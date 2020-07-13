 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Do you know 100 people? At least one of them probably has COVID-19   (cnn.com) divider line
46
    More: Scary, Johns Hopkins University, United States, Health care, Hospital, Johns Hopkins, Existential quantification, Governor, CNN  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 9:18 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statistics do not work that way.

But yeah, it's probably higher than that, and if New York is any indication, it won't really slow down until like 20% have caught it.

/hooray incompetent leadership.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the person on your left.

Now look at the person on your right.

In seventy-five years you will all be dead.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I barely know 10 people.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know 100 people, ergo no one has the virus.

/ta da, I'm republican
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely low for my area. We passed that level months ago
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*phew* I'm safe.
 
Uranus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
good thing 85+ of them live more than 500km away
 
Hamadryad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm basically a hermit and know two who've had it and one who has it now, so yeah.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And most every high school or middle school teacher has over 100 students.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm in Houston . This was a layup
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I already had it in March.  Still worried by it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry Subby, I don't know any Americans.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know 100 people, so statistically, nobody I know has it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Statistics do not work that way.

But yeah, it's probably higher than that, and if New York is any indication, it won't really slow down until like 20% have caught it.

/hooray incompetent leadership.


It's more that Covid doesn't work that way.  If the headline said "at least one of them probably has or had" the virus, it would be reasonable.  .99 to the 100th power is only 0.366, so it's something like a 63% chance that at least one person out of a random 100-person sample has had it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does it count if that person was me? Not sure if it was, because of the fourth world medical care, but... yeah, likely it was me.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pretty sure I already had it in March.  Still worried by it.


I'd like to think the 3- week lingering flu like symptoms I had in late February, early March were Covid-19, but then I talk to family members that have had PCR-diagnosed Covid-19 and can say that inconvenienced as I was during those 3 weeks I didn't have anything like that.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least one of them probably has HAD* Covid.

This is a cumulative statistic.  People who tested positive back in March are either dead or recovered by now.

95 out of 100 people in the US contracted chicken pox before there was a vaccine.  That does not mean that 95 percent of people currently have chicken pox.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I don't know 100 people, so statistically, nobody I know has it.


With a 1% infection rate, the breakeven point is a 69 person sample. (har har)
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fast Moon: 95 out of 100 people in the US contracted chicken pox before there was a vaccine.  That does not mean that 95 percent of people currently have chicken pox.


Ackshully...

Varicella zoster remains dormant in the dorsal root ganglia. So if you've had chicken pox, you HAVE chicken pox and can even reinfect yourself (it's then known as shingles)
 
orangehat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This dumb biatch on the bus just took off her mask so she could sneeze into her hand.  People are stupid.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As of around mid-May, my small town in NJ had 148 positive tests from a population of a little over 11,000 (about 1/75), which felt truly frightening. Two and a half months later, we're at 153 positives, cumulative, and we're watching the rest of the country catch up.

And still, Florida won't let me enter without self-quarantining.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm on this website I don't know 100 people in real life.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm actually starting to wonder if I have it, have had it since February, and am just exhibiting weird symptoms.

I spent all of February flat out refusing to get sick. I had to get the equipment audit done for my office, and I had to get it done in time to get to Phoenix the first week of March to do the same thing there. Our office had never been done, and it was a mess. Every night I had that feeling that I was gonna wake up dead sick the next day, and that just couldn't happen. Especially not when I got to Phx.

After the trip, I was more relaxed, but never got sick.

Except... That I suddenly had the lipids in my skin cells go on strike, ended up "leaking" moisture, my allergies have had my nose dripping like a faucet since March, the eyes are also just dripping tears out the corners to the point both are raw. I always have a cough, but I have had a new one that shows up every week and a half or so, stays for a few days, goes away, and comes back. Haven't lost my sense of smell, quite the opposite in fact. This goes in waves, too, but there are days that I can walk into the grocery store, and through my mask, smell everything. The produce section is amazing! I can smell 3 or 4 different types of produce at a time, and my wife can, at the most, just smell a general overall smell. I've also been low energy and lethargic for the last 2 month, and I'm down from 145 to 125 lbs. Oh, and night sweats. I'll wake up and the sheets and pillow are soaked on the worst night, and damp on the best. Probably about half the time on that, even though the house is cool.

When I was seeing the dermatologist for this skin thing, he ran bloodwork, and it all came back normal, except for specific levels that are high in one case and low in another when the body is fighting an infection.

I've decided that I'm getting tested to find out if this is all just a weird reaction to actually having the COVID. Fark, it makes as much sense as everything else. Good thing for everyone at the stores I go to, but I actually wear a mask...

No fever though.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: As of around mid-May, my small town in NJ had 148 positive tests from a population of a little over 11,000 (about 1/75), which felt truly frightening. Two and a half months later, we're at 153 positives, cumulative, and we're watching the rest of the country catch up.

And still, Florida won't let me enter without self-quarantining.


FTFM

/originally wrote "end of April" instead of "mid-May," then went back to check and corrected it
//mayor keeps it all archived on his Facebook page
 
Tenga
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know 100 people, so I'm immune!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I probably don't know 100 people, but I do know a COVID survivor.  My wife's friend from high school (and maid of honor at our wedding) was diagnosed in late March and spent about ten days in the hospital.  Fortunate to survive, but she recently found out she has the post-COVID lung scarring.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes...my girlfriend may have it.

WEAR YOUR FARKING MASKS, PEOPLE. JFC.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

orangehat: This dumb biatch on the bus just took off her mask so she could sneeze into her hand.  People are stupid.


Ever sneeze with a mask on? Gross. You get to walk around with a wet poultice of your own snot smooshed against your face.

/then I went home and picked dried boogers out of my mustache
 
tpmchris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Statistics do not work that way.

But yeah, it's probably higher than that, and if New York is any indication, it won't really slow down until like 20% have caught it.

/hooray incompetent leadership.


hooray, I need the govt for survival
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I'm actually starting to wonder if I have it, have had it since February, and am just exhibiting weird symptoms.

I spent all of February flat out refusing to get sick. I had to get the equipment audit done for my office, and I had to get it done in time to get to Phoenix the first week of March to do the same thing there. Our office had never been done, and it was a mess. Every night I had that feeling that I was gonna wake up dead sick the next day, and that just couldn't happen. Especially not when I got to Phx.

After the trip, I was more relaxed, but never got sick.

Except... That I suddenly had the lipids in my skin cells go on strike, ended up "leaking" moisture, my allergies have had my nose dripping like a faucet since March, the eyes are also just dripping tears out the corners to the point both are raw. I always have a cough, but I have had a new one that shows up every week and a half or so, stays for a few days, goes away, and comes back. Haven't lost my sense of smell, quite the opposite in fact. This goes in waves, too, but there are days that I can walk into the grocery store, and through my mask, smell everything. The produce section is amazing! I can smell 3 or 4 different types of produce at a time, and my wife can, at the most, just smell a general overall smell. I've also been low energy and lethargic for the last 2 month, and I'm down from 145 to 125 lbs. Oh, and night sweats. I'll wake up and the sheets and pillow are soaked on the worst night, and damp on the best. Probably about half the time on that, even though the house is cool.

When I was seeing the dermatologist for this skin thing, he ran bloodwork, and it all came back normal, except for specific levels that are high in one case and low in another when the body is fighting an infection.

I've decided that I'm getting tested to find out if this is all just a weird reaction to actually having the COVID. Fark, it makes as much sense as everything else. Good thing for everyone at the stores I go to, but I actually wear a mask...

No fever though.


I've seen reports of skin disturbances with Covid-19, though it's a pre-symptomatic thing.  But that's strange enough to be post-acute Covid-19.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got this weird call from my friend Brian the other day. He asked if I knew anyone with COVID-19. I said no, and he just said "Cool, because you know me." and hung up.

WTF was that about?
 
PiledHIgher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do you know 100 morans? At least one of them Has COVID-19
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Yes...my girlfriend may have it.

WEAR YOUR FARKING MASKS, PEOPLE. JFC.


But I don't wanna...

*I mean*

"MUH FREEDUMBS!!!!"
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I "know" well over 100 people, most of them are work related and thats the extent of it.
However I've personally known 4 people to get the Coronavirus and they all worked in or their Spouses worked in the local hospitals.
Luckily none of them were hospitalized but one of them came close when her breathing started to get labour intensive.
Another still hasn't regained full taste and smell abilities.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have 4,999 friends on Facebook.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tpmchris: nmrsnr: Statistics do not work that way.

But yeah, it's probably higher than that, and if New York is any indication, it won't really slow down until like 20% have caught it.

/hooray incompetent leadership.

hooray, I need the govt for survival


Apparently. The people can't be trusted to do the hard work themselves because there seems to be more selfish and entitled assholes than I thought.

And my expectations were already low.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I've seen reports of skin disturbances with Covid-19, though it's a pre-symptomatic thing.  But that's strange enough to be post-acute Covid-19.


Yeah, this skin thing is the worst of everything. Looking it up, there's a possibility that it can be genetic, and the wife was reading this morning that they suspect COVID can trigger genetic conditions.

Put putting them al separately, I don't really have the symptoms. Putting them into one lump, it's definitely werid.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Depends on your demographic, if you know 100 white upper middle class people, then probably nobody you know has it.

If you have 100 black friends, probably 5 of them have it
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had an imaginary friend once, but it turned out that I just thought I did.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dryknife: I had an imaginary friend once, but it turned out that I just thought I did.


XD
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a sore throat this morning after we took the kids to the pediatrician last week for their annual checkup, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Rapmaster2000: Pretty sure I already had it in March.  Still worried by it.

I'd like to think the 3- week lingering flu like symptoms I had in late February, early March were Covid-19, but then I talk to family members that have had PCR-diagnosed Covid-19 and can say that inconvenienced as I was during those 3 weeks I didn't have anything like that.


Might have been a mild case - we know those exist. Infections go from possibly completely asymptomatic (possibly very mild symptoms) all the way to ICU care required.

Why this is the case is very much unknown at this point, but right now, the research efforts are primarily aimed at treatments and vaccines rather than actual disease process.
 
keden7
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Farkers only know their moms, and maybe the furnace repair guy that comes down to the basement where he/she lives to fix it from time to time.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
let's see now....

1 extended family member (minor symptoms but recovered)
both of my best friend's parents (hospitalized but are recovering)
at least 4 coworkers that I know of (unknown status, none have returned to work)
mother in law's sister (died from it)


so yeah, welcome to Florida.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone I know died of a mysterious respiratory ailment......
 
Dafatone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I felt slightly feverish and pretty lightheaded for like 2.5 weeks at the end of April. I treated it like covid, isolated and all that, but I had been pretty careful before then (like one quick liquor store run and that was it) so I wonder how I could've caught it. Then again, how did I catch something else? Could've been the scotch run. Thanks a lot, scotch.

This is America, so I didn't get a test or anything. I could look into antibody testing, but my state is so lax that I worry about exposure. Lol masks, nobody wears them.

And in a month and a half, I go back to school and my wife goes back to teaching.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.