(Good News Network)   Did you know there's a search engine that plants trees for every search done? This month they planted their 100-millionth tree
    Global warming, Green Wall of China, Plant, Burkina Faso, Carbon dioxide, Endangered species, Reforestation, Biodiversity  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That is so gay. By that I mean it's so happy and gladd.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a search engine need 100,000,000 trees?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why does a search engine need 100,000,000 trees?


If you don't want scary answers, don't ask scary questions.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems a lot better than the people who didn't previously give a fark about environmental issues were using a big tree-planting effort to get YouTube views a few months back.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why does a search engine need 100,000,000 trees?

If you don't want scary answers, don't ask scary questions.


Forget I even asked.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why don't they just plant trees?
 
IamSporko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why does a search engine need 100,000,000 trees?


Just do a search for it
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It crashes a lot.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who rakes all those leaves?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Fappening" search term alone has raised enough to nearly reforest the Amazon basin area of nearly 2.9MM square miles with dense bush where once it was totally bare.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just switched to it, not really because of the tree planting thing (though that's nice) but just to try something different in case they use their own engine and not bing or google.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bring that to Tor Browser. I'll be responsible for so goddamned many planted trees while looking at Scottish MILFs.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why does a search engine need 100,000,000 trees?


Why does Jeff Bezos need $57,000,000,000?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why does a search engine need 100,000,000 trees?


Plant fibre storage systems.

/Wood you like to know more?
 
bisi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I just switched to it, not really because of the tree planting thing (though that's nice) but just to try something different in case they use their own engine and not bing or google.


I want you to keep planting trees, so I'm not saying it's Bing.

/But it's Bing
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Presumably this search engine isn't able to plant these trees without some associated cost, right?

What's their monetization strategy that affords them 100 million trees?
 
bisi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wonktnod: Presumably this search engine isn't able to plant these trees without some associated cost, right?

What's their monetization strategy that affords them 100 million trees?


You could Google it.
 
