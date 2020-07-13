 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Llamas prrovide kkey to iimmune therrapy for Covvid-19   (bbc.com) divider line
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scientists have been working on making camel (and shark) antibodies into successful therapeutics for a long time. I wish them all the luck in the world, but so far nothing has panned out.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you saying there's only llimited success?


Are you saying there's only llimited success?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is happening in another country, so alpaca suitcase.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sounds like they could use a hand. Alpaca suitcase.


Sounds like they could use a hand. Alpaca suitcase.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That joke was so llama.


That joke was so llama.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Good lord. I shouldn't have hesitated. "Is this pun lame?"

It's never lame!


Good lord. I shouldn't have hesitated. "Is this pun lame?"

It's never lame!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ecuadorian or Venezuelan llamas?
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Prepare to be disappointed everyone
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute - and the lead researcher

Wow.  Dude invents basketball and is helping out on COVID.
 
Bob's Your Uncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: FTFA: Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute - and the lead researcher

Wow.  Dude invents basketball and is helping out on COVID.


Came here to comment on the healing powers of basketball.

/polymaths ftw
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are already several fully human or humanized mAbs in clinical trials. Some already to Phase 3 trials.

Camelid antibodies have interesting properties, but I imagine there are some big obstacles to developing them as therapeutics. For one thing, They would inevitably be recognized as foreign, so I don't know how you avoid anti-drug antibody response, which would neutralize its effectiveness.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So....they are working on a drug. Will you have to take a daily llama dose?
I'm...so sorry.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good news if it works, but as a side effect you're going to be spitting on everyone you see.
 
Sam Malone
It turns you Republican?  

Madman drummers bummers: Good news if it works, but as a side effect you're going to be spitting on everyone you see.


It turns you Republican?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*Long term side effects include extra-soft hair in unexpected places.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: This is happening in another country, so alpaca suitcase.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't trust anything this farker tells you.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Ecuadorian or Venezuelan llamas?


40 Specially Trained Ecuadorian Mountain Llamas, 6 Venezuelan Red Llamas, 142 Mexican Whooping Llamas, 14 North Chilean Guanacos (Closely Related to the Llama), Reg Llama of Brixton, and 76000 Battery Llamas From "Llama-Fresh" Farms Ltd. Near Paraguay.
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it shivering? ... Did I stutter?

A fish called Wanda (1988 movie clip) Ken's revenge
Youtube nBTPqv7Wark

It's Kken ccoming to kkill me!
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Scientists have been working on making camel (and shark) antibodies into successful therapeutics for a long time. I wish them all the luck in the world, but so far nothing has panned out.


True, but they are likely to have more luck with the llamas. Less chance of being bitten.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: [Fark user image image 850x413]

Don't trust anything this farker tells you.


I think you mean this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aaaaand...youre immunized!
Spit On By A Llama
Youtube 9EcQmW1OPHk
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Ecuadorian or Venezuelan llamas?


I don't know that! AAAAAAAAAaaaaaaa...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Allll haill our gllorious llifesavers, one and allll
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Time to visit the dromedary apothecary?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welsh llamas?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Covid 19 cured by:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
