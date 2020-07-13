 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Japan blames US for 'not taking coronavirus seriously' after major outbreaks at military bases in Okinawa   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are idiots. Plan accordingly.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on Japan, kick 'em out.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Americans are idiots. Plan accordingly.


As in... ban them from getting in your country no matter what. The plague rats need to be put down and the orange traitor removed from office before the world can let us in again.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My eldest had two trips to Japan planned this year all expenses paid.  Both were cancelled due to the corona virus.  Man are they pissed
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x188]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: My eldest had two trips to Japan planned this year all expenses paid.  Both were cancelled due to the corona virus.  Man are they pissed


I bet they are. That's the only country I want to visit.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x188]

[media2.giphy.com image 500x281]


we're a nation of morans.  and largely unapologetic at that.

farking pathetic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The irony is the military is taking it quite seriously compared to the rest of Murica.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Americans are idiots. Plan accordingly.


I feel like that should be the name of a training film for overseas tourism & hospitality workers.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Americans are idiots. Plan accordingly.


Right? They can't even harvest fruits and vegetables. And OMG let's not even mention the cotton.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Getting real sick of your shiat, plague rats.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sourballs: Come on Japan, kick 'em out.


President Xi Jinping thanks you for your complete non-understanding of geopolitics as you pat yourself on the back, well done.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: My eldest had two trips to Japan planned this year all expenses paid.  Both were cancelled due to the corona virus.  Man are they pissed


Japan's one of a few nations where daily expenses likely amount to more than the plane ticket too. I feel for 'em.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're not wrong.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: sourballs: Come on Japan, kick 'em out.

President Xi Jinping thanks you for your complete non-understanding of geopolitics as you pat yourself on the back, well done.


I suspect there are a few who are under Xi's employ on Fark these days.

Watch for loud mouths who don't understand that we can have an educated opinion and remain adaptible without threatening lives.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny queso: The Zen Philosopher Basho: johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x188]

[media2.giphy.com image 500x281]

we're a nation of morans.  and largely unapologetic at that.

farking pathetic.


Hey! Probably only like 40-60% of us are morons! Then you have the disinterested, the actively evil, and the abjectly disillusioned to account for the rest.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First it was rape, now it's coronovirus. The Japanese are never happy with American occupations.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They have a lot of nerve, when they started the stupid virus to begin with.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: sourballs: Come on Japan, kick 'em out.

President Xi Jinping thanks you for your complete non-understanding of geopolitics as you pat yourself on the back, well done.


He's right, you know. Why bother when they can wait for President Rumpus to do it when he's done giving South Korea to Kim Jong Un?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x188]

[media2.giphy.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Least expected screen name of the Day, possibly the Week and the Month, maybe even the Year. Kudos. Was it an alt just for this kind of thread?
 
trialpha
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Japan's one of a few nations where daily expenses likely amount to more than the plane ticket too. I feel for 'em.


This depends on how extravagant you're being. A business hotel will run you <$80 a night, for one person. I think the two person rooms cost maybe $90. The room will be tiny, but perfectly functional and spotless. You can eat cheaply for $5/meal, well for $10. Buy a two week JR rail pass for $450 and you can go almost anywhere in the country for no additional cost. I think they also have stupidly good deals on domestic flights for travelers as well - like $100 per person.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Americans are idiots. Plan accordingly.


Imagine they were Russian peasants from the backwoods of Siberia. Or German tourists. Heck, even Chinese peasant tourists. Ugly Americans are losing their grip on the world awards, except for the cartoon of that name, of course.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Zen Philosopher Basho: johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x188]

[media2.giphy.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Least expected screen name of the Day, possibly the Week and the Month, maybe even the Year. Kudos. Was it an alt just for this kind of thread?


No alts, and we've talked before, goose.

Cheers, you big diamond
 
