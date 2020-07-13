 Skip to content
NYC: Shiat, where'd all the rich people go?
33
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thinned-out neighborhoods stopped producing as much garbage.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gee, ya think?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1084990​7​/So-I-was-just-listening-to-a-rural-ce​nsus-taker-discussing-his-day-its-appa​rent-that-a-LOT-of-people-who-moved-to​-summer-homes-in-March-to-avoid-COVID-​19-plan-to-stay-Thats-going-to-affect-​2020-Census

I heard about this a month ago.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rhode Island
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bdub77: Thinned-out neighborhoods stopped producing as much garbage.

[media.tenor.com image 220x153] [View Full Size image _x_]


They moved to Florida, where they could any kind of a house you want.  They could even get stucco.  Oh, how they got stuck-o.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: Rhode Island


The Hamptons.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Florida. They brought their COVID with them.
 
Gig103
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh yay, Florida might get more representation, because they've so clearly shown they can handle that responsibility 🙄
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think I got a census form in the mail. With all of the COVID-19 fuss I've not even given it a second thought after tossing it aside.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least the real estate values will plummet because of the rich deserting it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: Florida. They brought their COVID with them.


Actually, while we do get a lot of NE people here we also have a lot of dumb farks who refuse to social distance, wear masks, and we have an idiot governor.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wealth Redistribution
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Check the Hamptons. Howard Stern has himself and his wife holed up in this place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hahah - the Jewish people I know have fled to Floriduh!!!

/They really like it there.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, where taxes are low.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jmr61: Check the Hamptons. Howard Stern has himself and his wife holed up in this place.

[Fark user image 595x379]


Ah yes, nothing like a nice fire in the fall, enjoyed beside of your 8 fireplaces.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My local news station is running a story about all the people fleeing here from hot spots, buying houses sight unseen.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, where taxes are low.


The taxes are low and they can defend themselves against nutbags.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, where taxes are low.


The thing that Republicans have been promising for hundreds of years has finally come to fruition. The world-ending virus just happens to be a twofer.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: bdub77: Thinned-out neighborhoods stopped producing as much garbage.

[media.tenor.com image 220x153] [View Full Size image _x_]

They moved to Florida, where they could any kind of a house you want.  They could even get stucco.  Oh, how they got stuck-o.


It'll be gone by this time next year, anyway.  Takes real dedication to keep rebuilding in an area that's likely to be hit by hurricane.  Not much sense, but real dedication.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: Check the Hamptons. Howard Stern has himself and his wife holed up in this place.

[Fark user image 595x379]


I guess I'm a peasant as I seriously have no idea what one does with that much house.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I think I got a census form in the mail. With all of the COVID-19 fuss I've not even given it a second thought after tossing it aside.


Complete it! It's online and take less than ten minutes. I did mine in April, it was painless.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: jmr61: Check the Hamptons. Howard Stern has himself and his wife holed up in this place.

[Fark user image 595x379]

I guess I'm a peasant as I seriously have no idea what one does with that much house.


My parents would say, "Sure it's nice, but imagine what it costs to heat that place!"
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theflatline: fatalvenom: Florida. They brought their COVID with them.

Actually, while we do get a lot of NE people here we also have a lot of dumb farks who refuse to social distance, wear masks, and we have an idiot governor.


Oh no doubt. But no doubt it didn't help. Lots of snowbirds didn't go back, and had friends and family come stay with them from NY/NJ.

Hell some people who rent houses here are getting 4x market rent, because people fled to come here at the beginning and were willing to pay.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jmr61: Check the Hamptons. Howard Stern has himself and his wife holed up in this place.

[Fark user image 595x379]


I've heard his home in Fl is even nicer.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: SirEattonHogg: jmr61: Check the Hamptons. Howard Stern has himself and his wife holed up in this place.

[Fark user image 595x379]

I guess I'm a peasant as I seriously have no idea what one does with that much house.

My parents would say, "Sure it's nice, but imagine what it costs to heat that place!"


I'm afraid I say the say same thing.  The other variant is "can you imagine the taxes on that place?"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here in CT real estate is booming and agents are getting lots of buyers from NY. Fairfield county is close enough to commute to NYC (a little over an hour), but far enough to be country and safe.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: jmr61: Check the Hamptons. Howard Stern has himself and his wife holed up in this place.

[Fark user image 595x379]

I guess I'm a peasant as I seriously have no idea what one does with that much house.


Before they bought the place Beth promised to fark Howard in "every room of the new house".
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The problem is is the census is based on where you lived on April 1st, 2020.  If you were at your summer home in the Hamptons, you aren't living in Manhattan and should fill it out stating you live there instead.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Canterbury
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They said the same thing about Los Angeles and how housing prices are going to plummet. Apartment leases are now including a whole month free on your $2,650/month 1-bedroom apartment (on approved credit). A city that requires tons of service jobs just asks that you're part of the top 10% of earners. I'm sure that free month will go a long way to alleviate that problem.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gig103: Oh yay, Florida might get more representation, because they've so clearly shown they can handle that responsibility 🙄


As a reliable blue state?  I'm cool with it.
 
urethra_franklin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, I'm in a pretty small CT town, and the folks who live across from me are part of this, though, they didn't make it out of the city in March. For the first time since I've lived in my current place (5-ish years) their lights have been on more than a couple of days every three to four months or so. Their place is an old family property that they bought from the woman's mother back in the late 90's for a song, and it's their getaway.

Part of me wants to check in (they're retirement age), and they mentioned they were going to transition out of the city at some point in the next couple of years; I'm assuming COVID has hastened that choice. But, I have no clue how to speak with them, as they actively do not speak to anyone in the neighborhood. All of my neighbors are 'old' families, who have been in town for generations, and even they didn't know how to get a hold of them when they were out of town. Case in point, when huge oak branch took out the electrical line between their house and the pole, it stayed like that for like, 36 hours. I finally got concerned enough to ask the one neighbor I chat with regularly, and he didn't even know their names, let alone have any contact info for them. Weird folks.

/great story there, gramps...
//STFU and go back to Matlock
 
