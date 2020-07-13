 Skip to content
Day care centers in New York City set to reopen. What could possibly go wrong?
40
bdub77
3 hours ago  
The general consensus is that most young children aren't getting COVID or becoming superspreaders. It's always a risk of course.

The bigger problem is the people caring for the children. Many day care centers have half a dozen staff, and those staff are at risk of infecting each other and also a low risk of spreading it to children, or getting COVID from a child carrying it in some way.

I'm struggling with this myself because our schools are set to open in a limited fashion and I'm wondering if my kids would be put at a great risk by attending. Currently the plan is to continue remote learning.

In general I think it's a bad idea but one that some people might be forced to take in order to come back to work.
 
Ambitwistor
1 hour ago  
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
Lets say it goes badly... the red states will still say its the libs fault and do the same thing.
 
LineNoise
1 hour ago  
Our daycare center in jersey, in one of the hardest hit areas with covid re-opened a month ago. We sent our kid back part time.

So far no infections for anyone there. They are on the ball with their procedures.

People are underestimating the toll this shiat is taking on kids, and if there is one thing i think its worth the risk, its education and socialization for young kids.
 
Trainspotr
1 hour ago  
The day care our youngest was in never closed. This is in Chicago. They got certified to stay open for essential workers' kids, with smaller class size, masks for everyone, and all that. We pulled him out because he has a heart condition, and both my wife and I have been working from home, so why take the risk? As far as I know, everything's going well. When people take things seriously, it's actually possible to deal with this thing and have something close to normalcy.
 
new_york_monty
1 hour ago  
Bunch of newly unemployed dads play IRL daddy day care and... you know.
 
Officer Barrelroll
1 hour ago  
What I don't get is that nothing has really changed.  There is no cure, vaccine, or any sign that the virus has gone anywhere.  The pipe dream that it goes away with the summer heat has been shown to be completely false.  Yes, people wear masks so it helps stop the spread and has helped flatten the curve of new cases, but what happens when one infected person plunks themselves down in the middle of a packed crowd in NY.  Won't it just start all over?

/simplistic view, but not sure why it would be incorrect
 
morg
1 hour ago  

LineNoise
1 hour ago  

I know we have had this conversation before, but....

Wife is a child psychologist. They pretty much are viewing last year as a lost cause, certainly the second half of it, for younger kids learning stuff and social development for the average well adjusted kid. Kids with special needs they expect to REGRESS a year. Ditto with kids who don't have strong homes and a positive environment to go back to. This is in a very well funded school district where we already had remote learning plans and technology in place prior to covid (we were trying to get rid of snow days), and there are 0 access issues for kids.

They expect the dropout rate for kids in impoverished areas to go through the roof next year. The kids hit hardest by this are going to be the ones already the worse off.

Even our kid, who doesn't have issues, lives with 2 educated parents, one who IS an educator, and we can throw money and time and space at problems unlike many, we noticed a change, which is why we felt it worth the risk to send her back.

The staff there was also thrilled, because they genuinely care about the kids, and saw the same concerns.
 
CarnySaur
1 hour ago  

LarryDan43
1 hour ago  
Saw the Kindercare CEO on some news show this weekend and the dollar signs in his eyes were enormous.
 
some_beer_drinker
1 hour ago  
kids
 
KungFuJunkie
1 hour ago  
Reopening bars and restaurants worked well, so it makes sense for daycare and schools to follow.

What?
 
LineNoise
GoodCopBadCop
1 hour ago  
From earlier in the queue - we know exactly what will happen.
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/​2​020/07/at-least-16-sick-after-coronavi​rus-exposure-at-dewitt-in-home-day-car​e-take-this-seriously-stay-home-if-sic​k-at-all.html?outputType=amp&__twitter​_impression=true&utm_source=fark&utm_m​edium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=re​f_fark
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

Poopy diapers.

/oh, that was a rhetorical question?
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Daycare and schools are a delicate balancing act that places like NYC seem to be approaching with caution despite the utter lack of national leadership. They are fully prepared to shut everything down again if it gets worse.
Many places aren't so lucky.
 
FLMountainMan
1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer
1 hour ago  
First day with the kiddo back home again after someone popped positive at his daycare, so I'm getting a kick, etc.
 
LegacyDL
1 hour ago  
Child labor makes a come back?
 
Nana's Vibrator
1 hour ago  

CaptSS
1 hour ago  

I don't see how this line of thinking is anywhere like those 2.

Of course it's being over emphasized so things can be rushed "back to normal" as quickly as possible, disregarding these facts:

We are still in the first wave.

Children can and are carriers. To what extent we don't know, but they are.

Children are getting sick and there have been deaths.

Herd mentality is in question as there are cases of people getting the virus a second time.

Lower income households often have a grandparent as a caregiver or guardian and they are at risk.

Trump and DeVos keep saying parents and educators are anxious to open schools. Yet, I read comments
on Nextdoor, Reddit, here and other online forums and comments are exactly the opposite. Dr. Fauci is saying we may need to slow things down and all the sudden Trump deems him wrong and not very knowledgeable and is now trying to discredit him. Says he is narrowly focused on science and nothing else and that it is wrong to be focused on one thing only. Yet he, DeVos, my Governor Abbot and Lt. Gov. Patrick are narrowly focused on the economy only, and somehow that is right way to think.

Don't hate yourself for thinking this way. A lot of us think this way.
 
Misch
1 hour ago  

jake3988
1 hour ago  

IKillBugs
55 minutes ago  
I got to listen while the Dr I work for had a discussion with our county dept of health lead md.  During the discussion, the head of the health dept tried to tell everyone that children should be taught to wear a mask.

A pediatrician interrupts the meeting to inform everyone that just today she saw one child pick another child's nose, and eat it.


We are farked.
 
lindalouwho
You seem to have forgotten that when COVID hit, though it was winter here, it was summer in the southern hemisphere.
 
wax_on
54 minutes ago  
My younger son's preschool will probably open in the fall. They've been running 3 week sessions with small groups of kids to trial and train safety procedures. They'll end up in 4 pods of 12.

My older son's school won't open for some time even though we're in an area that hasn't been hard hit and where people are following safety precautions. The district is disorganized and the teachers are unwilling. So more time wasted with useless distance learning. We'll be fine though. We're already planning to form a pod with some other kids and teach at home.

I really worry about the kids who don't have supportive parents or who have two parents who work full time. There were several kids who kind of disappeared during distance learning in the spring. They are totally screwed and there is no plan to get them back to speed.
 
geggy
50 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
46 minutes ago  
Keeping your kids at home while you need to work is a major burden on a lot of families.
Not that I'd expect Fark's mostly incel & virgin neckbeard population to understand that
 
CaptSS
44 minutes ago  
I am a cafeteria lunch lady (I'm a dude though) and I just don't see how this will work for the social benefit the idiots are clamoring for.

Our cafeteria has 15 tables. We already do 6 servings a day, each grade in 30 minute slots. K-2 has about 30 students and 3rd thru 5th grade have about 60 kids each class. We can feasibly spread the kids out during lunch, either 2 or 4 to a table spaced way apart. But how is this "social interaction"

We have several special needs students that have to be hand fed. How will a worker do that and maintain distance? Lots of the K - 2 kids need help opening their milk, opening their packets of fruit and others. How do the teachers/aides/custodians/cafeteria workers do that while maintaining a social distance?

On the playground are the kids going to maintain 6 feet from each other? How is this social interaction?

Classroom might have plexiglass shields on 3 sides of the desks. How is this social interaction.

I keep reading smaller class sizes. I also keep reading there is already a shortage of substitute teachers and some of the full time teachers are undecided if they will return. How do we magically come up with double the number of available classrooms while have even less teachers needed for regular size classrooms?
 
Officer Barrelroll
TheGreatGazoo
41 minutes ago  
For highly motivated high school kids, remote learning works.  Maybe even for middle school.

Virtual kindergarten is useless.  I went to great schools in the 80s.  My daughter was expected to know how to count to 100 before walking in the door for kindergarten and was doing things I was doing in 1st and 2nd grade.

Virtual special needs classes are probably worse than useless.
 
brizzle365
39 minutes ago  

This is the line of thinking that I wish everyone would stop. It is not about the kids (in this specific instance). It is about everyone else that is involved.

Take the notion of reopening schools, in general. Yes, the children themselves are at a much much smaller risk. But it is not about the kids risk. Its about everyone else's risk. The teachers, the TA, admin staff, principals, janitors, lunch ladies and every single other person that is required to run a school. Every single one of them will be at a considerably higher risk, all in the name of "wont $omeone plea$e think of the children!"

Reopening schools is just the first step to opening up everything else, which I agree needs to farking happen, however, if we can't do it in a way that puts everyone at risk, then its a pointless venture and massive shutdowns will hurt considerably worse than the 1st round of shutdowns.
 
CaptSS
35 minutes ago  

As I mentioned earlier, I am a cafeteria lunch lady dude. Got pink eye February 2019. First time in my life. No question where I got it.

Kids 5,6 and 7 years old are about the height of the area between the sneeze guard and the serving line. We hand their plates to them thru this 8" gap. Guess where they cough and sneeze? You can tell them 100X turn your head or use your sleeve. They remember for about 10 minutes.
 
petec
34 minutes ago  
My wife works at a daycare center in NY (state), though they do licensed preK and K classes as well.

They never closed. Essential business and all that.

/daycare is essential for essential workers
//attendance was/is down
///picking up along w/ reopening of businesses
 
chitownmike
28 minutes ago  

Yeah, kids never get shot
 
LineNoise
26 minutes ago  

Well, again, in our case, any teacher that is in a high risk class or has someone in their care that is high risk, isn't expected to come in, and will be tasked with remote learning. All parents have the option to do full remote learning.

Kids that are coming in are only coming in for a half day (so no lunch) and they are splitting them into A/B groups, with a day dedicated for cleaning in between, so custodial staff has limited contact to the kids.

The main thing is getting the kids infront of someone from time to time to make sure they are learning.
 
chitownmike
16 minutes ago  

You're right, if they can't have social interaction they should stay home.

You just earned a new tag, moron
 
meerclarschild
6 minutes ago  

We live in the opposite of your area, then. Tons of kids with no stable internet connection and no computers, even if they do have a connection. Schools and infrastructure both woefully unprepared for any type of distance education. A good number of people living in poverty. My kiddo has special learning needs, so I can see firsthand how much of an abysmal failure this has been so far, and it looks to continue the clusterfark into Autumn, whether our decent governor decides to open schools in a modified manner or not. My heart breaks for how many children are dropping off the radar because of all this, for whom school was their only safe place and guaranteed meal.
 
chitownmike
5 minutes ago  

Cover the farking gap!
 
