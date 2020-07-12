 Skip to content
(CNN)   US Navy welcomes first Black female tactical jet pilot   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope she doesn't flame out.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is excellent.   Granted, if she'd been a real pilot she'd have gone into the Air Force, but we're all entitled to a few bad life choices along the way.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Congratulations  Lt. j.g. Swegle! Let's keep working to make this a non-newsworthy event.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

F-14Tomcat: Congratulations  Lt. j.g. Swegle! Let's keep working to make this a non-newsworthy event.


User name checks out.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warthog: This is excellent.   Granted, if she'd been a real pilot she'd have gone into the Air Force, but we're all entitled to a few bad life choices along the way.


Maybe she didn't want to just sit somewhere?
 
way south
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Warthog: This is excellent.   Granted, if she'd been a real pilot she'd have gone into the Air Force, but we're all entitled to a few bad life choices along the way.

Maybe she didn't want to just sit somewhere?


In the Air Force the jet takes you to exotic places.
In the Navy the airport takes you to exotic places.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

F-14Tomcat: Congratulations  Lt. j.g. Swegle! Let's keep working to make this a non-newsworthy event.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This isnewsworthy. I mean we already know females can't park, and have you tried parking on an aircraft carrier? She must have mad skills. For a girl.

/kidding obviously.
//Never mind, self reported
 
