Old and busted: Murder hornets. New hotness: Karate bears
40
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •


‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Qel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You-Gi-Oh! Bear?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is better than Cirque du Soleil
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but you only have to fight them if you climb the dragon's mountain, and that's ninety million hundred fifty thousand hundred feet in the air.

/obscure?
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not new hotness:  https://www.youtube.com/wat​ch?v=CVS1Uf​CfxlU
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks so cute having fun playing that you almost forget it would eat you.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grosseteste: Not new hotness:  https://www.youtube.com/watc​h?v=CVS1UfCfxlU


That's what I was expecting.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: It looks so cute having fun playing that you almost forget it would eat you.


He's jus like a kid out there having fun, murdering people
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're so dead.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny Salmon Commercial
Youtube aaRRMbPwdwc
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone check that the sensei for the local dojo isn't missing.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn1-www.gamerevolution.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, fine, whatever.  The universe has been set on "random" for years now.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not impressed. Come at me, bear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
animeals.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait for the parachuting covid pangolins!
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any minute now, the dolphins will start to relay their final message to humans: "So long, and thanks for all the fish!"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you expect with all the people clamouring about the right to arm bears?
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice Bear will wreck you
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: [cdn1-www.gamerevolution.com image 640x360]


Don't feed the yao guai.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aaRRMbPw​dwc]


Came for the salmon commercial, leaving satisfied.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: We're so dead.


We're alive?
Or is this sort of one of those "Lost" situations.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Br-ursa Lee?

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hammettman: Not impressed. Come at me, bear.

[Fark user image image 326x552]


I love how he flings that dude into the car. ROFLMAO.

/
Quentin Tarantino isn't trying anymore.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaggspb: Ice Bear will wreck you
[media1.tenor.com image 320x240]


🐼 🐻 ❄ Bear
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Walker: We're so dead.

We're alive?
Or is this sort of one of those "Lost" situations.


How would you be able to tell the difference?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hammettman: Not impressed. Come at me, bear.

[Fark user image image 326x552]

I love how he flings that dude into the car. ROFLMAO.

/
Quentin Tarantino isn't trying anymore.


"That dude" being Bruce Farking Lee in Quentin's little made up universe.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Karate bears will simply freeze to death in the winter.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Geotpf: waxbeans: hammettman: Not impressed. Come at me, bear.

[Fark user image image 326x552]

I love how he flings that dude into the car. ROFLMAO.

/
Quentin Tarantino isn't trying anymore.

"That dude" being Bruce Farking Lee in Quentin's little made up universe.


Yeah, I know. But, that is how annoying I found the movie outside of a few choice scenes.
So, I'm not going to dignify the movie by calling any of the actors by the characters they played.


/
Love the 🐕
//
Need more of Manson's gals.

///
At least it didn't have the N-bomb on every scene.
////
Lucky Day (2019)was better than much of the effort Q's been doing, as of recent.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [cdn1-www.gamerevolution.com image 640x360]


i hate yao gui
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The question at this point is who wins: Karate Bear or Kung Fu Panda
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kdawg7736: [YouTube video: Funny Salmon Commercial]


Thanks for the laugh!
 




 

 
   
  

 



  4. Click here to submit a link.