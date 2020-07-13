 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   UK bar installs electric fence to force social distancing   (metro.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Public house, Joel Carne-Mead, Livestock, Bar, Inn, Landlord Johnny McFadden, Star Inn, Cattle  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2020 at 9:35 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They managed to find the only thing dumber than going to a bar during a pandemic. Shocking.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Easier than keeping an ion the patrons, I guess.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: They managed to find the only thing dumber than going to a bar during a pandemic. Shocking.


I'm sure some people are getting a charge out of this.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: They managed to find the only thing dumber than going to a bar during a pandemic. Shocking.


You shouldn't be so negative.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone try to pee on it yet?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drink up, sheeple!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Futuramafryshocked.jpg
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Anyone try to pee on it yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah, 90's cartoons have become good advice.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*shakes tiny, urine-soaked fist*
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
next up, cattle prod.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sorry, tabloid, not turning off my ad-blocker for your shiat.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: next up, cattle prod.


Tell me you would not have wished for one at a crowded bar.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bartender:  What can I get ya?

Patron: Um...

Bartender:  Get out, we're not dealing with anymore puns, just get out!


On a serious note, while I can understand putting it up, and I think I would if I could.   However, really dumb to plug the thing in.  That is just asking for a lawsuit.  Even if they argue they put a sign on it, they still served the patron till they got drunk enough to forget it was there.  Or just someone getting bumped into it, or slip into it, that's a lawsuit.  This would get an American bar closed down.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SiotMoc: next up, cattle prod.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.