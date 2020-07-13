 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   How about we just say "Yes," but just use "because it's farking stupid" as the reason instead of trying to justify some nebulous security concerns?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
3
    More: Obvious, Jeff Bezos, App Store, TikTok app, kilobytes of data, early July, Amazon.com, Privacy concerns, residents of other states  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 4:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's an app that is enabled to run an arbitrary executable of it's own selection on your device. So it can install the equivalent of a keyboard logger and send back everything you type. Is that unspecified enough for you?
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should you delete the TikTok app - or force your kids to?

Just delete your kids. TikTok (and many other) problems solved.

\modern problems require modern solutions
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.