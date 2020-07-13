 Skip to content
(The Drive)   That carrier/assult ship is still burning in San Diego. The superstructure has melted and partially collapsed   (thedrive.com) divider line
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think that is going to buff out
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!


Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least we know it was built well. If it were one of those new things it would have gone up in 20 seconds because it's mostly cardboard.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check around, I bet there is a Russian cruiser lurking somewhere.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.


So you're saying the terrorists fueled the planes with boat fuel?!?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary that they can't even contain a fire onboard one of our military ships while it is sitting in dock.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that article written by a cheap AI package???

"As it sits now, 17 sailors and four civilians were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire, it is known that at least all the sailors were in stable condition..."
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, at least we know it was built well. If it were one of those new things it would have gone up in 20 seconds because it's mostly cardboard.


...and the front hasn't fallen off...yet.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine a fire burning that long, melting all the combat equipment in the island and still being saved.  At least no fatalities.

RIP LHD 6.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to take some rewiring and new electrics.  Better order my stuff from Amazon today because there will be shortages soon.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy ship.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

So you're saying the terrorists fueled the planes with boat fuel?!?


Wake up, Sheeple!
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

So you're saying the terrorists fueled the planes with boat fuel?!?


It was actually boats disguised as cruise missiles disguised as planes.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we found the shoulder of Orion
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a big farkin' oopsie. Hopefully they get some good data on fire mitigation techniques and design from this.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.


curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many carriers does that leave the United States with? I thought we had eight or nine more than any other country. ditty? Anyone ?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: How many carriers does that leave the United States with? I thought we had eight or nine more than any other country. ditty? Anyone ?


It wasn't a supercarrier so those numbers don't matter. This is classed as an amphibious assault ship
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's weird.  The Forrestal and the Enterprise had bad fires, but they put them out.  The Bonhomme Richard is an expensive ship, so why didn't they put out the fires?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, the upper works on some Navy ships are built out of aluminum. Don't know if this is the case here.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?


Boats don't work up in the air and planes don't work on water. So clearly boat fuel is dense but not as dense as water so that the boat stays down but floats, whereas plane fuel is lighter than air.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?


Less buoyancy.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: How many carriers does that leave the United States with?

This is a Marine landing ship, not a "true" aircraft carrier. It carries a bunch of Marines and their gear, along with helicopters and landing craft to get them to shore.
That said, if it turns out to be the fault of a civilian worker who wanted to take the day off, the Navy's going to be pissed.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Scary that they can't even contain a fire onboard one of our military ships while it is sitting in dock.


5G
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?

Boats don't work up in the air and planes don't work on water. So clearly boat fuel is dense but not as dense as water so that the boat stays down but floats, whereas plane fuel is lighter than air.


Chexmix, liberal!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

So you're saying the terrorists fueled the planes with boat fuel?!?


No, it was the chemtrail chemicals....

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Scary that they can't even contain a fire onboard one of our military ships while it is sitting in dock.


boat fuel is nasty stuff
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Scary that they can't even contain a fire onboard one of our military ships while it is sitting in dock.


...FWIW, the BHD was apparently in the hands of contractors who were preparing her to go back to sea...and possibly (stress that this isn't confirmed yet) one of them tagged the firefighting system.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?

Boats don't work up in the air and planes don't work on water. So clearly boat fuel is dense but not as dense as water so that the boat stays down but floats, whereas plane fuel is lighter than air.


Boat fuel has lead in it to keep boats from tipping over
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?


Jet fuel = kerosene range material with low freeze point (<-60F)

Ship fuel = RFO or No 6 fuel, heavy tar-like material
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Scary that they can't even contain a fire onboard one of our military ships while it is sitting in dock.


Ask any firefighter what the worst, scariest kind of fire to fight is and they will probably all say boat fires, and even that's just normal boats, let alone ships with large quantities of military ordinance aboard. Tight spaces with walls that can't be easily cut into and seriously toxic stuff everywhere.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, at least we know it was built well. If it were one of those new things it would have gone up in 20 seconds because it's mostly cardboard.


Well, cardboard's out.
And?
No cardboard derivatives.
Like paper?
No paper, no string, no cello tape.
Rubber?
No, rubber's out
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Prof. Frink: Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?

Boats don't work up in the air and planes don't work on water. So clearly boat fuel is dense but not as dense as water so that the boat stays down but floats, whereas plane fuel is lighter than air.

Chexmix, liberal!

[Fark user image image 425x212]


LolFilter.  I guess I've never tried to use that word here.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Schmerd1948: How many carriers does that leave the United States with? I thought we had eight or nine more than any other country. ditty? Anyone ?

It wasn't a supercarrier so those numbers don't matter. This is classed as an amphibious assault ship


Well, that depends.  It's an amphibious assault ship that's larger than almost any fleet carrier in the world- it's over 40k tons.  The only things bigger out there are the Britian's Queen Elizabeth class and the various Kuznetsov derivatives in various navies. (China's 002 class will be bigger once it's operational.)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Check around, I bet there is a Russian cruiser lurking somewhere.


That would also be on fire.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: rosekolodny: Prof. Frink: Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?

Boats don't work up in the air and planes don't work on water. So clearly boat fuel is dense but not as dense as water so that the boat stays down but floats, whereas plane fuel is lighter than air.

Chexmix, liberal!

[Fark user image image 425x212]

LolFilter.  I guess I've never tried to use that word here.


Checkmate?
 
wonkable
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: NewportBarGuy: Well, at least we know it was built well. If it were one of those new things it would have gone up in 20 seconds because it's mostly cardboard.

...and the front hasn't fallen off...yet.


They just need to tow it outside the environment.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Scary that they can't even contain a fire onboard one of our military ships while it is sitting in dock.

...FWIW, the BHD was apparently in the hands of contractors who were preparing her to go back to sea...and possibly (stress that this isn't confirmed yet) one of them tagged the firefighting system.


Someone painted their name on the firefighting system?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I live 3 miles away from NBSD and the smell from the fire is heavy in the air.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's weird.  The Forrestal and the Enterprise had bad fires, but they put them out.  The Bonhomme Richard is an expensive ship, so why didn't they put out the fires?


Depends on how they can respond, I think.  Remember the Forrestal and Enterprise were at sea.  They could essentially just shove stuff that was on fire into the ocean.  The Bonhomme Richard is docked, so that limits how much you can do that.

Also, it's much easier to just pull people off the ship than it is when it's at sea.  If you lose it to the fire, it's just a ship.  You're not losing people.

A ship at sea, you're likely to lose a lot of people if you have to abandon ship.   That gives the people on board the ship a very huge incentive to fight the fire.  More so than if the ship is docked and you can evacuate it quickly and safely.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Scary that they can't even contain a fire onboard one of our military ships while it is sitting in dock.


[Monday Morning QB joins the huddle.]
I wonder if someone decided to not bother moving all the burn-ey, explodey bits out of the way of the repair work.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?

Boats don't work up in the air and planes don't work on water.


Ahem
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's weird.  The Forrestal and the Enterprise had bad fires, but they put them out.  The Bonhomme Richard is an expensive ship, so why didn't they put out the fires?


I've nothing but speculation, but there is a paradoxical fire danger for ships in port undergoing repairs.

1) if the fire suppression system was undergoing repairs it may not have been fully functional.

2) if cables, hoses, or other equipment is run through watertight bulkhead doors, they may not be able to close and create fire blocks. Given the nature of the ship, I don't know how much of a problem this is.  Ro-ro vehicle decks are impossible to defend in an emergency.

3) shoreside contractors don't know the ship like her sailors do, and can't respond as quickly in the early stages of a disaster.

It's very possible the ship would have faired better at sea.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wonkable: Truck Fump: NewportBarGuy: Well, at least we know it was built well. If it were one of those new things it would have gone up in 20 seconds because it's mostly cardboard.

...and the front hasn't fallen off...yet.

They just need to tow it outside the environment.


Into another environment?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Burning down the superstructure is expensive but not fatal. Won't be the first navy ship to have to be rebuild above the main deck because of the fire, the USS Belknap (CG-26) leaps to mind.

However, this little nugget? This isn't good.

"Also, she is definitely developed an obvious starboard list."

Water's getting in (not surprising, firefighting) and not getting pulled back out (rather surprising, implies DC teams aren't working on flooding or can't work on flooding.)
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fursecution: rosekolodny: rosekolodny: Prof. Frink: Ambivalence: JerseyTim: Dinki: Wait- I thought 9-11 taught us that steel doesn't melt!

Jet fuel doesn't melt steel beams. Boat fuel can.

curious question, but how is jet fuel different from boat fuel?

Boats don't work up in the air and planes don't work on water. So clearly boat fuel is dense but not as dense as water so that the boat stays down but floats, whereas plane fuel is lighter than air.

Chexmix, liberal!

[Fark user image image 425x212]

LolFilter.  I guess I've never tried to use that word here.

Checkmate?


The mean word for liberal, which suggests they have a learning disability.
 
ingo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's weird.  The Forrestal and the Enterprise had bad fires, but they put them out.  The Bonhomme Richard is an expensive ship, so why didn't they put out the fires?


Not enough crew on board for proper damage control.  Damage control for something like this requires a lot of people to fight the fire, secure hatches to prevent spread, etc.  Also need power for pumping water.  From what I've read the ship only had maintenance and repair people on board working on it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
