celebrate events and "as soon as they sat down, their phones came out."

You know, events are one thing, but I have friends that have to take a picture of every meal before they eat it.

If you're at a once-in-a-lifetime three Michelin restaurant, or something else very unique, fine.

But you don't need to post a picture of your omelette from the coffee shop.  No1cur.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dragged my 80-something parents into 2020 with the new iPhone SE - the low price point is what got them in.  Still, though, the thought of spending $350 on a phone seemed an anathema to them.  I pointed out that they were already on their second or third $50 flip phone from Consumer Cellular in less than a year and it couldn't even do the most basic of phone things, like reliably make or receive a call.  So far, so good, but being tech support for your parents has to be one of the circles of hell.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.


For what, exactly? A dot matrix printer or something?
 
purpurosea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I community college I had an older woman as the teacher for our mandatory Introduction to Computers course. She would say that you could tell who the fun old people were by watching which of them could figure out how to order a sandwich at the touchpad kiosks at Wawa. I still chuckle at that sometimes.
 
nakago
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.

For what, exactly? A dot matrix printer or something?


You are thinking of a parallel port.
 
roostercube [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: I dunno. According to the article, it's not that many of them won't use technology, they just won't adopt technology that doesn't provide value or that they don't find useful. They don't feel the need to be tethered to Facebook or Instagram twenty hours a day. I can respect that.


Counterpoint: are their TVs turned on more than 12 hours per day, and if so, what channel?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have to deal with any of those types in my email accounts and I don't exist on social media so all I really have to do is tell people to their faces to stop forwarding American Taliban StateBook bullshiat at me via their noise tubes. Works pretty well.
 
LoneIguana
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: pxlboy: Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance.

No, they haven't.

Computers were expensive in the 80's.  I'd say home computers weren't a normal thing until the very late 90's early 2000's.  I built my first in the early 90's, but my folks didn't have their own at home until about 2004-2005.


What? I grew up in what I would call lower middle class (Union Laborer father) in the middle of Missouri and we had a home computer before 95.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you subby - I hope your whole wired house gets hacked and pics of your flabby ass and ugly baby get posted all over the internet
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: pxlboy: Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance.

No, they haven't.

Computers were expensive in the 80's.  I'd say home computers weren't a normal thing until the very late 90's early 2000's.  I built my first in the early 90's, but my folks didn't have their own at home until about 2004-2005.


Nonsense. I spent the summer of 1984 mowing lawns and bought myself a Commodore. I wasn't even out of grade school yet. That's the problem with kids these days, no gumption. Back in my day, we had to print our porn out using ASCII characters on continuous feed paper, pin it to the wall, stand really far back, and squint to see the boobies if we wanted to fap. Lazy, entitled millennials like you are why we don't facebook. You just lib up the platform demanding to be healthy and educated.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is crap written by an ageist Millennial. I am a Boomer and am very tech savvy. I can use an iPhone, Facebook, AND Internet Explorer.

/not a Boomer
//don't use those things
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Jake Havechek: My old man worked at IBM when he got out of the Navy in the '60s, as a mainframe repairman, so I've always been around computers, we had a home computer relatively early as well.  However, I still get the occasional anti Jane Fonda email FWD.

Water-cooled computers with radiators? UYK!


Water cooled computers make about as much sense as air cooled submarines !
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because Grandma isn't sending naked selfies to you doesn't mean she's not sending them to anybody.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: pxlboy: Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance.

No, they haven't.

Computers were expensive in the 80's.  I'd say home computers weren't a normal thing until the very late 90's early 2000's.  I built my first in the early 90's, but my folks didn't have their own at home until about 2004-2005.


You forgot the golden rule of Fark. Only people who lived a middle class life style in metro areas matter. The internet was invented in 1992, therefore everyone had a $3000 computer and fiber optic lines and was a master at ICQ chat.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.


What are you saying? They can't plug a USB cable into a laptop?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Then again, I remember having to take the sheet metal case off the PC and plug in a card
//Then having to screw around with interrupts and drivers and Windows BS
///Obviously I'm not a millennial
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneIguana: kukukupo: pxlboy: Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance.

No, they haven't.

Computers were expensive in the 80's.  I'd say home computers weren't a normal thing until the very late 90's early 2000's.  I built my first in the early 90's, but my folks didn't have their own at home until about 2004-2005.

What? I grew up in what I would call lower middle class (Union Laborer father) in the middle of Missouri and we had a home computer before 95.


Yeah, I was thinking this too. I guess it's anecdotal and dependent on region but everyone I knew in my circle of public school friends had a home computer by the early '90s. We were dialing into BBSs pre-internet and typing school papers on them, etc.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.

For what, exactly? A dot matrix printer or something?


Cisco equipment.

computernetworkingnotes.orgView Full Size
 
chasd00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nakago: Sushi and the Banshees: Muta: I don't know why Boomers get a bad rap when it comes to technology.  I'd love to see a millennial try to set up a third serial port on his computer.

For what, exactly? A dot matrix printer or something?

You are thinking of a parallel port.


ye'ol okidata microline was a 9-pin serial printer. But yeah, better forgotten, i mean we use to fashion onions to our belts too.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The saddest part about the restaurant business, Devitt said, was watching people come in to celebrate events and "as soon as they sat down, their phones came out."

You know, events are one thing, but I have friends that have to take a picture of every meal before they eat it.

If you're at a once-in-a-lifetime three Michelin restaurant, or something else very unique, fine.

But you don't need to post a picture of your omelette from the coffee shop.  No1cur.


But, to paraphrase the Japanese tourist in "Mystery Train", you'll remember the 3-star Michelin restaurant.  It's all the mundane coffee shop meals that you photograph so as not to forget.  B^D
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance. What's more is when they call support, they get all bent out of shape that they're asked to participate or do anything at all.

And these Luddites vote. Keep that in mind this November.


Um, actually they didn't grow up with it.

I remember being one of the few people in my class who knew WTF a BBS or "online service" was in the 80s, of which two actually used them.

Oh, they had heard of them (I mean I chatted about all that geek stuff all the time) but beyond that they had no clue.  So pretty much anyone 45 or older didn't "grow up" with it.

What they did experience was a great deal of difficulty adapting to it as IT flooded every level of the economy in the 90s.  And they hated it.

For someone under 35 (ie. born after 1985) you can probably make a case that they "grew up with it".  But even there the Internet didn't become pervasive for another 15 years.
 
Curious [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I'd say home computers weren't a normal thing until the very late 90's early 2000's. I built my first in the early 90's, but my folks didn't have their own at home until about 2004-2005.


i bought an IBM aptiva with win 95 a 15 inch color monitor and a radio shack color printer for 3k in december 95.  having done all the hardware updates i could i built my first computer in 2000.

OTOH i had a IBM pc that belonged to work at home in the late 80s for a while. boy was i happy to be rid of DOS when i bought my own machine.
 
baronm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: My father could not figure out how to turn on the AC.  He said it was too complicated because it has a digital display.  There is an analogue switch with three positions:  heat, cool, and off.  So complicated.


If the switch has three distinct positions, it's not analog (or analogue).
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kukukupo: pxlboy: Or they'll tell you it's because they didn't grow up with it. Y'all, home computers have been a thing since the 80s. At this point, there's no excuse beyond simple obstinance.

No, they haven't.

Computers were expensive in the 80's.  I'd say home computers weren't a normal thing until the very late 90's early 2000's.  I built my first in the early 90's, but my folks didn't have their own at home until about 2004-2005.


Fair point.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WAIT!

What is the truth about Killery?
Nobody ever tells me anything. Phooey.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just don't trust new tech ever since buying that DVD rewinder.
 
