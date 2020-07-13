 Skip to content
(Derby Evening Telegraph)   Another dangerous criminal off the streets as woman was 'too busy getting stoned' and playing on her phone to notice police were closing in to arrest her   (derbytelegraph.co.uk) divider line
koder
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A woman who was 'too busy getting stoned' on drugs and playing on her phone failed to notice police were closing in to arrest her.

Alternatively written: woman who was too busy minding her own business, assuming there has to be more important things for cops to worry about than someone smoking a joint, proceeds with her life oblivious to the fact that cops are farking idiots that lack self-awareness.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still illegal because reasons.
 
Fara Clark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why hasn't  oh so progressive Europe, who we are wont to emulate, made pot legal?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So humans can't outlaw speech, but they can out ingestion? LOL. We're stupid, humanity I mean.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She was so oblivious she carried on taking cannabis, they said, even as they approached.

You should never start taking cannabis.  Have we learned nothing from the Becky PSAs??
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was going to run from the cops, but then I got high.

-This woman.
 
tdyak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those birds were pretty angry.
 
JesseL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Why hasn't  oh so progressive Europe, who we are wont to emulate, made pot legal?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since this is the Torygraph, I'm just going to assume it's all some immigrant's fault.
 
drayno76
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I injected three marijuanas while reading this article.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"They also issued a warning about the possession and use of cannabis, reminding people that is it still illegal."

Well, that's clear...
 
JesseL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyplace that has police regularly crowing about their draconian enforcement of bullshiat laws is a shiathole country.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: [Fark user image image 350x197]


Anyone know if that was in the script or just a happy accident; it landing on the roof?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JesseL: Fara Clark: Why hasn't  oh so progressive Europe, who we are wont to emulate, made pot legal?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 595x599]


So, it looks like it's illegal to more than 75% of Europeans.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It must have been an indica.

Sativas make me paranoid as all hell...
 
Fara Clark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JesseL: Fara Clark: Why hasn't  oh so progressive Europe, who we are wont to emulate, made pot legal?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 595x599]


Thats a lot less legal then the USA
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
this would not happen in canada.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why in the military they teach you not to walk and smoke at the same time.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least the police spokesman had the grace to sound embarrassed about arresting her:

"We are aware that people will continue to use cannabis no matter what we do ..."
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Still illegal because reasons.


Marajuana, yet anotherone of God's mistakes.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Since this is the Torygraph, I'm just going to assume it's all some immigrant's fault.


Derby Telegraph, not Daily Telegraph.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cops are dangerous, you should always be on the lookout for them and avoid them whenever possible.
 
OldJames
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Legalize all the drugs, get rid of the drug gangs, and let people put what they want into the bodies that they own. We aren't slaves.
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sturnus vulgaris: Madman drummers bummers: Since this is the Torygraph, I'm just going to assume it's all some immigrant's fault.

Derby Telegraph, not Daily Telegraph.


Yeah, yeah, I know. I've been to Derby; assumption stands.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I smoked a joint while watching a raid on a suspected opioid house, meanwhile chatting with the SWAT-armed officer who was guarding a nearby intersection.  Weed's legal here, and I was standing on private property.  Still surreal, though.
 
halifaxdatageek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Coming up on two years since Canada became a lawless hellhole.

I'm not seeing any issues. If anything, being able to smoke one out made it easier for us to deal with lockdown, haha.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: litheandnubile: [Fark user image image 350x197]

Anyone know if that was in the script or just a happy accident; it landing on the roof?


It was in the script.  The happy accident was getting it up there in one take.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So humans can't outlaw speech, but they can out ingestion? LOL. We're stupid, humanity I mean.


Actually, in UK there are forms of speech that have been outlawed. So there's that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: waxbeans: litheandnubile: [Fark user image image 350x197]

Anyone know if that was in the script or just a happy accident; it landing on the roof?

It was in the script.  The happy accident was getting it up there in one take.


One take? Cool.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: So humans can't outlaw speech, but they can out ingestion? LOL. We're stupid, humanity I mean.

Actually, in UK there are forms of speech that have been outlawed. So there's that.


Cool? 🤔
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: So humans can't outlaw speech, but they can out ingestion? LOL. We're stupid, humanity I mean.

Actually, in UK there are forms of speech that have been outlawed. So there's that.


The USA has outlawed forms of speech as well. But hey, why let facts get in the way.
 
JesseL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: So humans can't outlaw speech, but they can out ingestion? LOL. We're stupid, humanity I mean.

Actually, in UK there are forms of speech that have been outlawed. So there's that.

The USA has outlawed forms of speech as well. But hey, why let facts get in the way.


The USA has outlawed certain acts that may be committed through speech. There's a difference.

It's totally legal to yell "fire" when the theater is actually on fire.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JesseL: Norfolking Chance: TwowheelinTim: waxbeans: So humans can't outlaw speech, but they can out ingestion? LOL. We're stupid, humanity I mean.

Actually, in UK there are forms of speech that have been outlawed. So there's that.

The USA has outlawed forms of speech as well. But hey, why let facts get in the way.

The USA has outlawed certain acts that may be committed through speech. There's a difference.

It's totally legal to yell "fire" when the theater is actually on fire.


For what it's worth, it's also been legal for quite some time to yell "fire" when the theater isn't on fire.
 
