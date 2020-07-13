 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Yes, there are five great white sharks swimming off the New York and Jersey coast, but experts warn that driving to the beach or spending time on the beach is riskier   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 12:35 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, you can't call them "Great White Sharks" anymore, because Black Fish Matter.

The accepted term is Megalodon lemon shark.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Be more worried about the Coney Island Whitefish
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All need now is piranhas in the Rio grande
 
Magnus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Because of Land Sharks with Candy Grams.  That's why.
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wish one a them so called experts had been with us the black day the Uss Indianapolis went down. I can still hear their screams as I lay down to sleep
(Crush beer can)
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don Lino prepares for the up and coming turf war with the new gang
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stop swimming in their kitchen if you're so worried.
 
zbtop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's probably more than just 5. That said, we're not talking any new state of affairs here that hasn't been true since...literally forever, and there hasn't been a fatal shark attack in either state in 94 years it looks like. Not something I'd be worried about. Don't go paddling out into the surf laying on a board to give the visual impression of a seal to anything beneath you in the water if you're concerned.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Five great white sharks
For shiatting birds
Three murder hornets
Two invasive fish
And a Karen in a Walmart.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't stand the beach. I end up with sand on my things.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.