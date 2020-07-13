 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Store robbery foiled by throwing a pizza pie   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Delaware, English-language films, pizza shop, store owner, Delaware State Police, New Jersey, owner throw, Sussex County  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 9:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who throws a pizza pie?
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes you get the hero you deserve...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it was hot from the oven. The piping hot cheese should leave a mark.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?


The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles if I recall that episode of Robot Chicken right...

TMNT Pizza Brutality | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube OeOni98WEgk
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's amore.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
🎶When the pie hits your eye like a big pizza pie🎶
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

X-Geek: cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?

[Fark user image image 500x282]


"I got dippin' sticks!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

X-Geek: cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?

[Fark user image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


Goddamn it.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never sausage a thing before in my life.
 
Uranus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?


more to the point, who actually calls it a "pizza pie"?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?


I can tell you've never ordered Papa John's.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uranus: cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?

more to the point, who actually calls it a "pizza pie"?


Probably the same people who say things like "soda water."
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Uranus: cretinbob: Who throws a pizza pie?

more to the point, who actually calls it a "pizza pie"?


Dean Martin?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.