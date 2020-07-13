 Skip to content
(Vox)   Doctor confirms patient has gotten COVID twice three months apart   (vox.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Immune system, Antibody, 50-year-old patient, previous infection, natural herd immunity, Immunology, Recent reports, much immunity  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you add that6 to the USS Roosevelt as well, yeah

but hurr durr purr revur
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?


Pretty small sample size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really hoping the first positive test 3 months prior was a false positive. If not that certainly puts a damper on the survival  rate.

The US testing is not very good or effective.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?


I took a biology class and learned that as much as 40% of human's DNA is derived from viruses.

I wonder what kind of mutations we'll see from covid. Probably no superpowers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Really hoping the first positive test 3 months prior was a false positive. If not that certainly puts a damper on the survival  rate.

The US testing is not very good or effective.


He was symptomatic
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Really hoping the first positive test 3 months prior was a false positive. If not that certainly puts a damper on the survival  rate.


It might have been!

Key sentence.

"He was unable to get an antibody test after his first infection, so we do not know whether his immune system mounted an effective antibody response or not."

So - we're not certain that he had it or if he had built any immunity.

Like many other vaccines, it seems that COVID-19 will require a series of vaccinations, and might require boosters as well. We have seen confirmed asymptomatic cases and mild case not develop much in the way of antibodies, presumably a low antibody low would imply a low memory cell load, thus not a strong response to a future infect. Multiple course vaccines are design to combat this by "reminding" the body a few times.

Now, given that we have maybe 5 cases like this?  They all seem to be of the "very mild or asymptomatic" followed by more severe disease. This means basically nothing in terms of herd immunity or vaccination effectiveness. Sometimes a vaccine doesn't take, that's why universal vaccinations are needed, because those who are unlucky and didn't gain immunity are protected by herd immunity. (Yes, I know the problem with universal vaccination in the US.)

The real issue, though, is if you didn't get very sick and yet tested positive, you are more likely to not have gained significant immunity. Thus, don't go out partying based on a positive test.

And, again - maybe that first test was a false positive. We probably have no way to confirm. If the patient had gotten an antibody test which was positive, then became infected again? Then you have stronger evidence that the first test was not a false positive.

The fact that the few reinfection stories that we've seen have all been "mild" followed by "severe" lead credence to testing failures. The fact that many earlier "cases" of reinfection have been proven to be testing failures leads even more credence to that. A much more troubling case would be severe followed by severe. Severe followed by mild isn't great either.

It would be nice to get the testing rate to a point where we could do confirmatory testing on positive cases to ensure they truly have the disease, much as we do repeated tests to ensure that they no longer do.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I believe it. Watching the progression of bacteria and viral infections out pacing medicine over a 34 year healthcare career, I know that these infections, especially viral are going to eventually win. How that plays out is anyone's guess, but Covid is showing us a future world. Effective vaccine development is our only hope.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are all lies to make you vote against Trump.  The chemtrails the government is spreading are brainwashing you.   The Deep State!  SOROS!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm investing in mask futures.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, did we not know this out of some of the S. Korean stories and tracking?

Or, are we just ignoring everything everyone else tells us.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they got it four times?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: I'm investing in mask futures.


I invested in medical supply chain companies back in March so it's been quite the summer for me. Not the companies making the products, the ones making the logistics software and physically building factories.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?

I took a biology class and learned that as much as 40% of human's DNA is derived from viruses.

I wonder what kind of mutations we'll see from covid. Probably no superpowers.


Heh, from the virus' point of view, they did get superpowers:  "ooh!!! cool!!! I'm a zillion times larger!  and I have HANDS!!!"
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?


Long story short.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: So they got it four times?


Try not to get any Covid on the way to the parking lot!

/hey, you, get back here!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See if you can do Three!!

Chump
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming that any vaccine might produce the same short-lived antibody, eradicating this virus would require a shiatload of people getting it in a very narrow time frame. Good luck with that.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Ambivalence: weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?

I took a biology class and learned that as much as 40% of human's DNA is derived from viruses.

I wonder what kind of mutations we'll see from covid. Probably no superpowers.

Heh, from the virus' point of view, they did get superpowers:  "ooh!!! cool!!! I'm a zillion times larger!  and I have HANDS!!!"


Just wait.  The untested vaccine that will come out of the Trump administration (especially when they realize re-infections can happen, and they need to save the election) will horrifically mutate most of us.
And maybe give a small fraction a superpower?

Probably super big dumps or something.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously think this virus will end the human race..extinction
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was unable to get an antibody test after his first infection, so we do not know whether his immune system mounted an effective antibody response or not."

Great. So who knows then.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are not ALL screwed.

just Countries like U.S,Brazil,Russia,India. and a few more that didn't take it seriously.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats nothing, I had it three times in two months
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying it for months now, but there is no option here. We need to just accept our fates and move on. Social distance of your own volition, but we can't just all sit around and wait for some hopeful future that may or may not arrive.

Unless someone has a better option, I think accepting that what happens, happens is the best and only course of action at this point.

This is going to bounce around the world for years as hotspot after hotspot ignites, gets put down with local or regional shut downs, and then reflares up again someplace else. Meanwhile, the world economy is going to shiat the bed because we were all sold that this is the end times over a virus with a mildly above average death and complication rate. 

It's going to be an epidemiological game of whack a mole for years and years to come. Hope your job is secure, because it's going to be a bumpy road for most.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These one or two offs aren't a concern. Lets just say 99.6% of the time you can't get reinfected. That means out of 10,000 people who had the virus 40 would get it again. There could be a number of factors, a lot of times that could be attributed to that individual and their response and/or immune system. 

Until I see peer reviewed scientific data that indicates reinfection risk is a real problem these stories don't mean a lot to me.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whisper in the wind: I seriously think this virus will end the human race..extinction


I am starting to believe this as well. It may take a few years, but this could be it for us.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thenostalgiablog90s.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't the doctor just write a paper for publishing rather than publish this is VOX?
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?


Things will improve slowly. I was a kid before there was a polio vaccine, and there were still public pools. Yes, people got polio and it was terrible. I think we're going to lose the belief that the world can be made safe. And I say that as a member in the 20% mortality cohort. We've just got to have certain behavioral norms as a general consensus. Life can't be as it was, but it can be safer that FloridaArizonaTexas over the last few months.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember months ago when cases like this were reported in Asia?  The US was all "those Asian doctors don't know what the hell they're doing!"
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: These one or two offs aren't a concern. Lets just say 99.6% of the time you can't get reinfected. That means out of 10,000 people who had the virus 40 would get it again. There could be a number of factors, a lot of times that could be attributed to that individual and their response and/or immune system. 

Until I see peer reviewed scientific data that indicates reinfection risk is a real problem these stories don't mean a lot to me.


I'm glad you can take comfort in your made up statistics...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: I've been saying it for months now, but there is no option here. We need to just accept our fates and move on. Social distance of your own volition, but we can't just all sit around and wait for some hopeful future that may or may not arrive.

Unless someone has a better option, I think accepting that what happens, happens is the best and only course of action at this point.

This is going to bounce around the world for years as hotspot after hotspot ignites, gets put down with local or regional shut downs, and then reflares up again someplace else. Meanwhile, the world economy is going to shiat the bed because we were all sold that this is the end times over a virus with a mildly above average death and complication rate. 

It's going to be an epidemiological game of whack a mole for years and years to come. Hope your job is secure, because it's going to be a bumpy road for most.


People have better options.

You just don't like them.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am aware that my patient represents a sample size of one..."

K.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: RyansPrivates: These one or two offs aren't a concern. Lets just say 99.6% of the time you can't get reinfected. That means out of 10,000 people who had the virus 40 would get it again. There could be a number of factors, a lot of times that could be attributed to that individual and their response and/or immune system. 

Until I see peer reviewed scientific data that indicates reinfection risk is a real problem these stories don't mean a lot to me.

I'm glad you can take comfort in your made up statistics...


Less made up than this article.  Anecdotes don't equal data. I was being generous. Right now we are at 0% reinfection rate on the peer reviewed data side, so I take more comfort than that.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Means there is no vaccine.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: These one or two offs aren't a concern. Lets just say 99.6% of the time you can't get reinfected. That means out of 10,000 people who had the virus 40 would get it again. There could be a number of factors, a lot of times that could be attributed to that individual and their response and/or immune system. 

Until I see peer reviewed scientific data that indicates reinfection risk is a real problem these stories don't mean a lot to me.


Or maybe, most people who get it once with symptoms MAKE SURE AS HELL to not catch it a second time so thats why we dont see many people who got it twice?

Like if someone got AIDS from no condom and somehow was cured ot it, you bet your ass they would never fark without a condom again.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: People have better options.

You just don't like them.


No country in the world with a population larger than an average US state has been able to control or end this virus' progression. Slow it? Sure. Reduce spread? Sure. But end it? Nope. Nada. Ziltch. 

This is including the countries which welded the doors shut of their citizens in order to stop it.

There are no better options unless you just want to skip to "everyone must get tested and those who test positive will be shot on sight"

Even then, asymptomatic carriers will thwart your plan dead to rights.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?


No.

There are other diseases that do this.  This doesn't mean a vaccine won't work.  It means it will have to be a multi-shot series given over time, to teach the body to produce the antibodies and to remember to do so when it encounters the virus.

. . .and that's exactly what the current vaccine research is working on.  They'd already anticipated this.

What it means is, we aren't getting anywhere without either a working vaccine, or quarantining this disease to oblivion through serious shutdowns and contact tracing and quarantines.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?

I took a biology class and learned that as much as 40% of human's DNA is derived from viruses.

I wonder what kind of mutations we'll see from covid. Probably no superpowers.


The ability to park anywhere.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?

Pretty small sample size


This is hardly the first case we've seen of this happening, though.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: Rucker10: People have better options.

You just don't like them.

No country in the world with a population larger than an average US state has been able to control or end this virus' progression. Slow it? Sure. Reduce spread? Sure. But end it? Nope. Nada. Ziltch. 

This is including the countries which welded the doors shut of their citizens in order to stop it.

There are no better options unless you just want to skip to "everyone must get tested and those who test positive will be shot on sight"

Even then, asymptomatic carriers will thwart your plan dead to rights.


I don't think that's right. China is controlling it. What's its population again?
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: RyansPrivates: These one or two offs aren't a concern. Lets just say 99.6% of the time you can't get reinfected. That means out of 10,000 people who had the virus 40 would get it again. There could be a number of factors, a lot of times that could be attributed to that individual and their response and/or immune system. 

Until I see peer reviewed scientific data that indicates reinfection risk is a real problem these stories don't mean a lot to me.

Or maybe, most people who get it once with symptoms MAKE SURE AS HELL to not catch it a second time so thats why we dont see many people who got it twice?

Like if someone got AIDS from no condom and somehow was cured ot it, you bet your ass they would never fark without a condom again.


Maybe vs. peer reviewed studies which show zero, like this one:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama​/​fullarticle/2766097

I'll go with the science, thank you. I'm not going to sealion for you so unless can point to something substantial.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: weddingsinger: Ugh.  We're all screwed, arent we?

Things will improve slowly. I was a kid before there was a polio vaccine, and there were still public pools. Yes, people got polio and it was terrible. I think we're going to lose the belief that the world can be made safe. And I say that as a member in the 20% mortality cohort. We've just got to have certain behavioral norms as a general consensus. Life can't be as it was, but it can be safer that FloridaArizonaTexas over the last few months.


Without a sincere, coordinated effort by state and federal governments (including the President), I think we're left twisting in the wind with large scale outbreaks.

And while I think 200,000 dead will sing our collective psyche, I really wonder about the currently unknowable future damage. How chronic will it be for some?  Will many need transplants?  Life long therapies or in home care?

I didnt grow up around anyone with chronic pain or illness.  Now that I've seen what my wife has experienced her entire adult life, I wouldnt wish any of it for anyone.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was it this Doctor?
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: Means there is no vaccine.


No, it doesn't.

There's a reason that sometimes vaccines are given in multi-dose series over time, and not just one dose.

With some viruses, you have to infect the body repeatedly to teach the immune system to fight it.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: FarkBucket18: Rucker10: People have better options.

You just don't like them.

No country in the world with a population larger than an average US state has been able to control or end this virus' progression. Slow it? Sure. Reduce spread? Sure. But end it? Nope. Nada. Ziltch. 

This is including the countries which welded the doors shut of their citizens in order to stop it.

There are no better options unless you just want to skip to "everyone must get tested and those who test positive will be shot on sight"

Even then, asymptomatic carriers will thwart your plan dead to rights.

I don't think that's right. China is controlling it. What's its population again?


Uhhhhhh ... you know I have an apartment in Beijing, right? They are still struggling with outbreaks all over the country and even with the iron fist of a one-party state and welding people in their homes, they haven't "controlled" it. Lmao.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/​0​6/source-beijing-s-big-new-covid-19-ou​tbreak-still-mystery
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anecdotes not being evidence, this still looks terrible for...well, humanity in general really.  Hopefully the virus will attenuate over time and not decimate the population, or mutate into an even worse problem.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: Rucker10: FarkBucket18: Rucker10: People have better options.

You just don't like them.

No country in the world with a population larger than an average US state has been able to control or end this virus' progression. Slow it? Sure. Reduce spread? Sure. But end it? Nope. Nada. Ziltch. 

This is including the countries which welded the doors shut of their citizens in order to stop it.

There are no better options unless you just want to skip to "everyone must get tested and those who test positive will be shot on sight"

Even then, asymptomatic carriers will thwart your plan dead to rights.

I don't think that's right. China is controlling it. What's its population again?

Uhhhhhh ... you know I have an apartment in Beijing, right? They are still struggling with outbreaks all over the country and even with the iron fist of a one-party state and welding people in their homes, they haven't "controlled" it. Lmao.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/0​6/source-beijing-s-big-new-covid-19-ou​tbreak-still-mystery


https://www.wesh.com/article/disney-c​l​osing-again-hong-kong/33297916#
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I need a scientific, I go to Vox and get a single unverified anecdote, it's got the bestest sciences.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whisper in the wind: I seriously think this virus will end the human race..extinction


How, when pregnancy, childbirth, and adults of peak reproductive age are barely impacted?
 
