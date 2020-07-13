 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Upset that you can't take a trip this year or a vacation? Here are some historical vacation disasters that should make you feel a bit better about your decision   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    Apsley Cherry-Garrard, Graham Greene, Canary Islands, Ernest Hemingway, The Worst Journey in the World, El Hierro, Paul Theroux  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  You want a vacation?  Piss off a thin-skinned mod.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Pfft.  You want a vacation?  Piss off a thin-skinned mod.


Yeah, um, that's why I was gone last week. Vacation...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Forgot one subby.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Pfft.  You want a vacation?  Piss off a thin-skinned mod.


You post one lousy furry orgy pic and everybody loses their shiat.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This year?

I haven't been on a vacation since the early 1990s.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
my last vacation was about 12 years ago. we drove to FLA and stayed a few days. i met a really old woman who drove a three wheel bike to a tiny store. she was so happy. she said it was the first time she was sober since her early 20's.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean depends on your definition of a vacation, the family and I have already been camping this year. You can still enjoy the great outdoors and a road trip while socially distancing.
 
docsigma
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, vacation's closed. The moose out front shoulda told ya

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you want to know about vacation disasters, at the next Fark 'do, ask me about 1977 and our trip to Virginia. I can't tell some of this stuff in public.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just got back from a backpacking trip in the Rockies. No COVID-19 there. Fantastic view if you risk your life doing a very sketchy climb up a mountain.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/even sketchier climbing down that farker
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also missing from the list:

forgottenfilmcast.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish someone would tell all the folks from California that theyre not supposed to be vacationing. All day everyday for a month now that is all there is in our little town in rural NV is CA plates. We have really low Covid rates and my guess is they would be lower if the CA folks would stop passing through.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: my last vacation was about 12 years ago. we drove to FLA and stayed a few days. i met a really old woman who drove a three wheel bike to a tiny store. she was so happy. she said it was the first time she was sober since her early 20's.


What's her fark handle?
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
if you're fortunate enough to have maintained your job, just save your money and do something nice post-vaccine next year, if we are so lucky.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shackleton's South was good.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back when I was working insane hours, all I wanted was to hang out at home and play with my kids, avoiding all highly organized activities.  My then stay at home wife, wanted the high maintenance charted activities expensive trip requiring me to drive through multiple high traffic areas.

I don't miss those vacations at all.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: This year?

I haven't been on a vacation since the early 1990s.


Yep.

Although the number of day-trips has dropped significantly, and I haven't fired a musket since 2019 or fired a cannon since 2018.  There's a fort in Colorado that I miss dearly.  I hope the living history hobby will recover.
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Basic theme of every one of these books (except the Antarctic one): "Good heavens, my dears, you won't believe what squalor these funny coloured foreigners live in. They don't even have proper toilets."

There is no genre more racist than travel writing.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your time would be better spent looking at air conditioner brochures in which you can choose a new system to purchase since you can't blow your money on another cruise this year . I know it hurts not to go on a cruise every year but not as much as it hurts me to show up at your house three times a year to fix that raggedy assed system you have and then have to listen to the poverty pitch when it's time to pay the bill .
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My wife and I found a lovely secluded cabin in the woods to rent for a few days, we leave on Friday and it's about an hour and a half drive away from DC. Pet friendly, so we can bring our pup since we can't get a dog-sitter for him like usual.

We're bringing all our food with us so we won't have to stop anywhere, or try and find carryout in the nearby town. We're bringing cleaning supplies, so we can wipe down surfaces and door handles when we get there - just in case. When we're there we'll be hiking, reading books, and just generally relaxing.

Just need a change of scenery... We've been holed up in our house since late February. You can vacation, you just need to use common sense and adjust your expectations. Disney can open if they want, but you couldn't pay me to go there or anywhere similar right now, or for the foreseeable future.
 
