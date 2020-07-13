 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Subby thought aliens usually opted for a different orifice   (usatoday.com)
    Respiratory system, COVID-19 test, DNA, Gene, Genetics, viral RNA, David D. Smith, cheek swabs  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Thanks for confirming that you're a huge jaqoff, dude.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smith told USA TODAY that he came up with the post with "a couple drinking buddies," and did not provide sources to back up the claims, saying "the post was ASKING QUESTIONS about Implementation not Stating Facts."

Is Smith a raging homosexual whose drinking buddies were having an orgy when they came up with that post? Who else thinks up fantasies of the naughty doctor spurting his tracking probe up your nose when they can easily track you by cell phone and modern car instead? I'm JUST ASKING QUESTIONS.

/...sigh, *unzip*.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
New Alien probe policy:  Right up the pee hole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 749x86]

Thanks for confirming that you're a huge jaqoff, dude.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dear Space Aliens,

!) Welcome to Fark.
2) Stay out of our asses. There is nothing in our asses that is going to save your dying planet. Thank you.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Better wrap a wet towel around your head, just to be safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who has spent a large part of their life following conspiracies, I think I have some insight into what's going on. People are farking scared and this is their reaction to fear: repression.

It's happening in the South more than other places because that's how we're raised--to repress. We repress sinful thought, we repress sexuality and anything else that threatens the status quo. Watching that behavior in adults appears batshiat crazy, paranoid and conspiratorial.

The shiathead politicians who run this country on the local, state and federal level have decided the economy is more important than people... and that's what needs to be underlined and remembered. The repression is kicking in, leading to crazy conspiracies and denial of a dark reality.

Just my two cent. Thanks to all this repression and denial going around, I think I've actually broken out of my box. Seeing what you hate about yourself in others is a quick way to snap out of it.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dang it they found out about the nanochip that we put on top sterilized cotton buds that easily stick to the inside of your nostril and connects to the 5G network.  Time for another plan...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
is this a mouth to ass 'rona thing?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This goes right into the 'I can't believe we have to keep telling people this' file along with the story from the other day that patiently explained that no, the metal strip in your face mask is not a 5G antenna.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who is David D. Smith?
 
