(The Daily Beast)   Europe should know a thing or two about hubris, and Coronavirus is ready for a reminder   (thedailybeast.com)
12
    European Union, Europe, new hot spots of the virus, regional health director, HotSpot, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Italy's health minister Roberto Sparenza  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling it will come back, I also have a feeling COVID in America will leak soon. I predict beginning of August it would.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't think anyone is 'gloating' nowadays.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Successfully tracing hotspots = failure? Surely a critical point of the lockdown was to reduce infection rates to the point that hotspots were obvious, rather than being lost in generally high infection rates. Are we now on change the narrative so America looks less farking useless?

England, not exactly a shining beacon of how to deal with all this, now has spikes of weekly infection (in a population of ~55m) lower than the daily new infections in any state bar five.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everywhere is farked. All the studies are showing that anti-bodies only last for a few months. That means there will never be a vaccine.

Not to be too alarmist, but life may be changed forever, and nowhere is safe.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I feel like given that they've known for quite a long time that resurgences are inevitable, they'll be prepared to respond with appropriate containment efforts.

It's not like they're American or something.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Everywhere is farked. All the studies are showing that anti-bodies only last for a few months. That means there will never be a vaccine.

Not to be too alarmist, but life may be changed forever, and nowhere is safe.


Humanity likes to think it has control over life and death.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Not to be too alarmist, but life may be changed forever, and nowhere is safe.


I LOL'd.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gopher321: Don't think anyone is 'gloating' nowadays.


Apparently the author is.  And she missed the point entirely.

I'd like to see a mask, bikini coordinated outfit myself.  Maybe a bikini made of two masks together.  This will be with us for a long time, there really needs to be a fashion statement, possibly one each season for the virus.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Europe Shouldn't Gloat Too Soon About COVID-19

Why not?  If things were reversed, you don't think Trump would spend every day gloating on Twitter about it?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are they gloating?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a load of old bollocks!  As pointed out above, the ability to identify hotspots because the underlying rate is low enough is a significant measure of success, and one that this festering shiathole of a country will be nowhere near for many months to come, thanks to the Orange shiatstain and his murderous cronies.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Save me Science!
 
