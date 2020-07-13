 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Myrtle Beach roadside zoo? Meet Carole Farking Baskin   (nypost.com) divider line
Is that Doc Antle's zoo? I recall he was in that area.

(looks it up) Apparently not. There's more than one of these in Myrtle Beach? Dayum.
 
I hate having a muddy peckerie.
 
Considering I don't have Netflix, I know way too much about that person.
 
The lioness is on the prowl again. How many bodies will we find after this?
 
"We've already seen so many animals die there," Peet said, citing a chimp named Chico who was kept in solitary confinement at Waccatee for 30 years.

Clearly it is a deadly environment.

[sarcasm.gif]
 
When reached for comment, Kathleen Futrell, the owner of Waccatee Zoo told The Post: "There's nothing I can say or do that will change the feeling of (PETA). I've been harassed by them for 33 years and I'm about tired of it. No comment is my comment."
Futrell deserves every ounce of harassment she's gotten and much, much more. This place should be shut down, the animals should be seized and placed in better conditions (they'll never make it in the wild now) and Futrell should be put into prison like the ones she put these animals in.If there's an afterlife, Futrell is going to be locked in a cage for eternity.
 
When reached for comment, Kathleen Futrell, the owner of Waccatee Zoo told The Post: "There's nothing I can say or do that will change the feeling of (PETA). I've been harassed by them for 33 years and I'm about tired of it. No comment is my comment."

Futrell deserves every ounce of harassment she's gotten and much, much more. This place should be shut down, the animals should be seized and placed in better conditions (they'll never make it in the wild now) and Futrell should be put into prison like the ones she put these animals in.

If there's an afterlife, Futrell is going to be locked in a cage for eternity.

Also...what is the deal with the formatting around here sometimes?
 
I get sorta sad whenever I go to a zoo, which is incredibly infrequent. I really don't like seeing wild animals in cages.

Having said that, I have two cats that are indoor-only.  One is in my lap purring away and the other is on a table waiting for the other to move so she can get in my lap.  They seem pretty darned content to be 'caged' in a climate-controlled home.  Zoo animals look so damned sad...or bored, or both.
 
Super Chronic: Is that Doc Antle's zoo? I recall he was in that area.

(looks it up) Apparently not. There's more than one of these in Myrtle Beach? Dayum.


This is an unsurprising thing to learn about Myrtle Beach.
 
Is one of those places that makes viral videos pretending a goat and a tiger became unlikely friends?
 
I support Carole Baskin in this mission, even though she is an awful person.
I don't visit roadside "zoos" because I can't take the look of desperation in the animal's eyes.
 
It's got to be bad when I'm siding with PETA on this.
 
I wish I never knew about her.
 
My family stopped there once when I was a kid and people generally didn't know better.  That place is a cess pool.  At the time they had a chimp in what ammounted to a two story chicken cage and it made 8 year old me feel sick.

Its basically like a trailer park with animals and some land for the "herds".
 
Fark PETA. Fark them hard. They have a lot of bad ideas about animal welfare - let's start with if we "freed" all the household pets in the US tomorrow, we'd have half a billion dead animals lining the streets before summer was over. Humans have spent 30,000 years domesticating dogs, they have co-evolved to be our housepets. Period. (Sending them all outside also deprives them of the socialization we bred into them, not to mention the ill fit of some dogs for the climates they live in.)

Anyway, this is more of a thing for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to do. They actually care about the welfare of animals, sustainability of the environments they live in, standards for animals' care and treatment, standards for keepers' handling of them, etc. Standards based on biology, not "I don't like how it looks/I'd hate if that were done to me".

// oh, and reputable (AZA-accredited) zoos don't take animals from the wild for exhibits
 
Maybe she was the ahole all along.
 
NotThatGuyAgain: I get sorta sad whenever I go to a zoo, which is incredibly infrequent. I really don't like seeing wild animals in cages.

Having said that, I have two cats that are indoor-only.  One is in my lap purring away and the other is on a table waiting for the other to move so she can get in my lap.  They seem pretty darned content to be 'caged' in a climate-controlled home.  Zoo animals look so damned sad...or bored, or both.


I feel the same way - the difference between house cats and big cats (and other wild animals) is a house cat usually only has a territory of about 1 sq mile. they've also been semi-domesticated (albeit much less than dogs) so they're better suited to a life of leisure indoors.

Wild animals need their larger hunting/territorial areas and bigger groups. It also varies on the mission of the zoo, if their mission is conservationism and they're goal is to re-release a significant portion their animals then i think its a bit easier to swallow than zoos that are merely for animal gawking. I'd love to see these big cats up in person and interact with them, but im also OK just seeing them on tv/internet if it means they get to live their natural lives.
 
Someone needs to tell her about Space Farms in NJ. Not only an animal sanctuary, but owned by a family involved in NJ politics. If ever there was a possible sequel to Tiger King, it's brewing there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain: I get sorta sad whenever I go to a zoo, which is incredibly infrequent. I really don't like seeing wild animals in cages.

Having said that, I have two cats that are indoor-only.  One is in my lap purring away and the other is on a table waiting for the other to move so she can get in my lap.  They seem pretty darned content to be 'caged' in a climate-controlled home.  Zoo animals look so damned sad...or bored, or both.


That being said, we don't know how they look in the wild.

Maybe they suffer from resting biatch face.

The only thing for certain is that zoos generally try to keep the animals from killing each other.
 
I don't necessarily EVER side with PETA but if those pictures are true then that place needs a good raid.   But not by PETA who would most likely euthanize the animals anyway.  Maybe this will get the attention of a more (and real) caring group that has some teeth
 
KitchenBacon: My family stopped there once when I was a kid and people generally didn't know better.  That place is a cess pool.  At the time they had a chimp in what ammounted to a two story chicken cage and it made 8 year old me feel sick.

Its basically like a trailer park with animals and some land for the "herds".


They used to take us on field trips to the Norfolk, VA Zoo in elementary school. The star attraction was always Chuckie the Spitting Monkey.  He was actually a chimp, who liked to smoke and do drugs people tossed him. I always left there sad, he was so miserable.
 
