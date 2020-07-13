 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Two livestreamers who came down with COVID-19 symptoms at Disney World return the next day to make sure everyone has exactly as much fun as they did   (dailydot.com) divider line
61
    More: Dumbass, Florida, Walt Disney, United States, Disney World, Tonya Blakey, friend Robin DePaolo, Magic Kingdom, Amusement park  
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If anybody else asks about Robin having COVID-19, you will be not in the group anymore," Blakey told her followers the next day.  Now, a video of Blakey listing DePaolo's symptoms and telling her followers she did not have COVID-19 is circulating on social media. "

I'm calling it now. Nothing of value will be lost.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them will die and it will be totes tragic please subscribe
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They going to livestream going on a ventilator and then the funeral too?
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elevated blood pressure and vomiting are also symptoms of heat stroke.  Which people often get at theme parks.  Especially in the summer.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Elevated blood pressure and vomiting are also symptoms of heat stroke.  Which people often get at theme parks.  Especially in the summer.


which the medic station probably sees multiple times a day and would have no problem recognizing and treating
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Disney will ban them.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Elevated blood pressure and vomiting are also symptoms of heat stroke.  Which people often get at theme parks.  Especially in the summer.


It's weird, it's almost as if an abundance of caution would be the best course of action, given there is a global pandemic that is currently raging its way through Florida.

But yeah, sure, let's just excuse this irresponsible behavior because it might have been something else instead of criticizing them for not acting like responsible adults and staying the hell away from other people until they knew what the issue was.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Elevated blood pressure and vomiting are also symptoms of heat stroke.  Which people often get at theme parks.  Especially in the summer.


Yeah, people are freaking out over nothing...a minor sore throat does not equal The 'Vid.

Calm down people.

/said by a person who hasn't had a haircut in four months and has all their groceries delivered.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMIGAWD OMIGAWD U CAN CATCH COVID FROM LIVESTREAMING!!!1!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: They going to livestream going on a ventilator and then the funeral too?


That would be a wonderful public service.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: I wonder if Disney will ban them.


I wouldn't be shocked. They seem to be taking a zero tolerance approach to anyone not taking the COVID-19 guidelines seriously.
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only covid symptom mentioned was shortness of breath and that was mentioned by someone else, not the streamers.  So no they shouldn't go to the park with sore throats, same way you stay home from work if you're sick, but saying it's "covid-19 symptoms" when it sounds more like food poisoning....
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One of them will die and it will be totes tragic please subscribe


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size



The kids say HIT THAT SUBSCRIBE BUTTON HERE!!! with some god awful sound effect behind it.

/seriously...who the hell goes to Disney in a goddamn pandemic
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karen and Karin?
Not carin' is what I see.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Geotpf: I wonder if Disney will ban them.

I wouldn't be shocked. They seem to be taking a zero tolerance approach to anyone not taking the COVID-19 guidelines seriously.


Well, except for the "reopening a theme park" thing.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One of them will die and it will be totes tragic please subscribe


Probably needs a gofundme after the tragic death.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they have symptoms and they still plan to go out to a very public place.  If it turns out they do have COVID AND another infection is traced to them AND that infection leads to a death, is there a crime?
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not "nice ladies".
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lymond01: The only covid symptom mentioned was shortness of breath and that was mentioned by someone else, not the streamers. So no they shouldn't go to the park with sore throats, same way you stay home from work if you're sick, but saying it's "covid-19 symptoms" when it sounds more like food poisoning....


False. Among the symptoms of COVID-19 listed by the CDC are sore throat (mentioned in the first paragraph of this article) and vomiting (mentioned in the third paragraph of this article).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dailydot.comView Full Size

This--particularly Crazyface McGee on the right--is how I envision every "adult" who is a Disney fanatic.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping to take kiddo to see the Mouse this summer, maybe even a cruise for a few days.

Yeah, not happening.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [dailydot.com image 850x425]
This--particularly Crazyface McGee on the right--is how I envision every "adult" who is a Disney fanatic.


The one on the left is more dangerous because she looks fairly normal.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lymond01: The only covid symptom mentioned was shortness of breath and that was mentioned by someone else, not the streamers.  So no they shouldn't go to the park with sore throats, same way you stay home from work if you're sick, but saying it's "covid-19 symptoms" when it sounds more like food poisoning....


Coughing was mentioned.  Vomiting was mentioned.  Both are COVID-19 symptoms.  Vomiting in particular comes in the early symptoms if I am not mistaken.  I don't know if sore throats are a symptom or not, but usually sore throats go hand in hand with excessive coughing so it wouldn't surprise me.

Maybe they don't have COVID.  I don't know.  They could have picked up a random other bug, or are just too sensitive to be riding the rollercoasters and giving themselves an upset stomach, plus shouting as they say.  I don't know these women and I haven't seen them, and I am not even a doctor.

BUT....  Does it really matter?  If you are feeling even slightly ill, just a minor cough or a vomiting episode, or a single evening of slight chills, you should not go out in public the next day.It's just common courtesy during a pandemic.  If they feel 100% after a day of isolating in an abundance of caution, they are probably fine.  Food poisoning, over-exertion in the Florida heat, or what-have-you.  If not, they ought to get tested even if symptoms remain minor if for no other reason than as a "rule-out" test.  Seriously, this is just basic human decency.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Elevated blood pressure and vomiting are also symptoms of heat stroke.  Which people often get at theme parks.  Especially in the summer.


Fark user imageView Full Size


and in times of global pandemic it's always a good idea to err on the side of recklessness.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Elevated blood pressure and vomiting are also symptoms of heat stroke.  Which people often get at theme parks.  Especially in the summer.


People getting sick just to make Trump look bad is starting to become an epidemic.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sleze: So they have symptoms and they still plan to go out to a very public place.  If it turns out they do have COVID AND another infection is traced to them AND that infection leads to a death, is there a crime?


It should be.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Tonya Harding let herself go
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Geotpf: I wonder if Disney will ban them.

I wouldn't be shocked. They seem to be taking a zero tolerance approach to anyone not taking the COVID-19 guidelines seriously.


The fundamental of almost all guest rules is this: "We want you to have a good time, but we want everyone else to have a good time as well. So, you can't do things which are going to make it so that others can't have a good time."

From the "don't assault other people" to "no selfie sticks", all the rules boil down to that.

So, yeah, coming into the park with COVID-19 symptoms and the possibility of passing that to others would definitely fall into "others can't have a good time." This is also why they're claiming nut allergy, because allergies aren't infectious.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Skail: Mrtraveler01: Geotpf: I wonder if Disney will ban them.

I wouldn't be shocked. They seem to be taking a zero tolerance approach to anyone not taking the COVID-19 guidelines seriously.

Well, except for the "reopening a theme park" thing.


Counterpoint:  they never mentioned what this year's theme was.  Dead people are an integral element of brothers Grimm fairytales.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One of them will die and it will be totes tragic please subscribe


ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [dailydot.com image 850x425]
This--particularly Crazyface McGee on the right--is how I envision every "adult" who is a Disney fanatic.

The one on the left is more dangerous because she looks fairly normal.


the eye makeup is the tipoff
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I was hoping to take kiddo to see the Mouse this summer, maybe even a cruise for a few days.

Yeah, not happening.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The mouse is not kind to kids.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Blakey said DePaolo had elevated blood pressure, was vomiting "violently," and refused to go to a hospital for treatment or testing.

DePaolo never vomits like that at home.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

koder: "If anybody else asks about Robin having COVID-19, you will be not in the group anymore," Blakey told her followers the next day.  Now, a video of Blakey listing DePaolo's symptoms and telling her followers she did not have COVID-19 is circulating on social media. "

I'm calling it now. Nothing of value will be lost.


I actually came here for exactly this, leaving with a smile on my face and a wish in my heart.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does Disney world do temperature checks on guests entering the park?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"If anybody else asks about Robin having COVID-19, you will be not in the group anymore,"

Oh no. Please no. Not that.
 
isthisme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Geotpf: I wonder if Disney will ban them.

I wouldn't be shocked. They seem to be taking a zero tolerance approach to anyone not taking the COVID-19 guidelines seriously.


How do you figure they are taking things seriously?

Someone shows up in their medical tent, obviously not well, during a pandemic and showing possible early signs of the virus or at the very least, signs they shouldn't be roaming around the park and all the do is give some OTA allergy meds and send them about their way to continue roaming around the park?

That is literally the least they could do.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
stu·pid·i·ty
/st(y)ooˈpidədē/

noun
behavior that shows a lack of good sense or judgment.
"I can't believe my own stupidity"


What stupidity looks like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grown-ass adults going to Disney World without children in tow?

The good news is, if they die, nothing of value will have been lost.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does Disney world do temperature checks on guests entering the park?


Yes.

However, there's a trivial way to beat those: take your favorite NSAID an hour before getting to the gate.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Elevated blood pressure and vomiting are also symptoms of heat stroke.  Which people often get at theme parks.  Especially in the summer.


Doesn't matter.  Everything is corona and these people need to burn in hell for not locking themselves in a basement for the next 3 weeks.  Critical thinking is not allowed anymore.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

isthisme: Someone shows up in their medical tent, obviously not well, during a pandemic and showing possible early signs of the virus or at the very least, signs they shouldn't be roaming around the park and all the do is give some OTA allergy meds and send them about their way to continue roaming around the park?


I'd read that they'd sent them back to their hotel with instructions to get to a hospital immediately. They came back the next day, that's when this video was recorded.

I could be wrong, but that's my understanding of the situation.

Oh, if you fail the initial temperature check, you get a five minute sit in an air-conditioned tent and then you get to try again. This is Florida in July, after all. Of course, presymptomatic people don't have a fever....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [dailydot.com image 850x425]
This--particularly Crazyface McGee on the right--is how I envision every "adult" who is a Disney fanatic.


She looks like Victoria Jackson.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I was hoping to take kiddo to see the Mouse this summer, maybe even a cruise for a few days.

Yeah, not happening.


I had booked a trip in August from way back in January. Even if I thought I could get to Florida safely, stay in a hotel, and just swim in the pool every day, I just couldn't live with myself. Flying into a global catastrophe to eat, drink, and swim? I'd never stop feeling guilty. Making all those people put themselves in danger, too, just for my dumb vacation.

Not to mention I'd need to burn two extra weeks vacation to quarantine on the back end before I could come back to work. I canceled it back in June when they started pushing to reopen so early. 

But, I guess that's not the attitude of most Americans, and that's what I love about this country! Our freedoms!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu: Blakey said DePaolo had elevated blood pressure, was vomiting "violently," and refused to go to a hospital for treatment or testing.

DePaolo never vomits like that at home.

Sounds like they had the turkey legs.

Worth it.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I watched a little of some of the other Disney live streams out of morbid curiosity. Happily, the crowd isn't that big. However, there was still a crowd. There were still people who thought it would be a good idea to endanger the workers and other patrons (and themselves) by gathering in a theme park during a pandemic.

I really hate how dumb a large percentage of our species is.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lincoln65: TheGreatGazoo: I was hoping to take kiddo to see the Mouse this summer, maybe even a cruise for a few days.

Yeah, not happening.

I had booked a trip in August from way back in January. Even if I thought I could get to Florida safely, stay in a hotel, and just swim in the pool every day, I just couldn't live with myself. Flying into a global catastrophe to eat, drink, and swim? I'd never stop feeling guilty. Making all those people put themselves in danger, too, just for my dumb vacation.

Not to mention I'd need to burn two extra weeks vacation to quarantine on the back end before I could come back to work. I canceled it back in June when they started pushing to reopen so early. 

But, I guess that's not the attitude of most Americans, and that's what I love about this country! Our freedoms!!


You're right, that is what's great about this country.  You had the freedom to do as you choose.  You were allowed to make the choice instead of the choice being made for you.  Not sure why some people think that's a bad thing.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm so confused. Middle-aged people live streaming their experience at Disney Land and talking about how sick they're getting? Why? Who cares?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"If anybody else asks about Robin having COVID-19, you will be not in the group anymore," Blakey told her followers the next day.

Now I feel like joining the group and asking if Robin has COVID-19.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some people just want "But I only had to wait 3 mins for Space Mountain" on their tombstone. I am not one of those people.
 
