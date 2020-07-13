 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Russia completes first human trials of COVID vaccine, polonium content unknown   (forbes.com) divider line
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am assuming they shot the ones that got infected and removed them from the study.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I am assuming they shot the ones that got infected and removed them from the study.


Based on recent evidence, I am assuming they threw the infected individuals out of a high-rise window.
 
vevolis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwing people out the window is an archaic vaccine.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think Krokadil kills the virus.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't think Krokadil kills the virus.


It does in a Petri dish.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Putins Russia, vaccine tests you!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With unfortunate results...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all seriousness any good news about a vaccine is welcome. Scientists truly are heroes right now.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just need to get enough syringes, like they used in the "trial."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NY Times does an excellent job breaking down the various vaccines out there and where they stand in development: https://www.nytimes.com/​interactive/20​20/science/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker​.html
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... 20 people over a week or two is NOT human trials.

20 people is 'Injection did not cause any immediate serious side effects like death.  Efficacy of vacine unknown.'
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm expecting a miracle cure to appear mid September. Only to be proven ineffective by December.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: ... 20 people over a week or two is NOT human trials.

20 people is 'Injection did not cause any immediate serious side effects like death.  Efficacy of vacine unknown.'


So much this. The vaccine just proved it was immediately fatal over a very small group. This is stage 1 testing at best and if anything months behind the other tests that are in stage 2 with a few thousand test subjects. I don't know of any vaccine that is in stage 3 where it goes over tens or hundreds of thousands to look for long term effectiveness and health issues.

The headline topic was just a little bit overblown.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: ... 20 people over a week or two is NOT human trials.

20 people is 'Injection did not cause any immediate serious side effects like death.  Efficacy of vacine unknown.'


It is Phase I human trials. There currently are about 30 different vaccines at this or later stages in development.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: In all seriousness any good news about a vaccine is welcome. Scientists truly are heroes right now.


It's Russia.

I would not trust any news about a viable vaccine coming from Russia.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: GrogSmash: ... 20 people over a week or two is NOT human trials.

20 people is 'Injection did not cause any immediate serious side effects like death.  Efficacy of vacine unknown.'

It is Phase I human trials. There currently are about 30 different vaccines at this or later stages in development.


The extremely poorly written article in no way implied Stage 1 testing.  Hell, it gave almost zero details.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: meanmutton: GrogSmash: ... 20 people over a week or two is NOT human trials.

20 people is 'Injection did not cause any immediate serious side effects like death.  Efficacy of vacine unknown.'

It is Phase I human trials. There currently are about 30 different vaccines at this or later stages in development.

The extremely poorly written article in no way implied Stage 1 testing.  Hell, it gave almost zero details.


The above-mentioned NY Times site does a better job.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The NY Times does an excellent job breaking down the various vaccines out there and where they stand in development: https://www.nytimes.com/i​nteractive/2020/science/coronavirus-va​ccine-tracker.html


This thisity this this.  The article linked is garbage.  The NYTimes tracker is excellent.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: In all seriousness any good news about a vaccine is welcome. Scientists truly are heroes right now.


I don't believe a thing out of Russia. I expect it's propaganda so Putin/Trump can say only they have a vaccine.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would trust a vaccine out of a small lab in Somalia before I trusted a Russian vaccine.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Now on sale to America through trusted buyers. Very cheap. I save world. Side effects may include mind control.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, Russia to hold fair and open elections next week.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 194x259] Now on sale to America through trusted buyers. Very cheap. I save world. Side effects may include mind control.


It's perfectly safe until it's activated by a 5G signal.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The Western world spent billions of dollars to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. You know what the Russians did?"

"Threw people who tested positive out a window?"

"Threw people who tested positive out a window."
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: I'm expecting a miracle cure to appear mid September. Only to be proven ineffective by December.


I think that was what Trump was hoping hydroxychloroquine would be.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh, who knew that coronavirus was susceptible to being shot, falling out a window and drinking polonium tea?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know about you assholes, but I'm still expecting zombies from all this.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Assuming there ever is a proven, genuine vaccine, it will be refused by Trumper right-wingers, who will instead use whatever unproven and dangerous "alternatives" are promoted by Alex Jones and the other snakeoil conmen.

They are about 30% of the US population. Draw your own conclusions.
 
