(BBC-US)   They say any landing you walk away from is a good one, but what about one where you have to be cut out of the wreckage?   (bbc.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The damaged plane is said to be a replica of a Focke Wulf FW 190 which was widely used by the German Luftwaffe during World War Two."

70 year old cosplaying Nazi?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still a good one if you are walk.  It's a great landing if you can reuse the plane.  It's not so good if you can't reuse the plain.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Still a good one if you are walk.  It's a great landing if you can reuse the plane.  It's not so good if you can't reuse the plain.


bad if you end up killing someone else.
 
imashark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the Fark headline and my first thought was, "Oh no, this is why Harrison Ford was trending this morning on twitter"

lol
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a so-so landing, then.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they teach propping the door open right before you hit. Those frames tend to crush pretty easily by design.
 
Arleth01 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: "The damaged plane is said to be a replica of a Focke Wulf FW 190 which was widely used by the German Luftwaffe during World War Two."

70 year old cosplaying Nazi?


I was going to say this is not the first FW 190 to crash in the UK but thought it might be too soon.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's called a rough landing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh. I didn't know Richard Hammond flew as well...
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the camera angle, but that looks a little small for a FW 190.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Really? Fine...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the pilot alive? Check.

Did anyone else die? Nope.

It's a good landing.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

