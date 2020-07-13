 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman carrying the coronavirus with no symptoms breaks the record for super spreaders, infects 71 people with the virus after 60-second elevator trip (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Apartment, High-rise, Tower block, English-language films, Heilongjiang, Coronavirus contact tracing experts, Hospital, Patient B's close contacts  
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember: always act like everyone you meet might have it.. including yourself.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My first thought was that had to be one really big elevator. Reading the actual story was such a disappointment.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a clickbait headline. The elevator was a single early link in the chain.  Only through many downstream retransmissions do you get to the total number.  Yes, the chain would have been broken but for the elevator ride, but thats not the same as that many people getting sick simultaneously
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: What a clickbait headline. The elevator was a single early link in the chain.  Only through many downstream retransmissions do you get to the total number.  Yes, the chain would have been broken but for the elevator ride, but thats not the same as that many people getting sick simultaneously


Why is it click bait? I expected chain of contact. Why would anyone think it was simultaneous, since you aren't going to fit 72 people on an elevator, or have that many people embark/disembark in a single ride..
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.rapgenius.comView Full Size

"Going...down? [cough cough, wheeze]"
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hurr, durr.... time to open those schools!"
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Mama?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aerosmith - Love In An Elevator (Official Music Video)
Youtube h3Yrhv33Zb8
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the next exciting article "Man had sex with 1,472 people in single year."

He had sex with a single person, but that person had sex several other people, and those people had sex with other people, and they counted every person in the chain.

I'm pretty sure English tabloids aren't allowed to have headlines that aren't clickbait garbage.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Warthog: What a clickbait headline. The elevator was a single early link in the chain.  Only through many downstream retransmissions do you get to the total number.  Yes, the chain would have been broken but for the elevator ride, but thats not the same as that many people getting sick simultaneously

Why is it click bait? I expected chain of contact. Why would anyone think it was simultaneous, since you aren't going to fit 72 people on an elevator, or have that many people embark/disembark in a single ride..


Because "super spreader" means a single person who infected a lot of other people, usually at a single event, not the first link in a chain of transmission.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Warthog: What a clickbait headline. The elevator was a single early link in the chain.  Only through many downstream retransmissions do you get to the total number.  Yes, the chain would have been broken but for the elevator ride, but thats not the same as that many people getting sick simultaneously

Why is it click bait? I expected chain of contact. Why would anyone think it was simultaneous, since you aren't going to fit 72 people on an elevator, or have that many people embark/disembark in a single ride..


the headline suggests a record.. like she did something 'super'.

the article originated at news.com.au, clickbait f*cking cental
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Remember: always act like everyone you meet might have it.. including yourself.


Coach Sean Peyton said treat everyone as if they are handing you a hand grenade.

I will add while navigating a minefield.

This stuff can blow up your life and take out your friends and loved ones.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Warthog: What a clickbait headline. The elevator was a single early link in the chain.  Only through many downstream retransmissions do you get to the total number.  Yes, the chain would have been broken but for the elevator ride, but thats not the same as that many people getting sick simultaneously


You're just disappointed your fanciful notion turned out not the case.
 
ChoNeko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fake News.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But hey, keep the protests going. In fact, please gather closer. The closer together you gather in the largest crowds possible will make your masks even more effective.

The virus only spreads in small businesses, churches, bars, grooming establishments and beaches. You and all of your loved ones who you come into contact with after the protests you attend will be perfectly safe.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Warthog: What a clickbait headline. The elevator was a single early link in the chain.  Only through many downstream retransmissions do you get to the total number.  Yes, the chain would have been broken but for the elevator ride, but thats not the same as that many people getting sick simultaneously

Why is it click bait? I expected chain of contact. Why would anyone think it was simultaneous, since you aren't going to fit 72 people on an elevator, or have that many people embark/disembark in a single ride..


Ever been to an arena? Some of the big elevators there could probably hold about that many, but of course there haven't been any live sporting events or concerts since April so unless the contract tracing and report writing took a long time your assumption was correct.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This from a website that thinks Jack Daniels is made in china.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Found a pic of the 71 person elevator.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotCodger: My first thought was that had to be one really big elevator. Reading the actual story was such a disappointment.


I started fapping at 'super spreader'
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: But hey, keep the protests going. In fact, please gather closer. The closer together you gather in the largest crowds possible will make your masks even more effective.

The virus only spreads in small businesses, churches, bars, grooming establishments and beaches. You and all of your loved ones who you come into contact with after the protests you attend will be perfectly safe.


The BLM protests have not been spreader events because 1) the vast majority of protesters wore masks, 2) they were outdoors. This has already been proven and documented in multiple locations. But you know that.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: But hey, keep the protests going. In fact, please gather closer. The closer together you gather in the largest crowds possible will make your masks even more effective.

The virus only spreads in small businesses, churches, bars, grooming establishments and beaches. You and all of your loved ones who you come into contact with after the protests you attend will be perfectly safe.


You sound poor.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn it Otis.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ok so question, I know that studies have shown that asymptomatic people can spread the disease, but what is the mechanism?  I understand how coughing and sneezing spread water droplets in the air and that spreads it.  Do asymptomatic people spread it just by breathing?  Is that enough moisture to spread it?  I have not really read anything about the mechanism of asymptomatic spread.
 
