(Daily Mail)   ♫ Her name was Lola, she was a showgirl. With yellow feathers in her hair, and a dress cut down to there. ♫ She went to the beach. To work on her tan. ♫ She was turned away by police by the orders of The Man. At the CO-PAAAA...Don't fall in love. ♫   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
26
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's portuguese for 'Sorry folks, beach is closed - moose out front should have told you"?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know what I am
You can bet I'm a man
and so's Lola
L-O-L-A Lola...
 
yms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: What's portuguese for 'Sorry folks, beach is closed - moose out front should have told you"?


Dos cervazes por favor?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Music and blasters,
And old Jedi maaaaaaaaasters.
At the Star Wars Cantina!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is literally The Girl From Ipanema; she was the inspiration for the song.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now that the boss has it. Now its serious.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: What's portuguese for 'Sorry folks, beach is closed - moose out front should have told you"?


Using my Google Translate, I get: Me desculpe. A praia está fechada. Cristo Redentor na frente deveria ter lhe contado.

...which is probably wrong since they probably skew for Portugal Portuguese and not Brazilian Portuguese.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mofa: This is literally The Girl From Ipanema; she was the inspiration for the song.
[Fark user image 425x318]


As played in elevators the world over

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: gopher321: What's portuguese for 'Sorry folks, beach is closed - moose out front should have told you"?

Using my Google Translate, I get: Me desculpe. A praia está fechada. Cristo Redentor na frente deveria ter lhe contado.

...which is probably wrong since they probably skew for Portugal Portuguese and not Brazilian Portuguese.


That doesn't say moose. Although I now wish Brazil would build a giant Moose-Jesus statue just to mess with future archaeologists
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gopher321: What's portuguese for 'Sorry folks, beach is closed - moose out front should have told you"?


If it had happened in Portugal, it would have been "Moors out front should have told you..."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw Astrud Gilberto in 1996.  She was completely awesome and I'm really glad I went to that show.  The only bummer was that it was Chicago in January and I busted my ass on a sheet of ice on a sidewalk.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Quite the ad placement...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mofa: This is literally The Girl From Ipanema; she was the inspiration for the song.
[Fark user image 425x318]


You do realize The Girl from Ipanema was by Antônio Carlos Jobim. Whereas subby was referencing the misunderstood musical genius that is Barry Manilow!
 
Aaron469
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For gods sake don't get any vitamin D or fresh air. The only way to fight the China virus. Is to stay in your homes and don't come out until we decide it's safe. Unless of course someone resists arrest and gets killed after assaulting a cop. Then socal distancing does not apply.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Now that the boss has it. Now its serious.


And it's your fault for not warning him.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: I know what I am
You can bet I'm a man
and so's Lola
L-O-L-A Lola...


Met a girl called Lola and I took her back to my place
Feeling guilty, feeling scared, hidden cameras everywhere
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh Mandy, you went to the beach without shaving.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aaron469: For gods sake don't get any vitamin D or fresh air. The only way to fight the China virus. Is to stay in your homes and don't come out until we decide it's safe. Unless of course someone resists arrest and gets killed after assaulting a cop. Then socal distancing does not apply.


Are you paid in rubles or yuan?
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: This is literally The Girl From Ipanema; she was the inspiration for the song.


Barry Manilow would not have been very inspired by her.
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just bought a new thong and the economy tub of coco butter
 
Special Guest
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heh. "Water sports."
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Rio? I've been mislead about the brazilian butt
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aaron469: For gods sake don't get any vitamin D or fresh air. The only way to fight the China virus. Is to stay in your homes and don't come out until we decide it's safe. Unless of course someone resists arrest and gets killed after assaulting a cop. Then socal distancing does not apply.


I cut myself on the edges of this post.
 
Aaron469
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Are you paid in rubles or yuan?


You are not an intelligent person. You need to quit typing and apologize to your family.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
(AT THE) COPACABANA as performed by the The King's Singers
Youtube SmFJFwhPp2s
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

